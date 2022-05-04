Obsidian Energy announces first quarter 2022 results

Calgary, Alberta – OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (NYSE American: OBE) (“Obsidian Energy“, the “Company“, “we“, “us” or “our“) is pleased to report operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

(millions, except per share amounts) Cash flow from operating activities 83.9 28.4 Basic per share ($/share)2 1.03 0.39 Diluted per share ($/share)2 1.00 0.37 Funds flow from operations3 78.6 36.3 Basic per share ($/share)4 0.97 0.49 Diluted per share ($/share)4 0.94 0.48 Net income 23.8 23.2 Basic per share ($/share) 0.29 0.32 Diluted per share ($/share) 0.28 0.31 Capital expenditures 103.4 29.5 Decommissioning expenditures 8.5 3.3 Long-term debt 368.4 439.9 Net debt3 448.8 455.0 OPERATIONS Daily Production Light oil (bbl/d) 11,114 10,014 Heavy oil (bbl/d) 5,789 2,788 NGL (bbl/d) 2,432 2,056 Natural gas (mmcf/d) 60 50 Total production5 (boe/d) 29,407 23,225 Average sales price6 Light oil ($/bbl) 117.91 67.34 Heavy oil ($/bbl) 84.77 40.48 NGL ($/bbl) 68.09 41.04 Natural gas ($/mcf) 4.96 3.21 Netback ($/boe) Sales price 77.07 44.21 Risk management gain (loss) (6.58 ) (2.44 ) Net sales price 70.49 41.77 Royalties (11.35 ) (2.68 ) Net operating costs4 (13.93 ) (13.52 ) Transportation (2.76 ) (1.79 ) Netback4($/boe) 42.45 23.78

Detailed information can be found in Obsidian Energy’s unaudited consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A“) as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2022, on our website at www.obsidianenergy.com, which will be filed on SEDAR and EDGAR in due course.

KEY 2022 RESULTS

Our first half 2022 development program resulted in significant production growth for the Company from our Willesden Green, Pembina and Peace River assets and from the acquired Peace River Oil Partnership (“PROP“) production late in the fourth quarter of 2021. First quarter production increased to 29,407 boe/d and has since further grown to approximately 33,000 boe/d currently – a 42 percent increase over the 23,225 boe/d in the first quarter of 2021 – due to our taking advantage of increased commodity prices and ability to accelerate our development program from our high-quality locations. Higher commodity prices and production resulted in increased funds flow from operations (“FFO“) from the first quarter of 2021.

2022 First Quarter Financial Highlights

Strong Funds Flow – FFO increased by 117 percent to $78.6 million ($0.97 per share) for the quarter compared to $36.3 million ($0.49 per share) in the first quarter of 2021 including share-based compensation charges which impacted FFO. Share-based compensation charges totaled $22.7 million for the quarter due to the Company’s significant 113 percent share price appreciation since December 31, 2021 (March 31, 2022: $11.08 per share; December 31, 2021: $5.21 per share). Over half of the share-based compensation charge is derived from awards granted in 2019 and 2020 when our share price was below a dollar. Excluding share-based compensation charges, FFO was $101.3 million ($1.25 per share) for the quarter – a 162 percent increase when compared to the first quarter of 2021.

– FFO increased by 117 percent to $78.6 million ($0.97 per share) for the quarter compared to $36.3 million ($0.49 per share) in the first quarter of 2021 including share-based compensation charges which impacted FFO. Capital Development Growth – The Company had an active four-rig program during the first quarter of 2022 with capital expenditures of $103.4 million (2021 – $29.5 million) and decommissioning expenditures of $8.5 million (2021 – $3.3 million). Included in capital expenditures was $13.7 million for land sale purchases in Peace River. First quarter capital expenditures were predominately spent on drilling 19 wells (18.5 net) with four wells (3.8 net) completed and brought on stream in our Willesden Green and Pembina assets. Subsequent to March 31, 2022, an additional 10 wells (9.7 net wells) were brought on production from our 2022 development program.

