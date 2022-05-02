MEG Energy announces record first quarter operational and financial results and updated capital allocation strategy

“The first quarter was a record quarter for MEG from both an operational and financial perspective” said Derek Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The team achieved record quarterly production, which together with strong benchmark pricing and low differentials drove record free cash flow in the quarter, setting us up to be able to accelerate debt reduction and initiate share buybacks under our normal course issuer bid in the second quarter of this year.”

Highlights include:

Record funds flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow of $587 million ( $1.87 per share);

( per share); Record bitumen production volumes of 101,128 barrels per day (bbls/d);

Operating expenses net of power revenue of $8.98 per barrel, including non‐energy operating costs of $4.74 per barrel. Power revenue offset energy operating costs by 38%, resulting in energy operating costs net of power revenue of $4.24 per barrel;

per barrel, including non‐energy operating costs of per barrel. Power revenue offset energy operating costs by 38%, resulting in energy operating costs net of power revenue of per barrel; Total capital expenditures of $88 million primarily directed towards sustaining and maintenance activities, resulting in record free cash flow of $499 million ;

primarily directed towards sustaining and maintenance activities, resulting in record free cash flow of ; Completed or announced the repayment of US$396 million (approximately $499 million ) of outstanding indebtedness in the quarter;

(approximately ) of outstanding indebtedness in the quarter; On March 7, 2022 , MEG received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) for a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) which will allow MEG to buy back up to 10% of its public float, as defined by the TSX, over a one-year period; and

, MEG received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) for a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) which will allow MEG to buy back up to 10% of its public float, as defined by the TSX, over a one-year period; and On March 16, 2022 , MEG announced the planned retirement of its Chief Financial Officer effective September 1, 2022 . MEG is conducting an external search for its next Chief Financial Officer and will provide an update upon successful completion of the search.

Blend Sales Pricing

MEG realized an average AWB blend sales price of US$83.55 per barrel during the first quarter of 2022 compared to US$65.42 per barrel during the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in average AWB blend sales price quarter over quarter was primarily a result of the average WTI price increasing by US$17.10 per barrel. MEG sold 58% of its sales volumes at the U.S. Gulf Coast (“USGC”) in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 48% during the fourth quarter of 2021.

The increase quarter over quarter is primarily the result of apportionment on the Enbridge mainline being 10% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 21% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Transportation and storage expense net of transportation revenue averaged US$7.01 per barrel of AWB blend sales in the first quarter of 2022 compared to US$6.33 per barrel of AWB blend sales in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily a result of more barrels being sold in the USGC in the quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operational Performance

Bitumen production averaged 101,128 bbls/d at a steam-oil ratio (“SOR”) of 2.43 in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 100,698 bbls/d at a SOR of 2.42 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Increased steam utilization and ongoing optimization and recompletion work all contributed to strong field-wide production performance in the first quarter of 2022 as well as the fourth quarter of 2021. Also contributing to this strong performance was the Corporation’s commitment in the last half of 2021 to increase spending on incremental well capital aimed at fully utilizing the 100,000 barrels per day processing capacity of the Christina Lake plant.

Non‐energy operating costs averaged $4.74 per barrel of bitumen sales in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $4.56 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2021. Energy operating costs, net of power revenue, averaged $4.24 per barrel in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $3.64 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase quarter over quarter resulted primarily from stronger natural gas prices. Power revenue offset energy operating costs by 38% during the first quarter of 2022 compared to 41% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

General & administrative expense (“G&A”) was relatively consistent quarter over quarter with $14 million, or $1.61 per barrel of production, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $15 million, or $1.58 per barrel of production, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Funds Flow from Operating Activities, Adjusted Funds Flow and Net Earnings (Loss)

The Corporation’s cash operating netback averaged $70.21 per barrel in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $37.87 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase in cash operating netback was primarily driven by the increase in average bitumen realization due to the higher WTI price in the first quarter of 2022. Cash operating netback during the fourth quarter of 2021 was impacted by realized commodity price risk management losses. The increased cash operating netback was the main driver for the increase in both the Corporation’s funds flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow from $266 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $587 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The Corporation recognized net earnings of $362 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $177 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase in net earnings was primarily due to stronger global crude oil prices.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2022 totaled $88 million compared to $106 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Capital invested in the quarter was primarily directed towards sustaining and maintenance activities and included incremental capital to allow the Corporation to fully utilize the Christina Lake central plant facility’s oil processing capacity of approximately 100,000 bbls/d, prior to any impact from scheduled maintenance activity or outages.

