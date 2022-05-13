Petrus Resources Ltd. announces results of annual general meeting of shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta – Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company“) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the “Meeting”). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at five (5) directors was approved.

The resolution to appoint the five (5) nominees as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was passed by way of ballot and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Donald Gray Donald Cormack Patrick Arnell Ken Gray Peter Verburg Elected Elected Elected Elected Elected 37,106,058 37,945,197 37,845,197 38,036,153 37,845,701 97.348% 99.549% 99.287% 99.788% 99.288% 1,010,873 171,734 271,734 80,778 271,230 2.652% 0.451% 0.713% 0.212% 0.712%

The resolution to appoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Calgary, Alberta as the Company’s auditors was approved.

ABOUT PETRUS

Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

