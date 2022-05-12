Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. announces first quarter 2022 results and operational update

FIRST-QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Tidewater Midstream delivered its twelfth consecutive quarter of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA growth generating $57.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, representing an approximate increase of 12% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Net income attributable to shareholders was $41.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to net income attributable to shareholders of $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. (1)

in the first quarter of 2022, representing an approximate increase of 12% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Net income attributable to shareholders was for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to net income attributable to shareholders of in the first quarter of 2021. Tidewater Midstream continues its deleveraging progress, with $673.1 million of outstanding consolidated net debt as of March 31, 2022 , representing a 21% or $184.1 million reduction compared to the first quarter of 2021. (1)

of outstanding consolidated net debt as of , representing a 21% or reduction compared to the first quarter of 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $52.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, with distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders of $22.3 million and a payout ratio of 15%. (1)

for the first quarter of 2022, with distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders of and a payout ratio of 15%. The Corporation’s strong financial performance was the result of record refining margins at the Corporation’s Prince George refinery (“PGR”), coupled with growing midstream processing volumes resulting from increased development activities within Alberta’s upstream energy sector. Prince George refining margins remain some of the most profitable in North America , with Prince George crack spreads over $90 /bbl heading into the second quarter of 2022.

refinery (“PGR”), coupled with growing midstream processing volumes resulting from increased development activities within upstream energy sector. refining margins remain some of the most profitable in , with crack spreads over /bbl heading into the second quarter of 2022. Tidewater Midstream continues to progress the refinancing of its senior unsecured notes payable and second lien term loan and expects to close the refinancing before June 30, 2022 . An announcement of the plan is expected to be made in the near term. The Corporation remains focused on improving its financial position and enhancing go-forward liquidity as well as funding future, profitable growth opportunities.

. An announcement of the plan is expected to be made in the near term. The Corporation remains focused on improving its financial position and enhancing go-forward liquidity as well as funding future, profitable growth opportunities. The Corporation is proceeding with an expansion of its Pipestone Natural Gas Plant (“Pipestone Phase 2”), adding 100 MMcf/day of sour natural gas processing to the facility, with the final investment decision expected to be announced in the near term. The expansion will enlarge the Corporation’s footprint in the liquids-rich Montney region with its existing capacity and natural gas storage assets. The expansion will be supported by ten year take-or-pay commitments as well as extensions on existing take-or-pay commitments up to ten years at the current facility.

region with its existing capacity and natural gas storage assets. The expansion will be supported by ten year take-or-pay commitments as well as extensions on existing take-or-pay commitments up to ten years at the current facility. Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (“Tidewater Renewables”), in which Tidewater Midstream owns 69% of the outstanding common shares, continues to outperform initial forecasts highlighting Tidewater Midstream’s progressive role in the Canadian infrastructure and renewable energy sector. Additionally, Tidewater Renewables has made significant progress on the construction of its Hydrogen Derived Renewable Diesel (“HDRD”) complex as well as announcing a strategic renewable natural gas and feedstock partnership with a large feedlot operator during the first quarter or 2022.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, payout ratio and consolidated net debt used throughout this press release are non-GAAP financial measures or ratios. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) and for distributable cash flow is net cash from operating activities. See the “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” in the Corporation’s press release and MD&A for information on each non-GAAP financial measure or ratio.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended

March 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share information) 2022 2021 Revenue $ 658,424 $ 360,039 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ 41,220 $ 8,396 Basic net income (loss) attributable to shareholders per share $ 0.12 $ 0.02 Diluted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders per share (1) $ 0.10 $ 0.02 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 57,406 $ 51,113 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 52,190 $ 55,532 Distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders (1) $ 22,287 $ 16,917 Distributable cash flow per common share – basic (1) $ 0.07 $ 0.05 Distributable cash flow per common share – diluted (1) $ 0.05 $ 0.04 Dividends declared $ 3,418 $ 3,392 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Total common shares outstanding (000s) 341,802 339,154 Payout ratio (1) 15% 20% Total assets $ 2,170,322 $ 1,942,120 Net debt (1) $ 673,122 $ 857,187

Notes: (1) See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” in the Corporation’s press release and MD&A.

DECONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

This press release presents the financial information of Tidewater Midstream on a consolidated basis unless otherwise noted. In addition to reviewing fully consolidated results, management reviews Adjusted EBITDA and net debt on a deconsolidated basis to highlight Tidewater Midstream’s financial results, financial position, leverage, and debt covenants, excluding the impact of the Corporation’s ownership in Tidewater Renewables. Tidewater Midstream’s distributable cash flow excludes Tidewater Renewables’ distributable cash flow to non-controlling interest shareholders. These metrics are not defined under IFRS and may not be comparable to those used by other entities. See the “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section of this press release for further details.

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Deconsolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,669 $ 51,113 Deconsolidated net debt $ 606,707 $ 857,187 Ownership in Tidewater Renewables $ 69% $ N/A

OUTLOOK

Tidewater Midstream’s solid first quarter operating performance, coupled with increasing upstream development activities within key capture areas and higher than budgeted refining margins have led to strong financial results for the Corporation. Tidewater Midstream’s 2022 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from $230 – $245 million with deconsolidated Adjusted EBITDA expected to range between $180–$190 million.

The Corporation continues to benefit from the strength in both global and local Prince George refining margins, with the potential to increase its EBITDA outlook should elevated refining margins persist throughout the year.

OPERATIONS

Prince George Refinery (“PGR”)

During the first quarter of 2022, total throughput at the Corporation’s Prince George refinery was approximately 11,745 bbl/day, approximately 4% below the previous quarter due to extended scheduled maintenance on the company’s main feedstock pipeline.

PGR Historical Performance:

Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Daily throughput (bbl) 11,745 12,245 12,209 11,459 12,095 12,187 12,180 10,569 Refinery Yield (1) Diesel 48% 47% 45% 45% 49% 49% 43% 43% Gasoline 40% 40% 42% 43% 39% 39% 44% 42% Other (2) 12% 13% 13% 12% 12% 12% 13% 15%

(1) Refinery yield includes crude, canola and intermediates. (2) Other refers to heavy fuel oil (HFO), LPG and feedstock consumed to fuel the refinery

Prince George crack spreads averaged more than $70/bbl during the first quarter of 2022, a 17% increase from the 2021 average of $60/bbl. The increase in the Prince George crack spread is partially offset by increased regulatory compliance costs related to British Columbia’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard program.

Planned maintenance is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022 for annual exchanger cleaning. This planned maintenance, in addition to scheduled maintenance on the company’s main feedstock pipeline, is expected to result in refinery throughput being similar to first quarter average throughput.

Pipestone Natural Gas Plant

Strategically located within the Alberta Montney fairway, the Pipestone Natural Gas Plant processed volume of 97 MMcf/day in the first quarter of 2022, a 16% increase from the first quarter of 2021 and consistent with the fourth quarter of 2021. Facility availability for the first quarter of 2022 averaged 93%, an increase of 9% from the first quarter of 2021, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2021 despite colder than normal first quarter temperatures. The Pipestone Natural Gas Plant’s next scheduled turnaround is in the third quarter of 2022, which is expected to decrease third quarter throughput by approximately 20%. Given the level of upstream activity within the Montney region, the Pipestone Natural Gas plant remains fully contracted with over 85% of capacity committed on take-or-pay arrangements.

Brazeau River Complex and Fractionation Facility (“BRC”)

The Brazeau River fractionation facility maintained steady operations during the first quarter of 2022 by maintaining stable plant production and truck in volumes. The fractionation facility utilization averaged 87%, a 12% increase from the first quarter of 2021 and a slight decrease of 6% from the fourth quarter of 2021. The Brazeau River fractionation facility will undergo planned maintenance in the second quarter of 2022. The fractionation facility continues to serve as a key asset for Tidewater Midstream’s NGL marketing business.

Throughput at the BRC gas processing facility for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 13% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and decreased 20% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to third party equipment constraints. The Corporation expects these constraints to be resolved in the second quarter of 2022. Management expects similar second quarter throughput, with maintenance interruptions being offset by the resolution of third party equipment constraints. Tidewater Midstream continues to look for opportunities to increase third-party throughput by working with producers to improve netbacks by increasing the utilization of the BRC’s facilities.

