Hemisphere Energy announces record first quarter results

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “could”, “plan”, “intend”, “should”, “believe”, “outlook”, “potential”, “target” and similar words suggesting future events or future performance. In particular, but without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this news release includes forward-looking statements including that management believes that Hemisphere is in a favourable position to both accelerate high return projects and deliver significantly enhanced return of capital to shareholders, that the Company will renew and extend its credit facility, and that the Company expects to be in a position within the next few weeks to update both its 2022 guidance and return of capital plan once the bank review is complete.

Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of material factors, expectations or assumptions of Hemisphere which have been used to develop such statements and information but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Hemisphere believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward‐looking statements because Hemisphere can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the length of time that oil and gas operations will be impaired by the outbreak of Covid-19; the current and go-forward oil price environment; that Hemisphere will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; that results from drilling and development activities are consistent with past operations; the quality of the reservoirs in which Hemisphere operates and continued performance from existing wells; the continued and timely development of infrastructure in areas of new production; the accuracy of the estimates of Hemisphere’s reserve volumes; certain commodity price and other cost assumptions; continued availability of debt and equity financing and cash flow to fund Hemisphere’s current and future plans and expenditures; the impact of increasing competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which Hemisphere operates; the general continuance of current industry conditions; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the ability of Hemisphere to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner; drilling results; the ability of the operator of the projects in which Hemisphere has an interest in to operate the field in a safe, efficient and effective manner; the ability of Hemisphere to obtain financing on acceptable terms; field production rates and decline rates; the ability to replace and expand oil and natural gas reserves through acquisition, development and exploration; the timing and cost of pipeline, storage and facility construction and expansion and the ability of Hemisphere to secure adequate product transportation; future commodity prices; currency, exchange and interest rates; regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which Hemisphere operates; and the ability of Hemisphere to successfully market its oil and natural gas products.

The forward‐looking statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and statements, including the assumptions made in respect thereof, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to defer materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking statements including, without limitation: changes in commodity prices; changes in the demand for or supply of Hemisphere’s products, the early stage of development of some of the evaluated areas and zones; unanticipated operating results or production declines; changes in tax or environmental laws, royalty rates or other regulatory matters; changes in development plans of Hemisphere or by third party operators of Hemisphere’s properties, increased debt levels or debt service requirements; inaccurate estimation of Hemisphere’s oil and gas reserve volumes; limited, unfavourable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; and certain other risks detailed from time‐to‐time in Hemisphere’s public disclosure documents, (including, without limitation, those risks identified in this news release and in Hemisphere’s Annual Information Form).

The forward‐looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Hemisphere does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the included forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

This news release contains the terms adjusted funds flow from operations, operating field netback and operating netback, capital expenditures and net debt, which are considered “non-IFRS financial measures” and any of these measures calculated on a per boe or share basis, which are considered “non-IFRS financial ratios”. These terms do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Accordingly, the Company’s use of these terms may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other companies. Investors are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) or cashflow from operations determined in accordance with IFRS and these measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than IFRS measures in evaluating the Company’s performance.

a) Adjusted funds flow from operations “AFF” (Non-IFRS Financial Measure and Ratio if calculated on a per boe basis): the Company considers AFF to be a key measure that indicates the Company’s ability to generate the funds necessary to support future growth through capital investment and to repay any debt. AFF is a measure that represents cash flow generated by operating activities, before changes in non-cash working capital and adjusted for decommissioning expenditures, and may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. The most directly comparable IFRS measure for AFF is cash provided by operating activities. AFF per share is calculated using the same weighted-average number of shares outstanding as in the case of the earnings per share calculation for the period.

A reconciliation of AFF to cash provided by operating activities is presented as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 Cash provided by operating activities $ 8,211,734 $ 3,202,500 Change in non-cash working capital 2,723,037 802,469 Adjust: Decommissioning obligation expenditures 104,309 36,593 Adjusted funds flow from operations $ 11,039,080 $ 4,041,562 Per share, basic $ 0.12 $ 0.05 Per share, diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.04

b) Free funds flow (Non-IFRS Financial Measure): is calculated by taking adjusted funds flow and subtracting capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions and dispositions. Management believes that free funds flow provides a useful measure to determine Hemisphere’s ability to improve returns and to manage the long-term value of the business.

Three Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 Adjusted funds flow $ 11,039,080 $ 4,041,561 Capital expenditures (1,794,240 ) (1,081,585 ) Free funds flow $ 9,244,840 $ 2,959,976 Per share, basic and diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.03

c) Capital Expenditures (Non-IFRS Financial Measure): Management uses the term “capital expenditures” as a measure of capital investment in exploration and production assets, and such spending is compared to the Company’s annual budgeted capital expenditures. The most directly comparable IFRS measure for capital expenditures is cash flow used in investing activities. A summary of the reconciliation of cash flow used in investing activities to capital expenditures is set forth below:

Three Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 Cash used in investing activities $ 5,315,213 $ 1,029,972 Change in non-cash working capital (3,520,974 ) 51,613 Capital expenditures $ 1,794,239 $ 1,081,585

d) Operating field netback (Non-IFRS Financial Measure and Ratio if calculated on a per boe basis): is a benchmark used in the oil and natural gas industry and a key indicator of profitability relative to current commodity prices. Operating field netback is calculated as oil and gas sales, less royalties, operating expenses and transportation costs on an absolute and per barrel of oil equivalent basis. These terms should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, cash flow from operating activities or net income or loss as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Company’s performance.

e) Operating netback (Non-IFRS Financial Measure and Ratio if calculated on a per boe basis): calculated as the operating field netback plus the Company’s realized commodity hedging gain (loss) on an absolute and per barrel of oil equivalent basis.

f) Net debt (Non-IFRS Financial Measure): is closely monitored by the Company to ensure that its capital structure is maintained by a strong balance sheet to fund the future growth of the Company. Net debt is used in this document in the context of liquidity and is calculated as the total of the Company’s current assets, less current liabilities, excluding the fair value of financial instruments, lease and warrant liabilities, and including the bank debt or gross term loan. There is no IFRS measure that is reasonably comparable to net debt.

The following table outlines the Company calculation of net debt

As at As at March 31,

2022 December 31, 2021 Current assets (1) $ 9,429,789 $ 4,813,130 Current liabilities (1) (5,596,095 ) (7,223,445 ) Bank debt (12,514,202 ) (15,504,836 ) Net debt $ (8,680,508 ) $ (17,915,151 )

Notes:

(1) Excluding fair value of financial instruments and lease and warrant liabilities.

(2) Gross term loan is calculated as the total USD draws on the term loan translated to Canadian Dollars at the period end exchange rate.

g) Supplementary Financial Measures and Non-IFRS Ratios

“Net debt to annualized Adjusted Funds Flow from operations” is comprised of net debt divided by adjusted funds flow from operations, for which the quarterly amount is multiplied by four to annualize the AFF.

“Transportation costs per boe” is comprised of transportation expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s total production.

The Company has provided additional information on how these measures are calculated in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the interim period ended March 31, 2022, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Oil and Gas Advisories

Any references in this news release to initial production rates (including as a result of recent waterflood activities) are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons; however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will continue production and decline thereafter and are not necessarily indicative of long-term performance or ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for the Company. Such rates are based on field estimates and may be based on limited data available at this time.

A barrel of oil equivalent (“boe”) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

