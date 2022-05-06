Enbridge and Humble Midstream to develop low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia production and export facilities at Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center

Enbridge and Humble plan to develop a utility scale ultra-low carbon production facility, capable of supplying both low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia to meet the growing global and domestic demand. Up to 95 percent of the carbon dioxide (CO2) generated in the production process will be sequestered in newly developed carbon capture infrastructure, including facilities to be owned and operated by Enbridge, making this a fully integrated low-carbon solution. Enbridge’s affiliate, Texas Eastern Transmission Pipeline, is expected to provide the transportation service for feed gas that will be used for the production process. Both hydrogen and ammonia have zero CO2 emissions at the point of use.

Enbridge and Humble intend to jointly market the capacity of the facility and are in discussions with several potential offtake customers. The construction of any facilities will be subject to sufficient customer support and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

“This is a good example of how Enbridge is leveraging existing conventional energy assets and capabilities to extend growth and capitalize on low carbon opportunities in the energy transition,” said Colin Gruending, Enbridge Executive Vice President and President, Liquids Pipelines. “The EIEC is already the premier export facility on the U.S. Gulf Coast and will play an even greater role in global energy security and sustainability. We’re excited to work with Humble to further develop this opportunity.”

“Humble is pleased to be joining Enbridge in this first-mover effort to develop clean energy alternatives on a world-class scale,” said Humble Midstream CEO Steven Huckaby. “We believe the midstream expertise of both companies positions us well to provide affordable hydrogen and ammonia to a marketplace seeking low carbon alternative fuels. Our team is glad to be partnered with EnCap Flatrock Midstream to pursue this opportunity, a natural extension of their longstanding midstream strategy.”

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 30 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.9 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which owns approximately 1,766 MW (net) in renewable power generation capacity in North America and Europe. The Company’s common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com .

About Humble Midstream LLC

Headquartered in Denver, Humble Midstream is focused on solutions to transform energy markets by delivering sustainable and scalable low carbon solutions to accelerate the net-zero future. Leveraging decades of midstream energy experience, the Humble team is positioned to lead in the development and operation of clean hydrogen, clean ammonia, and carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS) projects. Humble is backed by an equity commitment from EnCap Flatrock Midstream. Please visit www.humblemidstream.com for more information on the company and its management team.

About EnCap Flatrock Midstream

EnCap Flatrock Midstream provides value-added growth capital to proven management teams focused on midstream infrastructure opportunities across North America. The firm was formed in 2008 by a partnership between EnCap Investments L.P. and Flatrock Energy Advisors, LLC. Based in San Antonio with offices in Oklahoma City and Houston, the firm manages investment commitments of nearly $9 billion from a broad group of prestigious institutional investors. EnCap Flatrock Midstream is currently making commitments to management teams from EFM Fund IV, a $3.25 billion fund. For more information, please visit www.efmidstream.com.

