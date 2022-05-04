ATCO Group to construct two hydrogen production & fuelling stations in Alberta for Canadian Pacific’s hydrogen locomotive program

“We’re thrilled to be working with CP to advance hydrogen in yet another energy application, in this case for use as a commercial transportation fuel,” said Bob Myles, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, ATCO. “For 75 years, we’ve been providing customers and communities with safe and reliable essential services, and we ensure that same dependability and agility is built into energy transition solutions as we journey to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future for all.”

ATCO is actively transitioning our portfolio to meet the needs of a new energy future and investing in innovative technology and developing a suite of solutions from which our customers can choose. ATCO’s commitment to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050 also extends to our customers’ use of our products and services.

“CP is pleased to bring ATCO’s expertise in hydrogen production and fueling to our Hydrogen Locomotive Program,” said Kyle Mulligan, CP Assistant Vice-President Operations Technology. “The Calgary and Edmonton fuelling stations will be essential to bringing zero-emissions hydrogen locomotive propulsion into reality as part of CP’s commitment to sustainable and responsible operations.”

The hydrogen infrastructure at each CP site will include a 1MW electrolyzer, compression, storage and dispensing for locomotive refuelling. In Calgary, the electrolyzer will be powered in part by renewable electricity from CP’s existing 5 MW solar power facility co-located at CP’s headquarters. Construction of facilities is expected to begin later this year with production and supply of hydrogen being provided to locomotives in 2023.

The construction of the hydrogen facilities at CP’s Calgary and Edmonton railyards will advance CP’s innovative Hydrogen Locomotive Program, which has set its sights on building North America’s first line-haul hydrogen-powered freight locomotive. CP’s financial commitment to its Hydrogen Locomotive Program has been supported by $15 million in funding, awarded in 2021 by Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA).

