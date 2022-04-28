TransAlta Corporation announces results of the annual and special meeting of shareholders and election of all directors

The following resolutions were considered by shareholders:
The twelve director nominees proposed by management were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Per cent
|
Withheld
|
Per cent
|
Rona H. Ambrose
|
180,301,403
|
96.83%
|
5,896,534
|
3.17%
|
John P. Dielwart
|
185,581,642
|
99.67%
|
616,295
|
0.33%
|
Alan J. Fohrer
|
185,205,109
|
99.47%
|
992,828
|
0.53%
|
Laura W. Folse
|
185,582,150
|
99.67%
|
615,786
|
0.33%
|
Harry A. Goldgut
|
185,689,018
|
99.73%
|
508,919
|
0.27%
|
John H. Kousinioris
|
185,681,285
|
99.72%
|
516,652
|
0.28%
|
Thomas M. O’Flynn
|
185,248,610
|
99.49%
|
949,327
|
0.51%
|
Beverlee F. Park
|
185,159,327
|
99.44%
|
1,038,609
|
0.56%
|
Bryan D. Pinney
|
182,248,274
|
97.88%
|
3,949,663
|
2.12%
|
James Reid
|
185,693,600
|
99.73%
|
504,337
|
0.27%
|
Sandra R. Sharman
|
184,134,222
|
98.89%
|
2,063,714
|
1.11%
|
Sarah A. Slusser
|
185,641,558
|
99.70%
|
556,378
|
0.30%
The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the auditors for 2022 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Per cent
|
Withheld
|
Per cent
|
181,978,731
|
96.24%
|
7,100,475
|
3.76%
The advisory vote on the Company’s approach to executive compensation or say-on-pay was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Per cent
|
Votes Against
|
Per cent
|
163,637,782
|
87.88%
|
22,560,153
|
12.12%
The resolution approving the Corporation’s Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Per cent
|
Votes Against
|
Per cent
|
178,999,356
|
96.13%
|
7,198,580
|
3.87%
