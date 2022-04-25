OTG Oilfield Equipment has the following equipment for sale located in Red Deer

60”x20’ Propak HZ Separator

720 PSI MAWP, Sour Service, 10” 300 ANSI Inlet, 8” 300 ANSI Gas outlet

72”x20’ 1440 PSI Separator

1440 PSI MAWP, PWHT, RT-1 , 10” 600 ANSI Inlet, 10” 600 ANSI Gas outlet w/ 10” 600 ANSI Canalta Meter Run, 3” 600 ANSI liquid connections

New 24” and 36” Vertical Vessels

1440 MAWP, Sweet and Sour Service. Ready to Package

Refurbished 24”x7’6” Sweet Separator Dressed 2 Phase

Sweet Separator Includes, 1440 MAWP, Full port ESD valve, High pressure and Highlevel Shutdowns, Fisher D-Body back pressure regulator w/ Fisher 4150 controller, 3” Sr. Meter run w/ Barton 2 pen recorder,24”x24” Catadyne explosion proof heater, and Norriseal 2220 pneumatic dump valve.

New 36”x10’ Sweet Separator Dressed 2 Phase

Sweet Separator Includes, 1440 MAWP, Full port ESD valve, High pressure and Highlevel Shutdowns, Fisher D-Body back pressure regulator w/ Fisher 4150 controller, 3” Sr. Meter run w/ Barton 2 pen recorder,24”x24” Catadyne explosion proof heater, and Norriseal 2220 pneumatic dump valve.

6’x20’ Sivalls 75 PSI Treater

75 PSI MAWP, 2” Sr. Meter Run, Profire Burner Management system, 3” water and oil dumps.

48”x12’ Wells Hall Sour Separator

1412 MAWP, Sour Service, Water boot, 3” Oil dump, 6” gas leg w/SR. Meter Run, 6” inlet

48”x15’ Delaney Sour Separator

720 MAWP, Sour Service, Water boot, 6” gas out w/ 3” SR. Meter Run, 6” inlet

48”x16’ Delaney Sour Separator

1440 MAWP, Sour Service, 8” gas out w/ 8” SR. Meter Run, 8” inlet, 2” liquid drains

6’x24’ Maloney 75 PSI Treater

75 PSI MAWP, 2” Sr. Meter Run, 3” water and oil dumps

6’x24’ Westfab 150 PSI Treater

150 MAWP, 2” Sr. Meter Run, 3” water and oil dumps, 12” Scrubber.

