ConocoPhillips announces executive leadership changes

HOUSTON – ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today announced that Tim Leach, previously executive vice president, Lower 48, has become advisor to the chief executive officer, effective May 1, 2022. In addition to his new role, Leach will continue serving as a member of the company’s board of directors.
In conjunction with this change, the company also announced that Jack Harper, previously president, Permian for ConocoPhillips, and former president of Concho Resources, has assumed the role of executive vice president, Lower 48 and joined the ConocoPhillips executive leadership team, effective May 1, 2022. Harper has more than 25 years of experience leading operations, finance, corporate planning/strategy, capital markets and business development functions.
“Tim is an industry visionary who founded Concho in 2004 and grew it into one of the Permian’s largest and best-run producers. He has been instrumental in guiding our Lower 48 organization and driving value from the Concho transaction,” said Ryan Lance, ConocoPhillips chairman and chief executive officer. “He and I share a similar philosophy for this industry, and I am pleased that we will continue benefiting from his significant experience and strategic relationships in his new role and as a member of the board of directors. I am also pleased to welcome Jack to our executive leadership team. He is a proven leader who will ensure that our Lower 48 organization does its part in delivering on the company’s Triple Mandate of meeting energy transition pathway demand, generating competitive returns on and of capital and achieving our net-zero emissions ambition.”
“We ushered in a new era of energy leadership with the strategic combination of the ConocoPhillips and Concho assets, operations and teams. I am so proud of what we have accomplished thus far and look forward to continuing to work with Ryan to deliver value for ConocoPhillips,” said Leach. “I have also had the pleasure of working with Jack for close to 20 years. He brings tremendous experience and a true passion for this business, and I look forward to seeing Jack continue driving efficiency and value across the company’s low cost of supply Lower 48 business.”