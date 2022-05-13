Headwater Exploration Inc. announces first quarter financial results, operations update and increased 2022 guidance

Financial and Operating Highlights

Three months ended March 31, Percent Change 2022 2021 Financial (thousands of dollars except share data) Total sales, net of blending (1) (4) 110,022 23,122 376 Adjusted funds flow from operations (2) 70,023 14,479 384 Per share – basic 0.32 0.07 357 – diluted 0.30 0.07 329 Cash flows provided by operating activities 60,689 12,783 375 Per share – basic 0.27 0.07 286 – diluted 0.26 0.07 271 Net income (loss) 42,363 (12,793) (431) Per share – basic 0.19 (0.07) (371) – diluted 0.18 (0.07) (357) Capital expenditures (1) 81,957 37,272 120 Adjusted working capital (2) 80,072 58,367 37 Shareholders’ equity 441,148 257,461 71 Weighted average shares (thousands) Basic 221,209 195,322 13 Diluted 234,265 195,322 20 Shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) Basic 223,727 195,574 14 Diluted (5) 241,688 240,456 1 Operating (6:1 boe conversion) Average daily production Heavy crude oil (bbls/d) 10,602 3,385 213 Natural gas (mmcf/d) 10.8 8.5 27 Natural gas liquids (bbls/d) 7 5 40 Barrels of oil equivalent (9) (boe/d) 12,414 4,805 158 Average daily sales (6) (boe/d) 12,398 4,768 160 Netbacks ($/boe) (3) (7) Operating Sales, net of blending (4) 98.60 53.89 83 Royalties (15.09) (5.49) 175 Transportation (4.90) (6.04) (19) Production expenses (5.77) (5.62) 3 Operating netback (3) 72.84 36.74 98 Realized losses on financial derivatives (3.54) (1.28) 177 Operating netback, including financial derivatives (3) 69.30 35.46 95 General and administrative expense (1.48) (1.97) (25) Interest income and other expense (8) 0.14 0.26 (46) Current tax expense (5.21) – 100 Adjusted funds flow netback (3) 62.75 33.75 86

(4) Heavy oil sales are netted with blending expense to compare the realized price to benchmark pricing while transportation expense is shown separately. In the interim financial statements blending expense is recorded within blending and transportation expense. (5) In-the-money dilutive instruments as at March 31, 2022 includes 9.4 million stock options with a weighted average exercise price of $2.38 and 8.6 million warrants issued pursuant to the recapitalization transaction in March 2020 with an exercise price of $0.92. (6) Includes sales of unblended heavy crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Company's heavy crude oil sales volumes and production volumes differ due to changes in inventory. (7) Netbacks are calculated using average sales volumes. First quarter 2022 sales volumes comprised of 10,587 bbs/d of heavy oil, 10.8 mmcf/d of natural gas and 7 bbls/d of natural gas liquids. First quarter 2021 sales volumes comprised of 3,347 bbs/d of heavy oil, 8.5 mmcf/d of natural gas and 5 bbls/d of natural gas liquids. (8) Excludes unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses, accretion on decommissioning liabilities and interest on lease liability. (9) See '"Barrels of Oil Equivalent."

FIRST QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Production averaged 12,414 boe/d (consisting of 10,602 bbls/d of heavy oil, 10.8 mmcf/d of natural gas and 7 bbls/d of natural gas liquids) representing an increase of 158% from the first quarter of 2021.

Added 98 net sections of unburdened lands in the Greater Peavine area of the Clearwater play establishing the Company’s next exploration focus area.

play establishing the Company’s next exploration focus area. Realized record adjusted funds flow from operations (1) of $70.0 million ( $0.32 per share basic).

of ( per share basic). Achieved our highest net income in the Company’s history of $42.4 million ( $0.19 per share basic) representing $37.96 per boe.

( per share basic) representing per boe. Achieved record operating netback (2) of $72.84 /boe and an adjusted funds flow netback (2) of $62.75 /boe.

of /boe and an adjusted funds flow netback of /boe. Executed an $82.0 million capital expenditure (3) program. The Company drilled 26 crude oil wells inclusive of 7 exploration and step-out wells in Marten Hills West at a 100% success rate.

capital expenditure program. The Company drilled 26 crude oil wells inclusive of 7 exploration and step-out wells in Marten Hills West at a 100% success rate. As at March 31, 2022 , Headwater had adjusted working capital (1) of $80.1 million , working capital of $77.1 million , and no outstanding debt.

(1) Capital management measure. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” within this press release. (2) Non-GAAP ratio that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures of other entities. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” within this press release. (3) Non-GAAP measure. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” within this press release.

2022 Guidance Update

Headwater’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved an increase in the 2022 capital budget (1) from $145 million to $230 million. The increased expenditures include revised capital allocations as follows:

Greater Peavine $50 million

Marten Hills West $70 million

Marten Hills $110 million

The accelerated capital includes $30 million of land expenditures, 20 incremental wells and $30 million of incremental road and drilling pad construction. The incremental road and drilling pads constructed in the second half of 2022 will provide Headwater the ability to drill 150 incremental wells in 2023 and beyond with minimal construction expense. Incorporated within the budget increase is an additional 10% increase in drilling, completion and equipping costs to account for inflationary pressures in service costs.

