Athabasca Oil Announces 2022 first quarter results including record $44 million free cash flow, $110 million in debt redemptions and releases its annual ESG Report

About Athabasca Oil Corporation

Athabasca Oil Corporation is a Canadian energy company with a focused strategy on the development of thermal and light oil assets. Situated in Alberta’s Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, the Company has amassed a significant land base of extensive, high quality resources. Athabasca’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “ATH”. For more information, visit www.atha.com.

For more information, please contact:

Matthew Taylor

Chief Financial Officer

1-403-817-9104

mtaylor@atha.com

Robert Broen

President and CEO

1-403-817-9190

rbroen@atha.com

Oil and Gas Information

“BOEs” may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6 Mcf: 1 bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. As the value ratio between natural gas and crude oil based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Initial Production Rates

Test Results and Initial Production Rates: The well test results and initial production rates provided in this presentation should be considered to be preliminary, except as otherwise indicated. Test results and initial production rates disclosed herein may not necessarily be indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery.

Reserves Information

The McDaniel Report was prepared using the assumptions and methodology guidelines outlined in the COGE Handbook and in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities, effective December 31, 2021. There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of bitumen, light crude oil and medium crude oil, tight oil, conventional natural gas, shale gas and natural gas liquids reserves and the future cash flows attributed to such reserves. The reserve and associated cash flow information set forth above are estimates only. In general, estimates of economically recoverable reserves and the future net cash flows therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as historical production from the properties, production rates, ultimate reserve recovery, timing and amount of capital expenditures, marketability of oil and natural gas, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially. For those reasons, estimates of the economically recoverable reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, classification of such reserves based on risk of recovery and estimates of future net revenues associated with reserves prepared by different engineers, or by the same engineers at different times, may vary. The Company’s actual production, revenues, taxes and development and operating expenditures with respect to its reserves will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material. Reserves figures described herein have been rounded to the nearest MMbbl or MMboe. For additional information regarding the consolidated reserves and information concerning the resources of the Company as evaluated by McDaniel in the McDaniel Report, please refer to the Company’s AIF.

Reserve Values (i.e. Net Asset Value) is calculated using the estimated net present value of all future net revenue from our reserves, before income taxes discounted at 10%, as estimated by McDaniel effective December 31, 2021 and based on average pricing of McDaniel, Sproule and GLJ as of January 1, 2022.

The 700 Duvernay drilling locations referenced include: 7 proved undeveloped locations and 78 probable undeveloped locations for a total of 85 booked locations with the balance being unbooked locations. The 150 Montney drilling locations referenced include: 39 proved undeveloped locations and 59 probable undeveloped locations for a total of 98 booked locations with the balance being unbooked locations. Proved undeveloped locations and probable undeveloped locations are booked and derived from the Company’s most recent independent reserves evaluation as prepared by McDaniel as of December 31, 2021 and account for drilling locations that have associated proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable. Unbooked locations are internal management estimates. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources (including contingent or prospective). Unbooked locations have been identified by management as an estimation of Athabasca’s multi-year drilling activities expected to occur over the next two decades based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information. There is no certainty that the Company will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production. The drilling locations on which the Company will actually drill wells, including the number and timing thereof is ultimately dependent upon the availability of funding, commodity prices, provincial fiscal and royalty policies, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures, and Production Disclosure

The “Adjusted Funds Flow”, “Adjusted Funds Flow per Share”, “Free Cash Flow”, “Light Oil Operating Income”, “Light Oil Operating Netback”, “Thermal Oil Operating Income”, “Thermal Oil Operating Netback”, “Consolidated Operating Income”, “Consolidated Operating Netback”, “Consolidated Operating Income Net of Realized Hedging”, “Consolidated Operating Netback Net of Realized Hedging”, “Cash Transportation & Marketing Expenses”, “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Net Debt” financial measures contained in this News Release do not have standardized meanings which are prescribed by IFRS and they are considered to be non-GAAP financial measures or ratios. These measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and should not be considered in isolation with measures that are prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Leismer and Hangingstone operating results are a supplementary financial measure that when aggregated, combine to the Thermal Oil segment results and the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob operating results are a supplementary financial measure that when aggregated, combine to the Light Oil segment results.