Debt Repayment

On January 18, 2022, MEG completed the redemption of US$225 million (approximately $285 million) of MEG’s outstanding 6.50% senior secured second lien notes due January 2025 at a redemption price of 101.625% plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including the redemption date.

On March 3, 2022, the Corporation issued a notice to redeem the remaining US$171 million (approximately $214 million) of MEG’s outstanding 6.50% senior secured second lien notes due January 2025 at a redemption price of 101.625%, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including the redemption date. The redemption was completed on April 4, 2022. Inclusive of the redemption, MEG has now redeemed, in full, the original US$750 million aggregate principal amount of the senior secured second lien notes.

Post this redemption, the Corporation will have repaid approximately US$2 billion of outstanding indebtedness since 2018 and remains committed to continued debt reduction as a key component of its capital allocation strategy in 2022.

Capital Allocation Strategy Update

On March 7, 2022, MEG received approval from the TSX for a NCIB which will allow MEG to purchase for cancellation, from time to time, as the Corporation considers advisable, up to a maximum of 27,242,211 common shares of MEG. The NCIB became effective March 10, 2022 and will terminate on March 9, 2023 or such earlier time as the NCIB is completed or terminated at the option of MEG. MEG’s net debt balance at the end of the first quarter of 2022 was approximately US$1.72 billion. Once the Corporation’s net debt balance reaches US$1.7 billion MEG will allocate approximately 25% of free cash flow generated to share buybacks with the remaining free cash flow applied to ongoing debt reduction until the Corporation’s net debt balance reaches US$1.2 billion. In the current commodity price environment MEG expects to reach its US$1.2 billion net debt target in the third quarter of 2022.

Once the US$1.2 billion net debt target is reached the Corporation intends to increase the percentage of free cash flow allocated to share buybacks to approximately 50% with the remainder applied to further debt reduction until the Corporation reaches its net debt floor of US$600 million at which time 100% of free cash flow will be returned to shareholders. At current production levels, this net debt floor implies a net debt to EBITDA multiple of approximately 1.0 times at a long-term US$50 per barrel WTI price. In the current commodity price environment MEG expects to reach its net debt floor in the second half of 2023.

Sustainability

On April 7, 2022 the Canadian federal government announced an investment tax credit for carbon capture, utilization and storage projects for industries across Canada. MEG believes this announcement is a positive step in the Oilsands Pathways to Net Zero (“Pathways”) Alliance’s efforts to work collaboratively with governments to help Canada achieve its climate goals and ensure our country can be the world’s preferred supplier of responsibly-produced oil. The Pathways Alliance anticipates that this tax credit, together with support from the Alberta government, will help advance the Pathways Alliance unprecedented plan to achieve meaningful emissions reductions by 2030 and ultimately the goal of net zero emissions from oil sands operations by 2050.

Conference Call

A conference call will be held to review MEG’s first quarter of 2022 operating and financial results at 6:30 a.m. Mountain Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday May 3, 2022. To participate, please dial the North American toll-free number 1-888-390-0546, or the international call number 1-416-764-8688.

A recording of the call will be available by 12 noon Mountain Time (2 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day at www.megenergy.com/investors/presentations-and-events .

