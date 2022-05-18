Perpetual Energy In.c announces election of directors

Election of Directors
Each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Perpetual:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Susan L. Riddell Rose
|
33,297,171
|
99.987
|
4,334
|
0.013
|
Linda A. Dietsche
|
33,276,121
|
99.924
|
25,384
|
0.076
|
Geoffrey C. Merritt
|
33,250,113
|
99.846
|
51,392
|
0.154
|
Ryan A. Shay
|
33,272,965
|
99.914
|
28,540
|
0.086
|
Howard R. Ward
|
33,250,012
|
99.845
|
51,493
|
0.155
Perpetual is an oil and natural gas exploration, production and marketing company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Perpetual owns a diversified asset portfolio, including liquids-rich conventional natural gas assets in the deep basin of West Central Alberta, heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas in Eastern Alberta and undeveloped bitumen leases in Northern Alberta. Additional information on Perpetual can be accessed at www.sedar.com or from the Company’s website at www.perpetualenergyinc.com.