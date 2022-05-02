AltaGas announces election of directors

|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Victoria A. Calvert
|
150,810,080
|
96.89
|
4,840,710
|
3.11
|
David W. Cornhill
|
153,254,698
|
98.46
|
2,396,092
|
1.54
|
Randall L. Crawford
|
153,169,757
|
98.41
|
2,481,033
|
1.59
|
Jon-Al Duplantier
|
151,405,358
|
97.27
|
4,245,432
|
2.73
|
Robert B. Hodgins
|
128,372,499
|
82.47
|
27,278,291
|
17.53
|
Cynthia Johnston
|
152,812,396
|
98.18
|
2,838,394
|
1.82
|
Pentti O. Karkkainen
|
153,077,300
|
98.35
|
2,573,490
|
1.65
|
Phillip R. Knoll
|
152,651,773
|
98.07
|
2,999,017
|
1.93
|
Linda G. Sullivan
|
151,312,175
|
97.21
|
4,338,615
|
2.79
|
Nancy G. Tower
|
150,127,145
|
96.45
|
5,523,645
|
3.55
Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas’ profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT ALTAGAS
AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders.
For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:
Investor Inquiries: 1-877-691-7199
investor.relations@altagas.ca
Media Inquiries: 1-403-206-2841
media.relations@altagas.ca