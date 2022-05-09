Tenaz Energy Corp. Announces Approval For TSX Graduation

CALGARY, AB, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ – Tenaz Energy Corp. (“Tenaz” and the “Company”) (TSXV: TNZ) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) to list its common shares (the “Common Shares”) on such exchange. Tenaz expects the Common Shares to commence trading under the symbol “TNZ” on the TSX on May 12, 2022 at which time trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) will cease. No action is required to be taken by Tenaz shareholders.
Tenaz has previously communicated its intent to graduate from the TSXV to the TSX. The Company appreciates the support it received from the TSXV in the period since its recapitalization transaction, which closed in October 2021. Tenaz views graduation to the TSX as a natural step in executing the corporate strategy outlined at the time of the recapitalization. Tenaz is actively pursuing international investments that offer strong value at the time of acquisition and the opportunity to improve performance after assimilation of the new assets.
Tenaz would also like to remind shareholders to vote their Common Shares in connection with the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 31, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. (MST). Instructions on how to vote and to access the webcast of the meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Tenaz to be held on May 31, 2022 and the Management Information Circular dated April 27, 2022 mailed out to shareholders and will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Tenaz’s website at www.tenazenergy.com.
About Tenaz Energy Corp.
Tenaz is an energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of international oil and gas assets capable of returning free cash flow to shareholders. In addition, Tenaz conducts development of a semi-conventional oil project in the Rex member of the Upper Mannville group at Leduc-Woodbend in central Alberta.