Operational and Financial Highlights

2022 2021 2020 ($millions, except as indicated) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Bitumen production – bbls/d 101,128 100,698 91,506 91,803 90,842 91,030 71,516 75,687 Steam-oil ratio 2.43 2.42 2.56 2.39 2.37 2.31 2.36 2.32 Bitumen sales – bbls/d 100,186 98,894 92,251 89,980 87,298 95,731 67,569 70,397 Bitumen realization(1) – $/bbl 97.28 71.06 64.91 60.09 52.34 38.64 39.68 10.18 Operating expenses net of power revenue(1) – $/bbl 8.98 8.20 7.17 5.54 5.25 6.98 6.05 6.14 Non-energy operating costs(2) – $/bbl 4.74 4.56 4.46 3.84 4.05 4.70 3.96 4.09 Cash operating netback(1) – $/bbl 70.21 37.87 37.31 31.30 26.03 18.66 16.58 25.84 General & administrative expense – $/bbl of bitumen production volumes 1.61 1.58 1.72 1.56 1.77 1.65 1.50 1.29 Funds flow from operating activities 587 260 212 160 121 81 19 69 Adjusted funds flow(3) 587 266 239 166 127 84 26 89 Per share, diluted 1.87 0.85 0.77 0.53 0.41 0.27 0.09 0.29 Revenues 1,531 1,307 1,091 1,009 914 786 533 307 Net earnings (loss) 362 177 54 68 (17) 16 (9) (80) Per share, diluted 1.15 0.57 0.17 0.22 (0.06) 0.05 (0.03) (0.26) Capital expenditures 88 106 84 71 70 40 35 20 Net debt(3) – C$ 2,150 2,401 2,559 2,661 2,798 2,798 2,981 2,976 Net debt(3) – US$ 1,722 1,897 2,007 2,145 2,226 2,194 2,237 2,186

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure – please refer to the Advisory section of this news release. (2) Supplementary financial measure – please refer to the Advisory section of this news release. (3) Capital management measure – please refer to the Advisory section of this news release.



ADVISORY

Basis of Presentation

MEG prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and presents financial results in Canadian dollars ($ or C$), which is the Corporation’s functional currency.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

Certain financial measures in this news release are non-GAAP financial measures or ratios, supplementary financial measures and capital management measures. These measures are not defined by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. These non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted Funds Flow and Free Cash Flow

Adjusted funds flow and free cash flow are capital management measures and are defined in the Corporation’s annual financial statements. Adjusted funds flow and free cash flow are presented to assist management and investors in analyzing operating performance and cash flow generating ability. Funds flow from operating activities is an IFRS measure in the Corporation’s consolidated statement of cash flow. Adjusted funds flow is calculated as funds flow from operating activities excluding items not considered part of ordinary continuing operating results. By excluding changes in non-recurring adjustments from cash flows, the adjusted funds flow measure provides a meaningful metric for management and investors by establishing a clear link between the Corporation’s cash flows and the cash operating netback. Free cash flow is presented to assist management and investors in analyzing performance by the Corporation as a measure of financial liquidity and the capacity of the business to repay debt and return capital to shareholders. Free cash flow is calculated as adjusted funds flow less capital expenditures.

The following table reconciles funds flow from operating activities to adjusted funds flow to free cash flow:

Three months ended March 31 ($millions) 2022 2021 Funds flow from operating activities $ 587 $ 121 Adjustments: Payments on onerous contract — 6 Adjusted funds flow 587 127 Capital expenditures (88) (70) Free cash flow $ 499 $ 57



Net Debt

Net debt is a capital management measure and is defined in the Corporation’s annual financial statements. Net debt is an important measure used by management to analyze leverage and liquidity. Net debt is calculated as long-term debt plus current portion of long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents.

The following table reconciles the Corporation’s current and long-term debt to net debt:

As at March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Long-term debt $ 2,226 $ 2,477 Current portion of long-term debt 214 285 Cash and cash equivalents (290) (361) Net debt – C$ $ 2,150 $ 2,401 Net debt – US$ $ 1,722 $ 1,897



Cash Operating Netback

Cash operating netback is a non-GAAP financial measure, or ratio when expressed on a per barrel basis. Its terms are not defined by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Cash operating netback is a financial measure widely used in the oil and gas industry as a supplemental measure of a company’s efficiency and its ability to generate cash flow for debt repayment, capital expenditures, or other uses. The per barrel calculation of cash operating netback is based on bitumen sales volume.

