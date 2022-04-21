Kelt announces results of shareholders’ meeting

Calgary, Alberta – Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSX: KEL) (“Kelt” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 20, 2022 have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 114,149,022 common shares, representing 59.68% of the common shares issued and outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. A brief description of the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes is set forth below.

Fixing Number of Directors

The ordinary resolution to approve fixing the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at six (6) was approved at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:

Votes For % Votes Against % 113,054,617 99.99 3,633 0.01

Election of Directors

All of the nominees proposed as directors of the Company were duly elected as directors of the Company with votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:

Outcome of

the Vote Votes For % Withheld % Geraldine L. Greenall Elected 111,566,001 98.68 1,492,249 1.32 William C. Guinan Elected 112,633,703 99.62 424,547 0.38 Michael R. Shea Elected 107,294,846 94.90 5,763,404 5.10 Neil G. Sinclair Elected 111,861,729 98.94 1,196,521 1.06 Janet E. Vellutini Elected 112,035,217 99.10 1,023,033 0.90 David J. Wilson Elected 104,977,811 99.62 396,847 0.38

Appointment of Auditor

An ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as the auditors of the Company, was approved at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:

Votes For % Withheld % 112,359,983 98.43 1,789,039 1.57%

Stock Option Plan

An ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated entitlements under the stock option plan of the Corporation, was approved at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:

Votes For % Withheld % 111,949,677 99.02 1,108,573 0.98

Restricted Share Unit Plan

An ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated entitlements under the restricted share unit plan of the Corporation, was approved at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:

Votes For % Withheld % 96,681,896 85.52 16,376,354 14.48