With Headwater’s substantial pre-planning, we continue to operate one drilling rig throughout break-up and will have two additional drilling rigs operational before the end of the second quarter. The extensive road and pad construction contemplated in the revised budget will begin in early July, allowing a fourth drilling rig to be added to our program in October. All four of the rigs are expected to continue operations for Headwater throughout 2023.

The increased 2022 capital is expected to have a significant impact on 2023 production levels. Headwater’s updated 2022 guidance is summarized below along with a comparison to previous guidance published as of March 10, 2022:

Previous 2022 Guidance Revised 2022 Guidance 2022 annual production (boe/d) (1) 12,500 13,000 2022 fourth quarter (boe/d) (2) 15,000 16,500 Capital expenditures (3) $145 million $230 million Adjusted funds flow from operations (4) $259 million $305 million Exit adjusted working capital (4) $207 million $170 million

(1) March 10, 2022, annual production guidance comprised of: 11,500 bbls/d of heavy oil and 6.2 mmcf/d of natural gas. May 12, 2022, annual production guidance comprised of: 11,900 bbls/d of heavy oil and 6.8 mmcf/d of natural gas. (2) March 10, 2022, fourth quarter production guidance comprised of: 13,770 bbls/d of heavy oil and 7.4 mmcf/d of natural gas. May 12, 2022, fourth quarter production guidance comprised of: 15,200 bbls/d of heavy oil and 7.9 mmcf/d of natural gas. (5) For assumptions utilized in the above guidance see "Future Oriented Financial Information" within this press release.

Greater Peavine Exploration Area

Headwater has continued to be active with our land expansion strategy. Since January 1, 2022, we have been successful at adding 98 net sections of unburdened exploration lands in the Greater Peavine area.

The team is extremely excited about the prospectivity of the new land base. Headwater has identified more than 10 distinct prospects on the acreage and are actively preparing to test the prospects with our fourth quarter drilling campaign.

The Company’s revised guidance will see approximately $50 million dedicated to this area in 2022. The revised guidance includes $30 million of land expenditures and contemplates the drilling of up to 8 wells, testing 8 of the currently identified prospects. A significant portion of allocated capital expenditures to this area are for construction of area roads and drilling pads resulting in the ability to drill an additional 50 wells in the area with minimal civil construction.

With success, this new exploration focus area is expected to provide an additional material leg of long-term growth for Headwater.

Marten Hills West Update

We have continued to experience exceptional success in both the Clearwater A and Clearwater B formations in the Marten Hills West area. As such, the Board has approved incremental expenditures to accelerate development. Headwater’s revised guidance contemplates $70 million of capital expenditures for the area in 2022. Year to date, Headwater has drilled 9 wells and anticipates drilling 22 further locations over the balance of the year. A significant amount of road and pad construction dollars are being spent in 2022 that provide us the ability to drill the next 100 wells in 2023 and beyond with minimal civil construction.

Recent wells results are as follows:

Well UWI Zone Initial Production (“IP”) (Producing Days) (1) Average Rate (bbls/d) 00/14-05-076-02W5 Clearwater A IP-23 395 02/14-05-076-02W5 Clearwater A IP-14 315 02/14-07-076-02W5 Clearwater A IP-14 285 00/13-07-076-02W5 Clearwater A IP-35 245 00/09-34-075-03W5 Clearwater B IP-60 145 02/08-34-075-03W5 Clearwater A IP-42 95

(1) IP rates indicate the days the well is on production post load recovery.

The success of the recent drilling campaign has resulted in area production growing from 70 bbls/d in September of 2021 to an average of 1,350 bbls/d in April of 2022.

Marten Hills Update

Initial production rates from our latest area wells have been consistent with an average post load recovery 30-day production rate of approximately 300-400 bbls/d. Area production continues to grow, with current rates of approximately 10,500-11,000 boe/d.

Headwater’s oil processing facility is now fully commissioned resulting in reduced oil transportation costs. Cost savings, partially realized in the first quarter, will be fully realized in the second quarter of 2022, resulting in annual corporate transportation expenses of approximately $4.00 per boe.

Headwater’s revised guidance will see approximately $110 million dedicated to this area in 2022. This is approximately $20 million greater than our initial guidance, providing incremental capital to accelerate implementation of secondary recovery.

Secondary recovery continues to ramp in the field with approximately 15% of the Marten Hills area now under waterflood. The accelerated capital allocation in 2022 will result in 25% of the field under secondary recovery by the third quarter of 2022 and 55% of the field being under secondary recovery by the end of the first quarter of 2023. Results from currently implemented secondary recovery continue to be very encouraging with decreasing gas oil ratios and stabilized oil rates.

McCully Update

The Company’s McCully asset performed strongly throughout the first quarter of 2022, contributing $9.5 million in adjusted funds flow from operations (1). Consistent with prior years and to optimize adjusted funds flow from operations (1), Headwater shut-in production May 1, 2022, to await next winter’s premium pricing season which is currently forecast at >Cdn$30/mcf.

(1) Capital management measure. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” within this press release.

Outlook

Our business continues to evolve with a very strong growth outlook for the foreseeable future. Our successful land expansion strategy will be tested with exploration drilling in the fourth quarter of 2022. When combined with the success we have already witnessed with our historical exploration and development strategy we anticipate a very strong and profitable future. The significant growth, land expansion and exploration continue to occur, while spending less than our cash flow in 2022.

Headwater’s guiding principles of shareholder value creation, sustainability, asset development with an emphasis on environmental, social, and governance goals, and maintaining a pristine balance sheet continue to be unwavering.