Continued Debt Facility Reduction – We continued to reduce the amounts outstanding under our debt facilities over the quarter, which included: $311.8 million drawn on our syndicated credit facility ($321.5 million at December 31, 2021); $47.1 million of senior notes ($54.9 million at December 31, 2021); and $10.5 million on our PROP limited recourse loan ($16.0 million at December 31, 2021).

Net debt was $448.8 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $413.5 million at December 31, 2021, impacted by a higher working capital deficiency due to our increased activity levels (March 31, 2022: $79.4 million; December 31, 2021: $21.1 million) and accruals for the current portion of our share-based compensation plans (March 31, 2022: $31.4 million; December 31, 2021: $12.3 million). Although net debt increased at March 31, 2022, we expect debt and leverage levels to be reduced throughout 2022 from free cash flow generation.

G&A Costs – General and administrative (“G&A“) costs were $1.57 per boe in 2022 compared to $1.69 per boe for the first quarter of 2021. Increased production helped reduce G&A on a per boe basis.

Managed Net Operating Costs – Net operating costs of $13.93 per boe in the first quarter of 2022 were higher than the $13.52 per boe in 2021. Net operating costs reflected higher repair and maintenance activity levels motivated by the current increased commodity price environment. Net operating costs are expected to decrease going forward due to the full year impact of lower cost new well production.

– Net operating costs of $13.93 per boe in the first quarter of 2022 were higher than the $13.52 per boe in 2021. Net operating costs reflected higher repair and maintenance activity levels motivated by the current increased commodity price environment. Net operating costs are expected to decrease going forward due to the full year impact of lower cost new well production. Consistent Net Income – Higher commodity prices and production volumes resulted in net income of $23.8 million ($0.29 per share), inclusive of higher share-based compensation charges, realized hedging losses and royalties. This compared to net income of $23.2 million ($0.32 per share) in 2021.

– Higher commodity prices and production volumes resulted in net income of $23.8 million ($0.29 per share), inclusive of higher share-based compensation charges, realized hedging losses and royalties. This compared to net income of $23.2 million ($0.32 per share) in 2021. Acquired Substantial Land in Peace River – In the first quarter of 2022, we successfully purchased 23 sections (14,720 acres) of prospective oil sands rights from the Alberta land sale in the Peace River region for a consideration of approximately $13.7 million. We have identified 28 potential Bluesky locations and 14 potential Clearwater opportunities on the new land, creating a contiguous land position with a compelling value opportunity to complement our recent drilling activity.

2022 First Quarter Operational Highlights

Increased Development Well Activity – Building from our 2021 program, our 2022 development program is delivering strong drilling results and production rates from the largest first half program that the Company has undertaken in several years. Of the 19 wells (18.5 net) rig-released in the quarter, nine wells (9.0 net) were in Willesden Green, six wells (5.5 net) were in Pembina and four wells (4.0 net) were in Peace River. In addition to this, we participated in three Cardium oil wells that were drilled by a partner during the quarter.

– Building from our 2021 program, our 2022 development program is delivering strong drilling results and production rates from the largest first half program that the Company has undertaken in several years. Of the 19 wells (18.5 net) rig-released in the quarter, nine wells (9.0 net) were in Willesden Green, six wells (5.5 net) were in Pembina and four wells (4.0 net) were in Peace River. In addition to this, we participated in three Cardium oil wells that were drilled by a partner during the quarter. Expansion of Peace River Area – With the Peace River acquisition in late 2021 and the recent development program results, total Peace River production increased from approximately 2,900 boe/d in October 2021 to approximately 6,500 boe/d at March 31, 2022. Current production is approximately 8,000 boe/d with the recent addition of new producing wells.

– With the Peace River acquisition in late 2021 and the recent development program results, total Peace River production increased from approximately 2,900 boe/d in October 2021 to approximately 6,500 boe/d at March 31, 2022. Current production is approximately 8,000 boe/d with the recent addition of new producing wells. Continued Reduction in Decommissioning Liabilities – We completed the last substantial component of our inactive legacy portfolio decommissioning in the first quarter of 2022, utilizing $13.4 million of grants under the Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program (“ASRP“) in addition to $8.5 million of our own decommissioning funds. The project abandoned 221 net wells, 171 net km of pipelines and 10 net facilities, while decommissioning 227 net surface locations.

