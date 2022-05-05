BOE Report

Paramount Resources Ltd. announces annual general meeting results

CALGARY, AB – Paramount Resources Ltd. (the “Company”) (TSX: POU) announces that the following eight director nominees were elected at today’s annual general meeting of shareholders:

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Number

Percent (%)

Number

Percent (%)

James Riddell

110,779,062

99.84%

174,571

0.16%

James Bell

98,637,438

88.90%

12,316,195

11.10%

Wilfred Gobert

99,317,473

89.51%

11,636,160

10.49%

Dirk Jungé

96,314,126

86.81%

14,639,507

13.19%

Kim Lynch Proctor

99,547,765

89.72%

11,405,868

10.28%

Robert MacDonald

96,836,181

87.28%

14,117,452

12.72%

Keith MacLeod

99,362,660

89.55%

11,590,973

10.45%

Susan Riddell Rose

99,985,982

90.12%

10,967,651

9.88%

In addition, the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company was approved with 113,889,662 (98.60%) of the votes cast for and 1,621,617 (1.40%) votes withheld.

