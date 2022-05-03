Gibson Energy announces voting results for election of Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB – Gibson Energy Inc. announced today the voting results for the election of directors at the Company’s virtual annual general and special meeting of shareholders that was held on May 3, 2022.
Voting Results
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|(%) For
|Votes Withheld
|(%) Withheld
|James M. Estey
|96,668,489
|97.88%
|2,098,222
|2.12%
|Douglas P. Bloom
|98,136,249
|99.36%
|630,462
|0.64%
|James J. Cleary
|97,980,129
|99.20%
|786,582
|0.80%
|Judy E. Cotte
|94,921,700
|96.11%
|3,845,011
|3.89%
|Heidi L. Dutton
|98,662,669
|99.89%
|104,042
|0.11%
|John L. Festival
|98,087,730
|99.31%
|678,981
|0.69%
|Marshall L. McRae
|98,040,088
|99.26%
|726,623
|0.74%
|Margaret C. Montana
|98,510,955
|99.74%
|255,756
|0.26%
|Steven R. Spaulding
|98,683,718
|99.92%
|82,993
|0.08%
For complete voting results, please see the Report of Voting Results available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.