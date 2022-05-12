Prairie Provident Resources announces first quarter 2022 financial results and successful first quarter drilling program

For further information, please contact:

Prairie Provident Resources Inc.

Tony Berthelet

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (403) 292-8125

Email: tberthelet@ppr.ca

Jason Dranchuk

Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (403) 292-8150

Email: jdranchuk@ppr.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements (“forward-looking statements”) that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future performance, events or circumstances, are based upon internal assumptions, plans, intentions, expectations and beliefs, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated or suggested therein. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “budget”, “forecast”, “target”, “estimate”, “propose”, “potential”, “project”, “continue”, “may”, “will”, “should” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or events or statements regarding an outlook.

Without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: estimated on production timing of the Loyalist reactivation; higher expected production for the remainder of 2022; and the expectation the new development model in Michichi will improve Banff recovery and unlock additional value.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors, expectations or assumptions of Prairie Provident which have been used to develop such statements but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain and depend upon the accuracy of such expectations and assumptions. Prairie Provident can give no assurance that the forward-looking statements contained herein will prove to be correct or that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based will occur or be realized. Actual results or events will differ, and the differences may be material and adverse to the Company. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: that Prairie Provident will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; results from drilling and development activities, and their consistency with past operations; the quality of the reservoirs in which Prairie Provident operates and continued performance from existing wells (including with respect to production profile, decline rate and product type mix); the continued and timely development of infrastructure in areas of new production; the accuracy of the estimates of Prairie Provident’s reserves volumes; future commodity prices; future operating and other costs; future USD/CAD exchange rates; future interest rates; continued availability of external financing and cash flow to fund Prairie Provident’s current and future plans and expenditures, with external financing on acceptable terms; the impact of competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which Prairie Provident operates; the general continuance of current industry conditions; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the ability of Prairie Provident to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner; drilling results; the ability of the operator of the projects in which Prairie Provident has an interest in to operate the field in a safe, efficient and effective manner; field production rates and decline rates; the ability to replace and expand oil and natural gas reserves through acquisition, development and exploration; the timing and cost of pipeline, storage and facility construction and expansion and the ability of Prairie Provident to secure adequate product transportation; the regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which Prairie Provident operates; and the ability of Prairie Provident to successfully market its oil and natural gas products.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance or promises of future outcomes, and should not be relied upon. Such statements, including the assumptions made in respect thereof, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements including, without limitation: changes in realized commodity prices; changes in the demand for or supply of Prairie Provident’s products; the early stage of development of some of the evaluated areas and zones; the potential for variation in the quality of the geologic formations targeted by Prairie Provident’s operations; unanticipated operating results or production declines; changes in tax or environmental laws, royalty rates or other regulatory matters; changes in development plans of Prairie Provident or by third party operators; increased debt levels or debt service requirements; inaccurate estimation of Prairie Provident’s oil and gas reserves volumes; limited, unfavourable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; and such other risks as may be detailed from time-to-time in Prairie Provident’s public disclosure documents (including, without limitation, those risks identified in this news release and Prairie Provident’s current Annual Information Form as filed with Canadian securities regulators and available from the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) under Prairie Provident’s issuer profile).

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Prairie Provident assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, or otherwise, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Barrels of Oil Equivalent

The oil and gas industry commonly expresses production volumes and reserves on a “barrel of oil equivalent” basis (“boe”) whereby natural gas volumes are converted at the ratio of six thousand cubic feet to one barrel of oil. The intention is to sum oil and natural gas measurement units into one basis for improved analysis of results and comparisons with other industry participants. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet to one barrel of oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip. It does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead nor at the plant gate, which is where Prairie Provident sells its production volumes. Boes may therefore be a misleading measure, particularly if used in isolation. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency ratio of 6:1, utilizing a 6:1 conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This news release discloses certain financial measures, as described below, that are ‘non-GAAP financial measures’, ‘supplementary financial measures’ and ‘non-GAAP ratios’ within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such measures do not have a standardized or prescribed meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Non-GAAP and other financial measures are provided as supplementary information by which readers may wish to consider the Company’s performance but should not be relied upon for comparative or investment purposes. Readers must not consider non-GAAP and other financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial results as reported under IFRS.