Natural Gas Storage

The first quarter of 2022 was notable in terms of both the outright AECO natural gas price as well as continued pricing volatility, with cash prices ranging from $3.55 CAD/GJ to $5.57 CAD/GJ due to high gas prices in pipeline connected markets and periods of below seasonally cold winter weather conditions.

Operationally, all storage facilities performed as forecasted throughout the quarter and successfully met all delivery obligations, even during periods of extreme cold in the late winter.

The Pipestone Natural Gas Storage facility’s deliverability rates held steady over the quarter as the facility is optimized for current reservoir pressures. Similarly, the deliverability at the Brazeau storage pools matched expectations throughout the quarter, helping meet gas-fired power demand via the Pioneer Pipeline and helping to increase storage and liquids extraction value. Despite the operational success, the current backwardation in the natural gas forward curve has created a shift in storage dynamics leading to atypical scheduled withdrawals during the summer months that lead to lower earnings for natural gas storage assets.

The Pipestone Natural Gas Storage Facility is largely contracted with take-or-pay contracts through 2029 with multiple investment grade counterparties.

CAPITAL PROGRAM

Tidewater Midstream’s 2022 capital program focuses on small-scale optimization projects along with its renewable initiatives. Tidewater Midstream continues to evaluate and execute smaller capital projects in the $5 million to $25 million capital cost range with strong short-term returns on investment. The Corporation is committed to the Pipestone Phase 2 expansion with a final investment decision expected to be announced in the near term.

During the second and third quarters of 2022, the Corporation has planned major turnaround projects at the BRC, Ram River and Pipestone Natural Gas Plant. In the second quarter of 2023, the Corporation has a planned major turnaround at PGR. As a result, Tidewater Midstream expects 2022 maintenance capital expenditures to be in the $35–$40 million range which will be weighted to the second and third quarters. Given the impact to processing volumes during the turnarounds, the Corporation expects there to be a slight reduction in EBITDA and distributable cash flow during the planned maintenance events.

FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CALL

In conjunction with the earnings release, Tidewater Midstream’s senior management will review its first quarter 2022 results via conference call on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 11:00 am MDT (1:00 pm EDT).

To access the conference call by telephone, dial 416-764-8659 (local / international participant dial in) or 1-888-664-6392 (North American toll free participant dial in). A question and answer session for analysts will follow management’s presentation.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available by following this link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1538825&tp_key=09269a1af5 will also be archived there for 90 days.

For those accessing the call via Cision’s investor website, we suggest logging in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the live event. For those dialing in, participants should ask to be joined into the Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. earnings call.

ABOUT TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM

Tidewater Midstream is traded on the TSX under the symbol “TWM”. Tidewater Midstream’s business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined product and renewable energy value chain. Its strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value through the acquisition and development of conventional and renewable energy infrastructure. To achieve its business objective, Tidewater Midstream is focused on providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain through the acquisition and development of energy infrastructure, including downstream facilities, natural gas processing facilities, natural gas liquids infrastructure, pipelines, railcars, export terminals, storage, and various renewable initiatives. To complement its infrastructure asset base, the Corporation also markets crude, refined product, natural gas, NGLs and renewable products and services to customers across North America.

Tidewater Midstream is a majority shareholder in Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (“Tidewater Renewables”), a multi-faceted, energy transition company focusing on the production of low carbon fuels. Tidewater Renewables’ common shares are publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol “LCFS”.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Throughout this press release and in other materials disclosed by the Corporation, Tidewater Midstream uses a number of financial measures when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. The intent of non-GAAP measures and ratios is to provide additional useful information to investors and analysts. Certain of these financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. As such, these measures should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information with respect to financial measures which have not been defined by GAAP, including reconciliations to the closest comparable GAAP measure, see the “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section of Tidewater Midstream’s most recent MD&A which is available on SEDAR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation are Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow.

