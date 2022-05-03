Topaz first quarter 2022 financial results deliver 91% free cash flow margin and four times higher total liquids production

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

First Quarter 2022 Update

Financial Overview

Activity & Asset Performance Update

Q1 2022 Royalty Activity

Infrastructure Assets

Clearwater Royalty Interests

Other Liquids-Focused Royalty Interests

Fee Mineral Title Acreage

Increased 2022 Guidance Estimates

Second Quarter Dividend

Capital Allocation Strategy & Financial Flexibility

Social Initiatives

Additional information

Additional information about Topaz, including the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile, and on Topaz’s website, www.topazenergy.ca.

Q1 2022 CONFERENCE CALL

Topaz will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 starting at 9:00 a.m. MST (11:00 a.m. EST). To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-888-664-6392 (North American toll free) a few minutes prior to the call. Conference ID is 13611719.

2022 ANNUAL MEETING

Topaz will host its annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, June 16, 2022 starting at 9:00 a.m. MST (11:00 a.m. EST) in the McMurray Room at the Calgary Petroleum Club. If you are a shareholder on record of Topaz common shares at the close of business on May 2, 2022, you are entitled to receive notice of, participate in, and vote at this meeting. We encourage you to vote your common shares and participate in the meeting.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Topaz is a unique royalty and infrastructure energy company focused on generating FCF growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with Canada’s largest and most active natural gas producer, Tourmaline, an investment grade senior Canadian E&P company, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies, while maintaining its commitment to environmental, social and governance best practices. Topaz focuses on top quartile energy resources and assets best positioned to attract capital in order to generate sustainable long-term growth and profitability.

The Topaz royalty and energy infrastructure revenue streams are generated primarily from assets operated by natural gas producers with some of the lowest greenhouse gas emissions intensity in the Canadian senior upstream sector, including Tourmaline, which has received awards for environmental sustainability and conservation efforts. Certain of these producers have set long-term emissions reduction targets and continue to invest in technology to improve environmental sustainability.

Topaz’s common shares are listed and posted for trading on the TSX under the trading symbol “TPZ” and it is included in the S&P/TSX Composite Index. This is the headline index for Canada and is the principal benchmark measure for the Canadian equity markets, represented by the largest companies on the TSX.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website www.topazenergy.ca. Topaz’s SEDAR filings are available at www.sedar.com.

NOTE REFERENCES

This news release refers to financial reporting periods in abbreviated form as follows: “Q1 2022” refers to the three months ended March 31, 2022; “prior quarter” refers to the three months ended December 31, 2021; and “Q1 2021” refers to the three months ended March 31, 2021.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: Topaz's future growth outlook and strategic plans; the anticipated capital expenditure plans; environment, social and governance initiatives; expected production increases and capital commitments on the royalty lands; estimated levels of 2022 dividend payments, EBITDA, FCF, Excess FCF, dividend payout ratio, ROIC and year-end net debt; the number of drilling rigs to be active on Topaz's royalty acreage during 2022 and beyond; the future declaration and payment of dividends and the timing and amount thereof including potential sustainable dividend increases in 2022 and 2023; the use of excess FCF for self-funded M&A growth; Topaz's inflationary protection due to the nature of its business and its limited exposure to rising interest rate costs; the forecasts described under the heading "First Quarter 2022 Update" above including under the sub-headings "Increased 2022 Guidance Estimates", "Second Quarter Dividend" and "Capital Allocation Strategy & Financial Flexibility", including annual average royalty production, processing revenue and other income, EBITDA, FCF, Excess FCF, FCF margin, ROIC, annual dividends, exit net debt, and capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions) for 2022; other expected benefits from acquisitions including enhancing Topaz's future growth outlook and capital allocation plans; and the Company's business as described under the heading "About the Company" above.

Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including those highlighted in this news release and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the failure to complete acquisitions on the terms or on the timing announced or at all and the failure to realize some or all of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions including estimated royalty production, royalty production revenue and FCF per share growth, and the factors discussed in the Company's recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis (See "Forward-Looking Statements" therein), 2021 Annual Information Form (See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" therein) and other reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities.

