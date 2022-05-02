BOE Report

AltaGas announces election of directors

CALGARY, AB AltaGas Ltd. (“AltaGas” or the “Company”) (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 29, 2022 (the “Meeting”). All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Victoria A. Calvert

150,810,080

96.89

4,840,710

3.11

David W. Cornhill

153,254,698

98.46

2,396,092

1.54

Randall L. Crawford

153,169,757

98.41

2,481,033

1.59

Jon-Al Duplantier

151,405,358

97.27

4,245,432

2.73

Robert B. Hodgins

128,372,499

82.47

27,278,291

17.53

Cynthia Johnston

152,812,396

98.18

2,838,394

1.82

Pentti O. Karkkainen

153,077,300

98.35

2,573,490

1.65

Phillip R. Knoll

152,651,773

98.07

2,999,017

1.93

Linda G. Sullivan

151,312,175

97.21

4,338,615

2.79

Nancy G. Tower

150,127,145

96.45

5,523,645

3.55

Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas’ profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
align: left;” role=”heading” aria-level=”3″>ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders.

For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:

Investor Inquiries: 1-877-691-7199
investor.relations@altagas.ca

Media Inquiries: 1-403-206-2841
media.relations@altagas.ca