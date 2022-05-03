Source Rock Royalties announces record quarterly & annual royalty revenue, adjusted EBITDA and funds from operations

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Annual Highlights:

This is a non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio.

President’s Message

We are very pleased to report record quarterly and annual results. Renewed strength in oil prices led to robust drilling activity on portions of our royalty lands in 2021, with a particularly strong amount of conventional Frobisher drilling occurring in S.E. Saskatchewan. With an acceleration of oil and natural gas prices in 2022, we anticipate that activity levels will remain strong near term. We are unhedged on our royalty production so have full exposure to the ongoing strength in oil and natural gas prices.

We have approximately $14.5 million ($0.32 per share) of cash on our balance sheet (no debt) and are assessing numerous acquisition opportunities to expand and diversify our portfolio of royalties.

As the only publicly listed junior oil and gas royalty company in Canada, we expect to continue to identify a unique assortment of royalty acquisitions and potential partnership arrangements with exploration and production companies with operations in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. We believe that royalty capital is an attractive option for junior and mid-cap producers, who despite strong commodity prices are grappling with low equity valuations and fragile relationships with lenders. Our goal as a provider of royalty capital is to have mutually aligned interests with our partner royalty payors and assist with the efficient and successful development of the lands. We also continue to identify interesting opportunities to acquire existing royalties of varying sizes.

We remain committed to executing on a balanced growth and yield business model that will target an annual dividend payout ratio of 50% to 70% of funds from operations. Our high margin business is well positioned to keep corporate costs low and maximize our insulation from both macro and industry specific inflation that is occurring.

Brad Docherty, President & CEO

Financial and Operational Results

2021 Reserves Information

Source Rock’s reserve information, including a summary of the evaluation of Source Rock’s reserves and associated future net revenue as prepared by Trimble Engineering Associates Ltd., Source Rock’s independent reserves evaluator as at December 31, 2021, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com in Source Rock’s NI 51-101F1 filing.

Advisories & Contact

About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing, light oil focused portfolio of royalty interests concentrated in southeast Saskatchewan, east-central Alberta, west-central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan. Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock’s strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.

Forward-Looking Statements

