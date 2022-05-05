Tourmaline delivers record cash flow and free cash flow in Q1 2022 and announces special dividend

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “forecast”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “on track”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning Tourmaline’s plans and other aspects of its anticipated future operations, management focus, objectives, strategies, financial, operating and production results and business opportunities, including the following: anticipated petroleum and natural gas production and production growth for various periods including estimated production levels for Q2 2022 and full-year 2022 and 2023; expected free cash flow and cash flow levels for 2022 and 2023; the future declaration and payment of base and special dividends and the timing and amount thereof including any future increase; that the Company will return the majority free cash flow to shareholders through base dividend increases, special dividends and share buybacks; capital expenditures over various periods; cost reduction initiatives; improvements in capital efficiency; projected operating and drilling costs and drilling times; the timing for facility expansions and facility start-up dates; sustainability and environmental improvement initiatives; anticipated future commodity prices; the ability to generate, and the amount of, anticipated cash flow and free cash flow including in 2022, 2023 and over the five year development plan; expectations that in 2023 Tourmaline will have exposure to JKM pricing; as well as Tourmaline’s future drilling prospects and plans, business strategy, future development and growth opportunities, prospects and asset base. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Tourmaline, including expectations and assumptions concerning the following: prevailing and future commodity prices and currency exchange and interest rates; applicable royalty rates and tax laws; future well production rates and reserve volumes; operating costs, the timing of receipt of regulatory approvals; the performance of existing and future wells; the success obtained in drilling new wells; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the successful completion of acquisitions and dispositions and the benefits to be derived therefrom; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; ability to maintain its investment grade credit rating; and ability to market crude oil, natural gas and NGL successfully. Without limitation of the foregoing, future dividend payments, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain, as the Company’s dividend policy and the funds available for the payment of dividends from time to time is dependent upon, among other things, free cash flow, financial requirements for the Company’s operations and the execution of its growth strategy, fluctuations in working capital and the timing and amount of capital expenditures, debt service requirements and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Further, the ability of Tourmaline to pay dividends is subject to applicable laws (including the satisfaction of the solvency test contained in applicable corporate legislation) and contractual restrictions contained in the instruments governing its indebtedness, including its credit facility.

Statements relating to “reserves” are also deemed to be forward looking information, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

Although Tourmaline believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Tourmaline can give no assurances that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the oil and natural gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to reserves, production, revenues, costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; interest rate fluctuations; marketing and transportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; failure to complete or realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions or dispositions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals; climate change risks; inflation; supply chain risks and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

In addition, wars (including the war in Ukraine), hostilities, civil insurrections, pandemics, epidemics or outbreaks of an infectious disease in Canada or worldwide, including COVID-19 or other illnesses could have an adverse impact on the Company’s results, business, financial condition or liquidity. Ongoing military actions between Russia and Ukraine have the potential to threaten the supply of oil and gas from the region. The long-term impacts of the actions between these nations remains uncertain. If the pandemic is further prolonged, including through subsequent waves, or if additional variants of COVID-19 emerge which are more transmissible or cause more severe disease, or if other diseases emerge with similar effects, the adverse impact on the economy could worsen. It remains uncertain how the macroeconomic environment, and societal and business norms will be impacted following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Tourmaline, or its operations or financial results, are included in the Company’s most recently filed Management’s Discussion and Analysis (See “Forward-Looking Statements” therein), Annual Information Form (See “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” therein) and other reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or Tourmaline’s website (www.tourmalineoil.com).

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Tourmaline undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

BOE EQUIVALENCY

In this news release, production and reserves information may be presented on a “barrel of oil equivalent” or “BOE” basis. BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, as the value ratio between natural gas and crude oil based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOKS

Also included in this news release are estimates of Tourmaline’s 2022 cash flow and free cash flow, which are based on, among other things, the various assumptions as to production levels, capital expenditures, annual cash flows and other assumptions disclosed in this news release and including Tourmaline’s estimated average 2022 production of 500,000 boepd, 2022 commodity price assumptions for natural gas (NYMEX (US) – $6.68/mcf; AECO – $6.56/mcf) crude oil (WTI (US) – $100.14/bbl) and an exchange rate assumption of $0.79 (US/CAD). To the extent such estimates constitute financial outlooks, they were approved by management and the Board of Directors of Tourmaline on May 4, 2022 and are included to provide readers with an understanding of Tourmaline’s anticipated cash flow and free cash flow based on the capital expenditure, production and other assumptions described herein and readers are cautioned that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release contains the terms cash flow, capital expenditures, free cash flow, and operating netback which are considered “non-GAAP financial measures” and cash flow per diluted share, free cash flow per diluted share, operating netback per boe, and cash flow per boe, which are considered “non-GAAP financial ratios”. These terms do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. In addition, this news release contains the terms adjusted working capital and net debt, which are considered “capital management measures” and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, the Company’s use of these terms may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other companies. Investors are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP and these measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures in evaluating the Company’s performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cash Flow

Management uses the term “cash flow” for its own performance measure and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company’s efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund its future growth expenditures, to repay debt or to pay dividends. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for cash flow is cash flow from operating activities. A summary of the reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to cash flow, is set forth below:

Three Months Ended

March 31, (000s) 2022 2021 Cash flow from operating activities (per GAAP) $ 1,113,649 $ 750,129 Change in non-cash working capital (deficit) (37,673) (120,804) Cash flow $ 1,075,976 $ 629,325



Capital Expenditures

Management uses the term “capital expenditures” as a measure of capital investment in exploration and production activity, as well as property acquisitions and divestitures, and such spending is compared to the Company’s annual budgeted capital expenditures. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for capital expenditures is cash flow used in investing activities. A summary of the reconciliation of cash flow used in investing activities to capital expenditures, is set forth below:

Three Months Ended March 31, (000s) 2022 2021 Cash flow used in investing activities (per GAAP) $ 459,447 $ 370,371 Change in non-cash working capital (deficit) 19,926 51,735 Capital expenditures $ 479,373 $ 422,106



Free Cash Flow

Management uses the term “free cash flow” for its own performance measure and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company’s efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund its future growth expenditures, to repay debt and provide shareholder returns. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow less capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions and dispositions. Free cash flow is prior to dividend payment. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for cash flow is cash flow from operating activities. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Cash Flow” and ” Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Capital Expenditures” above.

Operating Netback

Management uses the term “operating netback” as a key performance indicator and one that is commonly presented by other oil and natural gas producers. Operating netback is defined as the sum of commodity sales from production, premium (loss) on risk management activities and realized gains (loss) on financial instruments less the sum of royalties, transportation costs and operating expenses. A summary of the reconciliation of operating netback from commodity sales from production, which is a GAAP measure, is set forth below:

Three Months Ended

March 31, (000s) 2022 2021 Commodity sales from production $ 1,895,171 $ 996,035 Premium (loss) on risk management activities (22,964) 37,061 Realized (loss) on financial instruments (158,523) (27,832) Royalties (203,734) (53,776) Transportation costs (223,168) (161,099) Operating expenses (191,918) (134,840) Operating netback $ 1,094,864 $ 655,549

Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Operating Netback per-boe

Management calculates “operating netback per-boe” as operating netback divided by total production for the period. Netback per-boe is a key performance indicator and measure of operational efficiency and one that is commonly presented by other oil and natural gas producers. A summary of the calculation of operating netback per boe, is set forth below:

Three Months Ended

March 31, ($/boe) 2022 2021 Revenue, excluding processing income $ 37.55 $ 27.14 Royalties (4.46) (1.45) Transportation costs (4.89) (4.35) Operating expenses (4.21) (3.64) Operating netback $ 23.99 $ 17.70

Cash Flow per-boe

Management uses cash flow per boe to highlight how much cash flow is generated by each boe produced. The ratio is calculated by dividing cash flow by total production for the period. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Cash Flow”.

