Perpetual Energy In.c announces election of directors

Election of Directors

Each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Perpetual:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Susan L. Riddell Rose 33,297,171 99.987 4,334 0.013 Linda A. Dietsche 33,276,121 99.924 25,384 0.076 Geoffrey C. Merritt 33,250,113 99.846 51,392 0.154 Ryan A. Shay 33,272,965 99.914 28,540 0.086 Howard R. Ward 33,250,012 99.845 51,493 0.155

About Perpetual

Perpetual is an oil and natural gas exploration, production and marketing company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Perpetual owns a diversified asset portfolio, including liquids-rich conventional natural gas assets in the deep basin of West Central Alberta, heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas in Eastern Alberta and undeveloped bitumen leases in Northern Alberta. Additional information on Perpetual can be accessed at www.sedar.com or from the Company’s website at www.perpetualenergyinc.com.