Statements relating to “reserves” are also deemed to be forward looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

Without limitation of the foregoing, future dividend payments, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain, as the Company's dividend policy and the funds available for the payment of dividends from time to time is dependent upon, among other things, FCF, financial requirements for the Company's operations and the execution of its growth strategy, fluctuations in working capital and the timing and amount of capital expenditures, debt service requirements and other factors beyond the Company's control.

Topaz does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

Also included in this news release are estimates of the Company’s EBITDA range and average royalty production range for the year ending December 31, 2022 and range of year-end exit net debt and net debt to cash flow for 2022, which are based on, among other things, the various assumptions as to production levels and capital expenditures and other assumptions disclosed in this news release including under the heading “First Quarter 2022 Update – Increased 2022 Guidance Estimates” above and are based on the following key assumptions: Topaz’s estimated capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions) of $2.0 to $4.0 million in 2022; the working interest owners’ anticipated 2022 capital plans attributable to Topaz’s undeveloped royalty lands; estimated average annual royalty production range of 16,500 to 16,700 boe/d in 2022; 2022 average infrastructure ownership capacity utilization of 95%; December 31, 2022 exit net debt range between $88.0 and $92.0 million, 2022 average commodity prices of: C$5.00/mcf (AECO 5A), US$90.00/bbl (NYMEX WTI), US$13.82/bbl (WCS oil differential), US$3.21/bbl (MSW oil differential) and US$/CAD$ foreign exchange 0.80.

To the extent such estimates constitute financial outlooks, they were approved by management and the board of directors of Topaz on May 3, 2022 and are included to provide readers with an understanding of the estimated EBITDA, Excess FCF and net debt for the year ending December 31, 2022 based on the assumptions described herein and readers are cautioned that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Certain financial terms and measures contained in this news release are “specified financial measures” (as such term is defined in National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure (“NI 52-112”)). The specified financial measures referred to in this news release are comprised of “non-GAAP financial measures”, “non-GAAP ratios”, “capital management measures” and “supplementary financial measures” (as such terms are defined in NI 52-112). These measures are defined, qualified, and where required, reconciled with the nearest GAAP measure below.

Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios

The non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratio used herein do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, the Company’s use of these terms may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other companies. Investors are cautioned that the non-GAAP financial measures and ratio should not be considered in isolation nor as an alternative to net income (loss) or other financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, as an indication of the Company’s performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release makes reference to the terms “Excess FCF” and “acquisitions, excluding decommissioning obligations”, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures under NI 52-112; defined as financial measures disclosed by an issuer that depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position, or cash flow of an entity, and are not disclosed in the financial statements of the issuer.

Non-GAAP Ratios

This news release makes reference to the term “return on invested capital” which is considered a non-GAAP ratio under NI 52-112; defined as a financial measure disclosed by an issuer that is in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar presentation, has a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components, and is not disclosed in the primary financial statements of the entity.

Other Financial Measures

Capital management measures

Capital management measures are defined as financial measures disclosed by an issuer that are intended to enable an individual to evaluate the entity’s objectives, policies and processes for managing the entity’s capital, are not a component of a line item or a line item on the primary financial statements, and which are disclosed in the notes to the financial statements. The Company’s capital management measures disclosed in the notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements include adjusted working capital, net debt (cash) and FCF.

Supplementary financial measures

This news release makes reference to the terms “cash flow per basic or diluted share”, “FCF per basic or diluted share”, “EBITDA per basic or diluted share”, “FCF margin” and “payout ratio” which are all considered supplementary financial measures under NI 52-112; defined as a financial measure disclosed by an issuer that is, or is intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of an entity, is not disclosed in the financial statements of the issuer, and is not a non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio.

The following terms are financial measures as defined under the Company’s Syndicated Credit Facility, presented in note 8 to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements: (i) consolidated senior debt, (ii) total debt, (iii) EBITDA and (iv) capitalization.

