A solid OT (Operation Technology) advisor who understands operational needs for data management will significantly strengthen IT solution’s ability to deliver business critical measurement information to corporate decision makers

There are good options in the market today to automate the data flow from field devices through to the measurement system and downstream internal client systems. Designing your data management system requires an understanding of the current technology capabilities as well as a strong understanding of the data quality requirements of the various users and their systems. Transitioning to a more optimal use of existing systems and tools is best defined and designed with support from an advisor with the related knowledge and background. An opportunity exists to optimize processes that reduce overall costs by introducing systems that are better suited to meeting measurement needs and operational data requirements while utilizing the current SCADA system.

Measurement data granularity, i.e., one-minute, hourly or daily, can be utilized to verify site processes and instrumentation are functioning properly, and optimize communication network bandwidths while still capturing the most effective information for validation and error detection.

Modern systems utilize protocols and database architectures that are more friendly to data interchanges. Innovations have been held back by reluctance to change legacy systems; however, they have been slowly making their way into the industry. It’s important to stress that with a solid OT (Operation Technology) advisor, who understands the operational needs for data management, IT solutions will be able to achieve their targeted deliverable more effectively. Fig 1 shows one such data base specific to meter proving that automates the on-site process, with appropriate equipment installed, automatically uploads the results and flags the Measurement team if problems are detected. Additionally, this database tracks proving history and uses that to optimize your proving schedule achieving significant cost savings; monitors and reports on the health of the prover saving issues being propagated across many metering points.

Additional options include optimizing operations, as well as tools to help manage well production during curtailments, pump efficiencies, and predictive maintenance applications that tie directly to maintenance systems. These and other tools flow to a centralized database that is used for many processes, exercises and improvements. This adds up to delivering timely, accurate and reliable ‘information’ to corporate and commercial systems. Questions your team may want to ask are;

Are month-end volumetric reporting schedules being met?

Do anomalies and issues interfere with timely and reliable delivery?

Are requests for resolution from Finance being effectively addressed (recurring issues)?

Is there broad awareness of the Regulatory requirements under EPAP?

Is access to capable and competent measurement and instrumentation resources an issue?

Measurement of production volumes are the feedstock to your financial reporting, operational efficiencies and compliance. Correct data is the foundation of a functional system to meet the needs of each user. When properly coordinated, field data is provided in a timely and reliable manner to meet accuracy expectations for a given process. Operationally, measurement data issues are one influencer to improving efficiency and maintenance planning. Compliance will be easier met with foresight from an OT Advisor.

