Canada’s weekly rig count down 4 to 99

Canada averaged 99 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 41% are drilling for natural gas, 52% are drilling for oil, 1% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 6% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 86% in Alberta, 1% in Saskatchewan, 6% in BC, and 7% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 33%, Ensign Drilling with 25%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, and Akita Drilling with 7%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.