Cash flow, FCF, FCF margin, and Excess FCF

Management uses cash flow, FCF, FCF margin and Excess FCF for its own performance measures and to provide investors with a measurement of the Company’s efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund or increase dividends, fund future growth opportunities and/or to repay debt; and furthermore, uses per share metrics to provide investors with a measure of the proportion attributable to the basic or diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Cash flow is a GAAP measure which is derived of cash from operating activities excluding the change in non-cash working capital and is presented in the consolidated statements of cash flows. FCF is a capital management measure presented in the notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and is defined as cash flow, less capital expenditures. The supplementary financial measure “FCF margin”, is defined as FCF divided by total revenue and other income (expressed as a percentage of total revenue and other income). The non-GAAP financial measure “Excess FCF”, is defined as FCF less dividends paid. The supplementary financial measures “cash flow per basic or diluted share” and “FCF per basic or diluted share” are calculated by dividing cash flow and FCF, respectively, by the basic or diluted weighted average common shares outstanding during the period.

A summary of the reconciliation from cash from operating activities (per the consolidated statements of cash flows) to cash flow (per the consolidated statements of cash flows), cash flow per basic or diluted share, FCF, Excess FCF, FCF per basic or diluted share and FCF margin is set forth below:

Three months ended For the periods ended ($000s) Mar. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2021 Cash from operating activities 67,984 29,563 Exclude change in non-cash working capital 6,190 4,988 Cash flow 74,174 34,551 Less: Capital expenditures 390 561 FCF 73,784 33,990 Less: dividends paid 36,288 22,521 Excess FCF 37,496 11,469 Cash flow per basic share(1) $0.53 $0.31 Cash flow per diluted share(1) $0.53 $0.31 FCF per basic share(1) $0.53 $0.30 FCF per diluted share(1) $0.53 $0.30 FCF 73,784 33,990 Total Revenue and other income 81,342 37,767 FCF margin 91% 90%

(1) As noted, calculated using the basic or diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding during the respective periods.

Adjusted working capital and net debt (cash)

Management uses the terms “adjusted working capital” and “net debt (cash)” to measure the Company’s liquidity position and capital flexibility, as such these terms are considered capital management measures. “Adjusted working capital” is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, adjusted for financial instruments. “Net debt (cash)” is calculated as total debt outstanding less adjusted working capital.

A summary of the reconciliation from working capital, to adjusted working capital and net debt (cash) is set forth below:

($000s) As at

Mar. 31, 2022 As at

Dec. 31, 2021 Working capital 36,216 43,750 Exclude financial instruments (13,233) (546) Adjusted working capital 49,449 43,204 Less: bank debt 243,312 276,862 Net Debt (cash) 193,863 233,658

EBITDA and EBITDA per basic or diluted share

EBITDA, as defined under the Company’s Syndicated Credit Facility and disclosed in note 8 of the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, is considered by the Company as a capital management measure which is used to evaluate the Company’s operating performance, and provides investors with a measurement of the Company’s cash generated from its operations, before consideration of interest income or expense. “EBITDA” is calculated as consolidated net income or loss from continuing operations, excluding extraordinary items, plus interest expense, income taxes, and adjusted for non-cash items and gains or losses on dispositions.

EBITDA per basic or diluted share is a supplementary financial measure that is calculated by dividing EBITDA by the basic or diluted weighted average common shares outstanding during the period and provides investors with a measure of the proportion of EBITDA attributed to the basic or diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

A summary of the reconciliation of net income (per the consolidated statements of net income and comprehensive income), to EBITDA, is set forth below:

Three months ended For the periods ended ($000s) Mar. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2021 Net income 11,408 5,356 Unrealized (gain) loss on financial instruments 13,779 (207) Share-based compensation 149 328 Finance expense 2,095 256 Depletion and depreciation 45,943 27,712 Deferred income tax expense 2,736 1,266 Less: interest income (11) (145) EBITDA 76,099 34,566 EBITDA per basic share(1) $0.55 $0.31 EBITDA per diluted share(1) $0.54 $0.31

(1) As noted, calculated using the basic or diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding during the respective periods.

Payout ratio

“Payout ratio”, a supplementary financial measure, represents dividends paid, expressed as a percentage of cash flow and provides investors with a measure of the percentage of cash flow that was used during the period to fund dividend payments. Payout ratio is calculated as cash flow divided by dividends paid.

