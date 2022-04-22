Canada’s weekly rig count at 103

Canada averaged 103 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 38% are drilling for natural gas, 53% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 7% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 86% in Alberta, 2% in Saskatchewan, 6% in BC, and 6% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 34%, Ensign Drilling with 23%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, Akita Drilling with 6%, and Horizon Drilling with 5%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.