Consolidated and Deconsolidated Adjusted EBITDA

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as income (or loss) before finance costs, taxes, depreciation, share-based compensation, unrealized gains/losses on derivative contracts, non-cash items, transaction costs, lease payments under IFRS 16 Leases and other items considered non-recurring in nature plus the Corporation’s proportionate share of EBITDA in their equity investments. Deconsolidated Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as consolidated Adjusted EBITDA less the portion of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Tidewater Renewables.

In accordance with IFRS, Tidewater Midstream’s jointly controlled investments are accounted for using equity accounting. Under equity accounting, net earnings from investments in equity accounted investees are recognized in a single line item in the consolidated statement of net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). The adjustments made to net income (loss), as described above, are also made to share of profit from investments in equity accounted investees.

The following table reconciles net income (loss), the nearest GAAP measure, to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and deconsolidated Adjusted EBITDA:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Net income $ 47,024 $ 8,601 Deferred income tax expense 15,709 3,774 Depreciation 19,870 21,170 Finance costs 16,123 19,639 Share-based compensation 3,480 1,851 Gain on sale of assets (1,159) (113) Unrealized gain on derivative contracts (45,527) (5,372) Transaction costs 243 169 Non-recurring transactions 282 53 Adjustment to share of profit from equity accounted investments 1,361 1,341 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,406 $ 51,113 Less: Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Tidewater

Renewables (12,737) – Deconsolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,669 $ 51,113

Distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders (excluding distributable cash flow to non-controlling interest shareholders associated with Tidewater Renewables)

Distributable cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital plus cash distributions from investments, transaction costs, non-recurring expenses, and after any expenditures that use cash from operations. Changes in non-cash working capital are excluded from the determination of distributable cash flow because they are primarily the result of seasonal fluctuations or other temporary changes and are generally funded with short term debt or cash flows from operating activities. Deducted from distributable cash flow are maintenance capital expenditures, including turnarounds, as they are ongoing recurring expenditures which are funded from operating cash flows. Transaction costs are added back as they vary significantly quarter to quarter based on the Corporation’s acquisition and disposition activity. It also excludes non-recurring transactions that do not reflect Tidewater Midstream’s ongoing operations. Distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders also deducts distributable cash flow to non-controlling interest shareholders associated with Tidewater Renewables.

The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities, the nearest GAAP measure, to distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share

information) Three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 52,190 $ 55,532 Add (deduct): Changes in non-cash working capital 1,865 (6,831) Transaction costs 243 169 Non-recurring transactions 282 53 Interest and financing charges (9,812) (15,063) Payment of lease liabilities (12,305) (13,355) Maintenance capital (7,710) (3,588) Tidewater Renewables’ distributable cash flow to non-

controlling interest shareholders (2,466) – Distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders $ 22,287 $ 16,917

Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Payout Ratio

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except percentage

information) Three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Dividends declared $ 3,418 $ 3,392 Distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders $ 22,287 $ 16,917 Payout ratio 15% 20%

Distributable cash flow per common share

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per

share information) Three months ended

March 31, 2022 Three months ended

March 31, 2021 Distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders $ 22,287 $ 16,917 Distributable cash flow per common share – basic $ 0.07 $ 0.05 Distributable cash flow per common share – diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.04

Capital Management Measures

Consolidated and Deconsolidated Net Debt

Consolidated net debt is defined as bank debt, notes payable and convertible debentures, less cash. In addition to reviewing consolidated net debt, management reviews deconsolidated net debt to highlight the Corporation’s financial flexibility, balance sheet strength and leverage. Deconsolidated net debt is calculated as consolidated net debt less the portion attributable to Tidewater Renewables.

The following table reconciles consolidated and deconsolidated net debt:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Tidewater Midstream Senior Credit Facility $ 397,367 $ 568,911 Tidewater Renewables Senior Credit Facility 70,000 – Second Lien Term Loan – principal 20,000 100,000 Notes payable 124,441 123,705 Convertible debentures – principal 75,000 75,000 Cash (13,686) (10,429) Consolidated net debt $ 673,122 $ 857,187 Less: Senior Credit Facility – Tidewater Renewables (70,000) – Add: Cash – Tidewater Renewables 3,585 – Deconsolidated net debt $ 606,707 $ 857,187