A summary of the reconciliation from cash flow to payout ratio is set forth below:

Three months ended For the periods ended Mar. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2021 Cash flow (000s) 74,174 34,551 Dividends paid (000s) 36,288 22,521 Payout ratio (%) 49% 65%

Acquisitions, excluding decommissioning obligations

“Acquisitions, excluding decommissioning obligations”, is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, and is calculated as: acquisitions (per the consolidated statements of cash flows) plus non-cash acquisitions but excluding non-cash decommissioning obligations.

A summary of the reconciliation from acquisitions (per the consolidated statements of cash flow) to acquisitions, excluding decommissioning obligations is set forth below:

Three months ended For the periods ended ($000s) Mar. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2021 Acquisitions (consolidated statements of cash flows) 262 156,034 Non-cash acquisitions ─ ─ Acquisitions, excluding decommissioning obligations 262 156,034

Return on invested capital (ROIC)

“ROIC”, a non-GAAP ratio, represents estimated FCF, expressed as a percentage of acquisitions, excluding decommissioning obligations. This non-GAAP ratio provides investors with a measure of the return on investment attributed to consideration paid for acquisitions.

Topaz’s Q1 2022 annualized FCF attributed to royalty interests on Tourmaline acreage is $170.6 million, divided by cumulative consideration attributed to royalty interests of $1.0 billion, results in a 2022 ROIC of 17%.

Topaz’s Q1 2022 annualized FCF attributed to royalty interests in the greater Clearwater area is $35.9 million, divided by cumulative consideration attributed to the greater Clearwater royalty interests of $165.5 million, results in a 2022 ROIC of 22%.

Topaz’s Q1 2022 annualized FCF attributed to its remaining royalty interests is $54.4 million, divided by cumulative consideration attributed to these royalty interests of $263.6 million, results in a 2022 ROIC of 21%.

BOE EQUIVALENCY

Per barrel of oil equivalent amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6:1). Barrel of oil equivalents (boe) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 mcf:1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, as the value ratio between natural gas and crude oil based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

OIL AND GAS METRICS

This news release contains certain oil and gas metrics which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included in this document to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company’s performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the Company’s future performance and future performance may not compare to the Company’s performance in previous periods and therefore such metrics should not be unduly relied upon.

GENERAL

See also “Forward-Looking Statements”, “Reserves and Other Oil and Gas Information” and “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” in the most recently filed Management’s Discussion and Analysis.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION REGARDING PRODUCT TYPES

This news release includes references to actual and 2022 estimated average royalty production. The following table is intended to provide supplemental information about the product type composition for each of the production figures that are provided in this news release:

For the three months ended Mar. 31, 2022 (Actual) Dec. 31, 2021 (Actual) Mar. 31, 2021 (Actual) Average daily production Light and Medium crude oil (bbl/d) 1,289 1,086 285 Heavy crude oil (bbl/d) 1,194 1,091 50 Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d) 39,996 45,280 41,839 Shale Gas (Mcf/d) 35,140 39,135 22,890 Natural Gas Liquids (bbl/d) 1,116 966 620 Total (boe/d) 16,122 17,213 11,743 Natural gas weighting 78% 82% 92% Total liquids weighting 22% 18% 8%

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 Tourmaline royalty

interests (Actual) Greater Clearwater area

royalty interests (Actual) Other royalty interests (Actual) Average daily production Light and Medium crude oil (bbl/d) 245 26 1,018 Heavy crude oil (bbl/d) ─ 993 201 Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d) 36,160 226 3,610 Shale Gas (Mcf/d) 35,140 ─ ─ Natural Gas Liquids (bbl/d) 904 1 211 Total (boe/d) 13,032 1,057 2,033

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2022 (Estimate)(1,2) Average daily production Light and Medium crude oil (bbl/d) 1,413 Heavy crude oil (bbl/d) 1,363 Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d) 36,698 Shale Gas (Mcf/d) 39,198 Natural Gas Liquids (bbl/d) 1,175 Total (boe/d) 16,600 Natural gas weighting 76% Total liquids weighting 24%