2022 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM UPDATE

Our first half 2022 development program started with increased activity across our Willesden Green, Pembina, and Peace River areas. The success of our first half 2022 drilling program has resulted in significant production growth to approximately 33,000 boe/d to date. In addition, we also accelerated the drilling of two wells (2 net) in Peace River that were initially planned in our second half 2022 program. As we complete our first half program, we are in the process of assessing potential second half 2022 development, which we expect to announce within the next six weeks in association with our refinancing plans. Region specific results are discussed below.

Peace River

Given the strength of our recent drilling results in combination with a strong commodity price outlook, the Company accelerated the drilling of two additional wells (2.0 net) from our second half 2022 drilling program into the first half of the year. To date, we have rig-released six wells (6.0 net) from the first half 2022 program. The first two new Bluesky wells from our 2022 program came on production in mid-April and are in the process of cleanup: the two-well pad has produced an average of 858 boe/d (99 percent oil) over the last three days. From the 2021 program, initial production (“IP“) 90-day rates from the first four Bluesky wells (4.0 net) averaged 447 boe/d per well (99 percent heavy oil).

Willesden Green

Our first half 2022 drilling program in Willesden Green is complete with the drilling and rig-release of all ten wells (10 net). In total, seven wells (7.0 net) are currently on production and the remainder are expected to be completed in May. The average per well IP 30-day rates from the wells was 276 boe/d (77 percent light oil). With our commitment to drilling some of the longest wells in the Cardium, we continue to achieve improvements in drilling efficiencies with a new pacesetter well in our Faraway area. Obsidian drilled its fastest Cardium well (spud to total depth) in the first half of 2022: the 100/7-23-42-7W5 well drilled 5,356 metres of total depth in 8.85 days, surpassing the previous pace setter well by approximately seven hours (previous well: 103/3-9-42-7W5, 5,349 metres).

Pembina

All five wells (4.5 net) planned for the first half program have now been drilled, rig-released and on production. The first two wells averaged IP 30-day rates of 281 boe/d (82 percent oil). The remaining three wells were brought on production in late April and are presently cleaning up. In addition, one well in the two-well 2022 vertical Devonian drilling program has been completed and is expected to be on production in mid-May.

Updated 2022 Guidance

Due to strong results from our development program in combination with the acceleration of wells from the second half development program, we have further increased our 2022 production guidance range from our April release by another 200 boe/d to 30,300 to 31,300 boe/d (mid-point: 30,800 boe/d) based on the same overall activity levels in our initial guidance. Capitalizing on the current strong commodity price environment, we continue to take advantage of the flexibility our portfolio offers while finalizing plans for the second half of 2022. We will provide further details on updates to our 2022 capital and development plans in association with our refinancing plans within the next six weeks.

ASRP UPDATE

During the first quarter of 2022, Obsidian Energy completed the last substantial component of our inactive legacy portfolio decommissioning. The project abandoned 221 net wells, 171 net km of pipelines and 10 net facilities, while decommissioning 227 net surface locations.

In 2022, we anticipate abandoning over 300 net wells and over 500 km of pipelines (net) during the year, further demonstrating our commitment to reducing our decommissioning liability.

SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION

The Company recorded a $22.7 million share-based compensation charge related to cash settled share-based incentive plans during the first quarter of 2022. This was primarily due to the Company’s significant 113 percent share price appreciation since December 31, 2021 (March 31, 2022: $11.08 per share; December 31, 2021: $5.21 per share).