Adjusted Funds Flow, Adjusted Funds Flow Per Share and Free Cash Flow

Adjusted Funds Flow and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures and are not intended to represent cash flow from operating activities, net earnings or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. The Adjusted Funds Flow and Free Cash Flow measures allow management and others to evaluate the Company’s ability to fund its capital programs and meet its ongoing financial obligations using cash flow internally generated from ongoing operating related activities. Adjusted Funds Flow per share is a non-GAAP financial ratio calculated as Adjusted Funds Flow divided by the applicable number of weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted Funds Flow and Free Cash Flow are calculated as follows:

Three months ended

March 31, ($ Thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flow from operating activities $ 59,862 $ 1,138 Changes in non-cash working capital 14,353 16,520 Settlement of provisions 546 1,303 ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW 74,761 18,961 Capital expenditures (30,929 ) (35,554 ) FREE CASH FLOW $ 43,832 $ (16,593 )

Light Oil Operating Income and Operating Netback

The non-GAAP measure Light Oil Operating Income in this News Release is calculated by subtracting the Light Oil Segments royalties, operating expenses and transportation & marketing expenses from petroleum and natural gas sales which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Light Oil Operating Netback per boe is a non-GAAP financial ratio calculated by dividing the Light Oil Operating Income by the Light Oil production. The Light Oil Operating Income and the Light Oil Operating Netback measures allow management and others to evaluate the production results from the Company’s Light Oil assets. The Light Oil Operating Income is calculated using the Light Oil Segments GAAP results, as follows:

Three months ended

March 31, ($ Thousands) 2022 2021 Petroleum and natural gas sales $ 45,108 $ 34,572 Royalties (5,869 ) (1,853 ) Operating expenses (6,979 ) (6,712 ) Transportation and marketing (2,457 ) (2,247 ) LIGHT OIL OPERATING INCOME $ 29,803 $ 23,760

Thermal Oil Operating Income and Operating Netback

The non-GAAP measure Thermal Oil Operating Income in this News Release is calculated by subtracting the Thermal Oil segments cost of diluent blending, royalties, operating expenses and cash transportation & marketing expenses from heavy oil (blended bitumen) and midstream sales which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Thermal Oil Operating Netback per boe is a non-GAAP financial ratio calculated by dividing the respective projects Operating Income by its respective bitumen sales volumes. The Thermal Oil Operating Income and the Thermal Oil Operating Netback measures allow management and others to evaluate the production results from the Company’s Thermal Oil assets.

The Thermal Oil Operating Income is calculated using the Thermal Oil Segments GAAP results, as follows:

Three months ended

March 31, ($ Thousands) 2022 2021 Heavy oil (blended bitumen) and midstream sales $ 360,281 $ 186,710 Cost of diluent (139,911 ) (83,194 ) Total bitumen and midstream sales 220,370 103,516 Royalties (32,496 ) (2,172 ) Operating expenses (45,496 ) (37,804 ) Cash transportation and marketing(1) (21,541 ) (21,372 ) THERMAL OIL OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) $ 120,837 $ 42,168

(1) Cash transportation and marketing excludes non-cash costs of $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Consolidated Operating Income and Consolidated Operating Income Net of Realized Hedging and Operating Netbacks

The non-GAAP measure Consolidated Operating Income in this News Release is calculated by adding or subtracting realized gains (losses) on commodity risk management contracts, royalties, the cost of diluent blending, operating expenses and cash transportation & marketing expenses from petroleum, natural gas and midstream sales which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Consolidated Operating Netback per boe is a non-GAAP ratio calculated by dividing Consolidated Operating Income by the total sales volumes and is presented on a per boe basis. The Consolidated Operating Income and the Consolidated Operating Netback measures allow management and others to evaluate the production results from the Company’s Light Oil and Thermal Oil assets combined together including the impact of realized commodity risk management gains or losses.

Three months ended

March 31, ($ Thousands) 2022 2021 Petroleum, natural gas and midstream sales(1) $ 405,389 $ 221,282 Royalties (38,365 ) (4,025 ) Cost of diluent(1) (139,911 ) (83,194 ) Operating expenses (52,475 ) (44,516 ) Cash transportation and marketing(2) (23,998 ) (23,619 ) Operating Income 150,640 65,928 Realized gain (loss) on commodity risk management contracts (47,646 ) (21,113 ) OPERATING INCOME NET OF REALIZED HEDGING $ 102,994 $ 44,815

(1) Non-GAAP measure includes intercompany NGLs (i.e. condensate) sold by the Light Oil segment to the Thermal Oil segment for use as diluent that is eliminated on consolidation.

(2) Cash transportation and marketing excludes non-cash costs of $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Cash Transportation & Marketing Expenses

The Cash Transportation & Marketing Expense financial measure contained in this News Release is calculated by subtracting the non-cash Transportation & Marketing Expense as reported in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows from the Transportation & Marketing Expense as reported in the Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss) and is considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure.

Net Debt

Net Debt is defined as the face value of term debt, plus accounts payable and accrued liabilities, plus current portion of provisions and other liabilities less current assets, and excluding risk management contracts. Current Net Debt is Net Debt as at March 31, 2022 adjusted for $29 million of warrant proceeds received in April.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) before financing and interest expense, depletion and depreciation, impairment (reversal) and taxation (recovery) expense adjusted for unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss), realized foreign exchange gain (loss) on repayment of US dollar debt, unrealized gain (loss) on risk management contracts, gain (loss) on revaluation of provisions and other, gain (loss) on sale of assets, non-cash transportation and marketing and non‐cash stock‐based compensation.

Production volumes details

Three months ended

March 31, Production 2022 2021 Greater Placid: Condensate NGLs bbl/d 1,100 1,540 Other NGLs bbl/d 436 460 Natural gas(1) mcf/d 12,168 15,599 Total Greater Placid boe/d 3,565 4,600 Greater Kaybob: Oil(2) bbl/d 1,971 2,511 Other NGLs bbl/d 324 327 Natural gas(1) mcf/d 5,463 6,083 Total Greater Kaybob boe/d 3,205 3,852 Light Oil: Oil(2) bbl/d 1,971 2,511 Condensate NGLs bbl/d 1,100 1,540 Oil and condensate NGLs bbl/d 3,071 4,051 Other NGLs bbl/d 760 787 Natural gas(1) mcf/d 17,631 21,682 Total Light Oil division boe/d 6,770 8,452 Total Thermal Oil division bitumen bbl/d 27,909 25,949 Total Company production boe/d 34,679 34,401

(1) Comprised of 99% or greater of shale gas, with the remaining being conventional natural gas.

(2) Comprised of 99% or greater of tight oil, with the remaining being light and medium crude oil.

This News Release also makes reference to Athabasca’s forecasted total average daily production of 33,000 – 34,000 boe/d for 2022. Athabasca expects that approximately 82% of that production will be comprised of bitumen, 8% shale gas, 5% tight oil, 3% condensate natural gas liquids and 2% other natural gas liquids.

This News Release makes reference to Athabasca’s three well results in Two Creeks that have seen average productivity of ~839 boe /d IP30s (95% Liquids), which is comprised of ~94% tight oil, ~5% shale gas and ~1% NGLs. Additionally, the 12 prior Two Creeks and Kaybob East wells have seen average productivity of ~725 boe /d IP180s (85% Liquids), which is comprised of ~80% tight oil, ~15% shale gas and ~5% NGLs and 547 boe/d, and IP360’s (83% Liquids), which is comprised of ~78% tight oil, ~17% shale gas and ~5% NGLs.

Liquids is defined as bitumen, light crude oil, medium crude oil and natural gas liquids.

Recycle ratio is calculated by dividing estimated project operating netbacks by finding and development costs per boe. Profit-to-Investment Ratio is a measure of a projects net value relative to its capital investment and is calculated by dividing a project’s NPV10 value by its Capital. Reserve life is calculated by dividing year-end reserves with management’s forecasted production guidance.