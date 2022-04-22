BOE Report

Canada’s weekly rig count at 103

Drilling rig in winter with pump jacks in background.

Canada averaged 103 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 38% are drilling for natural gas, 53% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 7% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 86% in Alberta, 2% in Saskatchewan, 6% in BC, and 6% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 34%, Ensign Drilling with 23%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, Akita Drilling with 6%, and Horizon Drilling with 5%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.