Details of the share-based compensation expense are as follows:

Three months ended March 31 2022 2021 Deferred share units $ 12.1 $ 2.2 Performance share units 6.0 0.2 Non-treasury incentive awards 4.6 – Cash settled share-based incentive plans $ 22.7 $ 2.4 Restricted share units $ 0.8 $ 0.3 Stock options 0.6 – Equity settled share-based incentive plans $ 1.4 $ 0.3 Share-based compensation $ 24.1 $ 2.7

Non-employee directors are eligible for deferred share units where management and employees are eligible for performance share units, non-treasury incentive awards, restricted share units and stock options. The performance share units have a payout multiplier that can range from zero to 2.0, which at March 31, 2022, was estimated at 1.93 based on the Company’s strong share performance over the past two years compared to peers.

The cash settled share-based incentive plans are classified as cash-settled and, as a result, will be impacted by changes in the Company’s share price at each quarter-end date; however, increases will be mitigated as certain performance share units have essentially reached their capped payout. Although accounted for as cash settled, the performance share units and non-treasury incentive awards can be settled in cash or shares at the discretion of the Board of Directors. Please refer to our annual consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2021 for further details on the accounting policies for each plan.

NEW ADDITION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Shani Bosman to our Board of Directors, who will also serve on the Operations and Reserve Committee. Ms. Bosman holds an MBA from the Haskayne Business School, University of Calgary, a Masters Certificate in Project Management from Mount Royal University, and a Bachelor Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pretoria, South Africa. Ms. Bosman was the Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Performance, Planning and Investor Relations at Husky Energy Inc. from 2019 to 2021; she previously held Director roles in Technical Operations and Business and Asset Development at Husky Energy Inc. She is currently acting for a boutique independent consulting firm, BINGWA Inc., which she founded. Ms. Bosman will stand for election as an independent director to our Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting“) on June 16, 2022.

HEDGING UPDATE

The Company continues to focus our hedging program on near term WTI positions to protect cashflow given our first half capital program. We have also built a solid foundation on summer AECO natural gas pricing, which is also highly constructive to the business. As at May 3, 2022, the following financial oil and gas contracts are in place on a weighted average basis:

Term Notional Volume Pricing (CAD) Oil – WTI April 2022 8,183 bbl/d $ 121.81/bbl May 2022 4,000 bbl/d $ 133.42/bbl

Natural Gas – AECO April 2022 21,326 mcf/d $ 4.43/mcf May – October 2022 26,065 mcf/d $ 4.74/mcf

In addition, PROP Energy 45 Limited Partnership, our wholly owned limited recourse subsidiary that purchased 45 percent of the PROP units from a third party on November 24, 2021, entered into the following financial hedges in conjunction with the acquisition financing:

Term Notional Volume Pricing (USD) Oil – WTI Q2 2022 1,121 bbl/d $ 65.11/bbl Q3 2022 593 bbl/d $ 63.26/bbl Q4 2022 606 bbl/d $ 62.30/bbl

Heavy Oil – WCS Differential Q2 2022 801 bbl/d ($15.43)/bbl

UPDATED CORPORATE PRESENTATION

For further information on these and other matters, Obsidian Energy will post an updated corporate presentation later today on our website, www.obsidianenergy.com.

ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

The Annual Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 9:00 am (Mountain Daylight Time) at the offices of Obsidian Energy. Access to the Annual Meeting will, subject to Company’s by-laws, be limited to essential personnel and registered shareholders and proxyholders entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting.

In association with the Annual Meeting, our Interim President and CEO, Mr. Stephen Loukas and other members of management will host a webcast presentation after the formal portion of the meeting at 10:30 am Mountain Daylight Time (12:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time) (the “Presentation“).

The Presentation will be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed either through our website or directly at the webcast portal. Those who wish to listen to the Presentation should connect five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time through the following numbers:

Canada / USA: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)

Toronto: 1-416-915-3239

Calgary: 1-403-351-0324

A question-and-answer session will be held following the Presentation. If you wish to submit a question to the Company, participants can do so ahead of time after registering on the webcast portal on the Intranet or by emailing questions to investor.relations@obsidianenergy.com. The updated corporate presentation and Presentation will be available for replay on our website, www.obsidianenergy.com

Additional information about the Meeting can be found on our website.

