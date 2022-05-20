Crew Energy announces annual meeting results for election of directors

CALGARY, Alberta – Crew Energy Inc. (TSX: CR, OTCQB: CWEGF) (“Crew” or the “Company”) is a growth-oriented natural gas weighted producer operating exclusively in the world-class Montney play in northeast British Columbia (“NEBC”). The Company is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of directors at our annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 19, 2022 (the “Meeting“). Each of the six nominees proposed by Crew and as set forth in the Information Circular – Proxy Statement provided to shareholders in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors, with common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of individual nominees as follows:

Nominee Name Votes For (%) Votes Withheld (%) John A. Brussa 95.2% 4.8% Gail A. Hannon 98.2% 1.8% John M. Hooks 89.2% 10.8% Karen A. Nielsen 99.5% 0.5% Ryan A. Shay 97.2% 2.8% Dale O. Shwed 98.6% 1.4%

For complete voting results, please see the Company’s Report of Voting Results which will be available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Crew

Crew is a growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, committed to pursuing sustainable per share growth through a balanced mix of financially and socially responsible exploration and development complemented by strategic acquisitions. The Company’s operations are primarily focused in the vast Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia, and include a large contiguous land base. Greater Septimus along with Groundbirch and the light oil area at Tower in British Columbia offer significant development potential over the long-term. The Company has access to diversified markets with operated infrastructure and access to multiple pipeline egress options. Crew’s common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “CR”.

