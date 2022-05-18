Whitecap Resources Inc. announces results of shareholders’ meeting

At the meeting, by ordinary resolution, the number of directors to be elected at the meeting was fixed at ten. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For (Percentage) 218,813,900 (94.66%)

At the meeting, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of Whitecap with a majority of votes cast by the shareholders present or represented at the meeting as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For (Percentage) Mary-Jo E. Case 218,370,235 (94.47%) Grant B. Fagerheim 227,768,217 (98.53%) Gregory S. Fletcher 227,343,581 (98.35%) Daryl H. Gilbert 200,553,758 (86.76%) Chandra A. Henry 228,821,927 (98.99%) Glenn A. McNamara 186,735,010 (80.77%) Stephen C. Nikiforuk 225,427,533 (97.52%) Kenneth S. Stickland 215,829,915 (93.37%) Bradley J. Wall 227,047,838 (98.22%) Grant A. Zawalsky 217,232,328 (93.97%)

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditors of Whitecap to hold office until the next annual meeting, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For (Percentage) 233,739,536 (99.47%)

At the meeting, an ordinary resolution to approve certain amendments to Whitecap’s award incentive plan and to approve common shares issuable pursuant to unallocated awards thereunder was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For (Percentage) 204,197,465 (88.34%)

In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution concerning Whitecap’s approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For (Percentage) 219,650,418 (95.02%)

About Whitecap

Whitecap Resources Inc. is an oil-weighted growth company that pays a monthly cash dividend to its shareholders. Our business is focused on profitable production growth combined with sustainable dividends to shareholders. Our objective is to fully fund our capital expenditures and dividend payments within funds flow. For further information about Whitecap, please visit our website at www.wcap.ca.