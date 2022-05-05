Paramount Resources Ltd. announces annual general meeting results

|
VOTES FOR
|
VOTES WITHHELD
|
Number
|
Percent (%)
|
Number
|
Percent (%)
|
James Riddell
|
110,779,062
|
99.84%
|
174,571
|
0.16%
|
James Bell
|
98,637,438
|
88.90%
|
12,316,195
|
11.10%
|
Wilfred Gobert
|
99,317,473
|
89.51%
|
11,636,160
|
10.49%
|
Dirk Jungé
|
96,314,126
|
86.81%
|
14,639,507
|
13.19%
|
Kim Lynch Proctor
|
99,547,765
|
89.72%
|
11,405,868
|
10.28%
|
Robert MacDonald
|
96,836,181
|
87.28%
|
14,117,452
|
12.72%
|
Keith MacLeod
|
99,362,660
|
89.55%
|
11,590,973
|
10.45%
|
Susan Riddell Rose
|
99,985,982
|
90.12%
|
10,967,651
|
9.88%
In addition, the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company was approved with 113,889,662 (98.60%) of the votes cast for and 1,621,617 (1.40%) votes withheld.
Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU.”