Revenues, is an IFRS measure in the Corporation’s consolidated statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), which is the most directly comparable primary financial statement measure to cash operating netback. A reconciliation from revenues to cash operating netback has been provided below:

Three months ended March 31 ($millions) 2022 2021 Revenues $ 1,531 $ 914 Diluent expense (517) (296) Transportation and storage expense (118) (93) Purchased product (160) (185) Operating expenses (104) (66) Cash operating netback before realized commodity risk management 632 274 Realized gain (loss) on commodity risk management 1 (69) Cash operating netback $ 633 $ 205



Blend Sales and Bitumen Realization

Blend sales and bitumen realization are non-GAAP financial measures, or ratios when expressed on a per barrel basis, and are used as a measure of the Corporation’s marketing strategy by isolating petroleum revenue and costs associated with its produced and purchased products and excludes royalties. Their terms are not defined by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Blend sales per barrel are based on blend sales volumes and bitumen realization per barrel is based on bitumen sales volumes.

Petroleum revenue, net of royalties, is an IFRS measure in the Corporation’s consolidated statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), which is the most directly comparable primary financial statement measure to blend sales and bitumen realization. A reconciliation from petroleum revenue, net of royalties to blend sales and bitumen realization has been provided below:

Three months ended March 31 2022 2021 ($millions, except as indicated) $/bbl $/bbl Petroleum revenue, net of royalties $ 1,507 $ 886 Royalties 47 7 Petroleum revenue 1,554 893 Purchased product (160) (185) Blend sales 1,394 $ 105.79 708 $ 61.28 Diluent expense (517) (8.51) (296) (8.94) Bitumen realization $ 877 $ 97.28 $ 412 $ 52.34



Transportation and Storage Expense net of Transportation Revenue

Transportation and storage expense net of transportation revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure, or ratio when expressed on a per barrel basis. Its terms are not defined by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Per barrel amounts are based on bitumen sales volumes.

It is used as a measure of the Corporation’s marketing strategy by focusing on maximizing the realized AWB sales price after transportation and storage expense by utilizing its network of pipeline and storage facilities to optimize market access. Per barrel amounts are based on bitumen sales volumes.

Transportation and storage expense, is an IFRS measure in the Corporation’s consolidated statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss).

Other revenue, is an IFRS measure in the Corporation’s consolidated statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), which is the most directly comparable primary financial statement measure to transportation revenue. A reconciliation from other revenue to transportation revenue has been provided below.

Three months ended March 31 2022 2021 ($millions, except as indicated) $/bbl $/bbl Transportation and storage expense $ (118) $ (13.12) $ (93) $ (11.83) Other revenue $ 24 $ 28 Less power revenue (23) (25) Transportation revenue $ 1 $ 0.15 $ 3 $ 0.42 Transportation and storage expense net of transportation revenue $ (117) $ (12.97) $ (90) $ (11.41)



Operating Expenses net of Power Revenue

Operating expenses net of power revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure, or ratio when expressed on a per barrel basis. Its terms are not defined by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Per barrel amounts are based on bitumen sales volumes.

It is used as a measure of the Corporation’s cost to operate its facilities at the Christina Lake project after factoring in the benefits from selling excess power to offset energy costs.

Non-energy operating costs and energy operating costs are supplementary financial measures as they represent portions of operating expenses. Non-energy operating costs relate to production-related operating activities and energy operating costs reflect the cost of natural gas used as fuel to generate steam and power. Per barrel amounts are based on bitumen sales volumes.

Operating expenses is an IFRS measure in the Corporation’s consolidated statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). Other revenue, is an IFRS measure in the Corporation’s consolidated statement of earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), which is the most directly comparable primary financial statement measure to power revenue. A reconciliation from other revenue to power revenue has been provided below.

Three months ended March 31 2022 2021 ($millions, except as indicated) $/bbl $/bbl Non-energy operating costs $ (43) $ (4.74) $ (34) $ (4.05) Energy operating costs (61) (6.80) (32) (4.34) Operating expenses $ (104) $ (11.54) $ (66) $ (8.39) Other revenue $ 24 $ 28 Less transportation revenue (1) (3) Power revenue $ 23 $ 2.56 $ 25 $ 3.14 Operating expenses net of power revenue $ (81) $ (8.98) $ (41) $ (5.25)