Cash Flow per diluted share

Management uses cash flow per diluted share as a measurement of the Company’s efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund its future growth expenditures, to repay debt or to pay dividends on a per diluted share basis. Cash flow per diluted share is calculated using cash flow divided by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Free Cash Flow per diluted share

Management uses free cash flow per diluted share as a measure of the Company’s efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund its future growth expenditures, to repay debt and provide shareholder returns on a per diluted share basis. Free cash flow per diluted share is calculated using free cash flow divided by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Capital Management Measures

Adjusted Working Capital

Management uses the term “adjusted working capital” for its own performance measures and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company’s liquidity. A summary of the reconciliation of working capital (deficit) to adjusted working capital (deficit), is set forth below:

(000s) As at

March 31,

2022 As at

December 31,

2021 Working capital (deficit) $ (764,301) $ (361,034) Fair value of financial instruments – short-term liability 582,683 240,970 Lease liabilities – short-term 2,948 2,997 Decommissioning obligations – short-term 25,000 20,103 Unrealized foreign exchange in working capital – liability (893) (6,441) Adjusted working capital (deficit) $ (154,563) $ (103,405)

Net Debt

Management uses the term “net debt”, as a key measure for evaluating its capital structure and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company’s total indebtedness. A summary of the reconciliation of bank debt and senior unsecured notes to net debt, is set forth below:

(000s) As at

March 31,

2022 As at

December 31,

2021 Bank debt $ (166,415) $ (421,539) Senior unsecured notes (448,111) (448,035) Adjusted working capital (deficit) (154,563) (103,405) Net debt $ (769,089) $ (972,979)

OIL AND GAS METRICS

This news release contains certain oil and gas metrics which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included in this document to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company’s performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the Company’s future performance and future performance may not compare to the Company’s performance in previous periods and therefore such metrics should not be unduly relied upon.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION REGARDING PRODUCT TYPES

This news release includes references to Q1 2022 average daily production, forecast 2022 average daily production, forecast 2023 average daily production and forecast Q2 2022 average daily production. The following table is intended to provide supplemental information about the product type composition for each of the production figures that are provided in this news release:

Light and Medium

Crude Oil(1) Conventional

Natural Gas Shale Natural Gas Natural Gas

Liquids(1) Oil Equivalent

Total Company Gross

(Bbls) Company Gross

(Mcf) Company Gross

(Mcf) Company Gross

(Bbls) Company Gross

(Boe) Q1 2022 Average Daily Production 44,045 1,312,095 1,048,845 69,525 507,059 2022 Average Daily Production 42,600 1,225,000 1,084,000 72,600 500,000 2023 Average Daily Production 44,000 1,250,000 1,119,000 76,200 515,000 Q2 2022 Average Daily Production 43,000 1,275,000 1,040,000 73,670 502,500

(1) For the purposes of this disclosure, condensate has been combined with Light and Medium Crude Oil as the associated revenues and certain costs of condensate are similar to Light and Medium Crude Oil. Accordingly, NGLs in this disclosure exclude condensate.

INITIAL PRODUCTION RATES

Any references in this news release to initial production rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons; however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will continue production and decline thereafter and are not necessarily indicative of long-term performance or ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for the Company. Such rates are based on field estimates and may be based on limited data available at this time.

GENERAL

See also “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” in the most recently filed Management’s Discussion and Analysis.

CERTAIN DEFINITIONS:

1H first half 2H second half bbl barrel bbls/day barrels per day bbl/mmcf barrels per million cubic feet bcf billion cubic feet bcfe billion cubic feet equivalent bpd or bbl/d barrels per day boe barrel of oil equivalent boepd or boe/d barrel of oil equivalent per day bopd or bbl/d barrel of oil, condensate or liquids per day CCUS carbon capture, usage and storage DUC drilled but uncompleted wells EP exploration and production gj gigajoule gjs/d gigajoules per day mbbls thousand barrels mmbbls million barrels mboe thousand barrels of oil equivalent mboepd thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day mcf thousand cubic feet mcfpd or mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day mcfe thousand cubic feet equivalent mmboe million barrels of oil equivalent mmbtu million British thermal units mmbtu/d million British thermal units per day mmcf million cubic feet mmcfpd or mmcf/d million cubic feet per day MPa megapascal mstb thousand stock tank barrels natural gas conventional natural gas and shale gas NCIB normal course issuer bid NGL or NGLs natural gas liquids tcf trillion cubic feet

ABOUT TOURMALINE OIL CORP.

Tourmaline is Canada’s largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest-emission and lowest-cost natural gas in North America. We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution and cost management, and industry-leading environmental performance, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital, and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies,