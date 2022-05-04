Clearwater Directional Services Ltd – Canada’s only dedicated Clearwater play directional service provider

Calgary AB – Energy leader and directional drilling professional, Trevor Walper has carved out a strong position and reputation in the Clearwater play. The entrepreneur’s new company, Clearwater Directional Drilling Services Ltd. specializes in creating partnerships with companies who want more from their directional drilling service companies in the Clearwater play.

Trevor’s skill and experience over many years have made him an expert in this area. Having personally drilled over 180 horizontal wells including 80+ in the Clearwater, he and his team have the knowledge needed to take any drilling program in this area to the next level. When he decided to make the leap from employee to business owner, it made sense to stay in the Clearwater play where he developed his proficiency and reputation for excellence. His aptitude and talent at the helm of this new and exciting venture will be an asset to any exploration and production company he works with.

Before launching Clearwater Directional Services Ltd., Walper did his homework. An industry leader for 26 years, it was apparent that there was a need for a specialized directional drilling service focusing on one of Canda’s newest and most economical plays in North America. Recognizing this play as a valuable and solid opportunity, Walper and his team bring a relentless attitude, focused approach, and level of expertise rarely seen in this industry. Trevor feels that this is exactly the level of service that is demanded by the play and his Clearwater Directional team is ready to meet those demands head on.

Walper’s time working in the Clearwater play has led to the development of many relationships throughout the industry. It is these relationships that have allowed him to create the dynamic Clearwater Directional team with a new level of expertise, professionalism, and positivity unparalleled in the industry. This natural and unique approach to operations is a key priority to the success of the company.

Trevor and the Clearwater Directional Services team are passionate and excited about delivering on their mission to provide the best-in-class directional drilling solutions to their clients based on exceptional performance, safe operations, and an unwavering commitment to the needs of their clients and other stakeholders. They want to be considered as the best directional drilling company available.

According to Mr. Walper, “In order to fulfill our mission, we will utilize only the highest quality equipment and employ the most experienced people so that our clients can trust that their drilling program is in very capable hands. With our collaborative team approach, you will know exactly what’s happening on location and get the results you need.” For more information, visit www.clearwaterdirectional.com.