Working Capital – Working capital (deficit) is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as current assets excluding the current portion of derivative instruments, less accounts payable and accrued liabilities and corresponds with the terms defined under the Company’s debt agreements for the calculation of the Current Ratio covenant (see Note 8(c) Long-Term Debt – Covenants in the Annual Financial Statements for additional information on the Company’s debt covenants). In addition to measuring covenant compliance, this measure is used to assist management and investors in understanding liquidity at a specific point in time.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Working Capital:

($000s) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Current assets 22,444 19,603 Less: current derivative instrument assets — — Current assets excluding current derivatives instruments 22,444 19,603 Less: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 24,881 19,970 Working capital (2,437 ) (367 )



Net Debt – Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, defined as borrowings under long-term debt plus Working Capital. Net debt is commonly used in the oil and gas industry for assessing the liquidity of a company.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net Debt:

($000s) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Working capital (deficit) (2,437 ) (367 ) Borrowings outstanding (principal plus deferred interest) (125,685 ) (123,972 ) Total net debt (128,122 ) (124,339 )



Operating Netback – Operating netback is a non-GAAP financial measure commonly used in the oil and gas industry, which the Company believes is a useful measure to assist management and investors to evaluate operating performance at the oil and gas lease level. Operating netbacks included in this news release are determined as oil and natural gas revenue less royalties less operating costs. Operating netback may be expressed in absolute dollar terms or a per boe basis. Per boe amounts are determined by dividing the absolute value by gross working interest production. Operating netback per boe is a non-GAAP ratio.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Operating Netback:

Three Months Ended

March 31, ($000s) 2022 2021 Oil and natural gas revenue 29,372 16,967 Royalties (3,577 ) (1,225 ) Operating expenses (10,075 ) (9,819 ) Operating netback 15,720 5,923 Realized (losses) gains on derivatives (5,552 ) (1,076 ) Operating netback, after realized (losses) gains on

derivatives 10,168 4,847



Adjusted Funds Flow (AFF) – Adjusted funds flow is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated based on cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital, transaction costs, restructuring costs and other non-recurring items. The Company believes that adjusted funds flow provides a useful measure of PPR’s operational performance on a continuing basis by eliminating certain non-cash charges and charges that are non-recurring or discretionary. Management utilizes the measure to assess PPR’s ability to finance capital expenditures and debt repayments. Adjusted funds flow as presented is not intended to represent cash flow from operating activities, net earnings or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted funds flow per share is calculated based on the weighted average number of common shares outstanding consistent with the calculation of earnings per share. Adjusted funds flow per share is a non-GAAP ratio.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to AFF and AFF excluding decommissioning settlements which are seasonal in nature as a significant portion of PPR’s decommissioning liabilities are located in winter access only areas:

Three Months Ended

March 31, ($000s) 2022 2021 Cash flow from operating activities 2,469 4,617 Changes in non-cash working capital 1,122 (2,604 ) Other (35 ) (34 ) Transaction, restructuring and other costs 1,259 0 Adjusted funds flow (“AFF”) 4,815 1,979 Decommissioning settlements 2,124 125 AFF – excluding decommissioning settlements 6,939 2,104



Net Capital Expenditures – Net capital expenditures is a non-GAAP financial measure commonly used in the oil and gas industry, which the Company believes is a useful measure to assist management and investors to assess PPR’s investment in its existing asset base. Net capital expenditures is calculated by taking total capital expenditures, which is the sum of property and equipment expenditures and exploration and evaluation expenditures from the consolidated statement of cash flows, plus capitalized stock-based compensation, plus acquisitions from business combinations, which is the outflow cash consideration paid to acquire oil and gas properties, less asset dispositions (net of acquisitions), which is the cash proceeds from the disposition of producing properties and undeveloped lands.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net Capital Expenditures: