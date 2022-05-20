Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. announces results of shareholders’ meeting and annual stock option grant

Calgary, Alberta – Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (“Pine Cliff” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce all matters presented for approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 19, 2022 (the “Meeting”) have been approved. A total of 129,235,832 common shares representing 37.66% of Pine Cliff’s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting.

All of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected. Each of the nominees was elected as shown below:

Name of Nominee Voted For Percent Votes Withheld Percent George F. Fink 108,862,729 87.63% 15,368,766 12.37% Robert B. Fryk 111,636,715 89.86% 12,594,740 10.14% Philip B. Hodge 123,923,722 99.75% 307,783 0.25% Jacqueline R. Ricci 108,724,322 87.52% 15,507,183 12.48% William R. Rice 111,662,265 89.88% 12,569,240 10.12%

Additionally, Deloitte LLP was appointed auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The complete report on voting for the Meeting is available at www.sedar.com.

The Board of Directors of Pine Cliff (the “Board“) has approved an annual stock option grant of an aggregate of 6,316,600 stock options to its directors, officers and employees. The stock options vest between one to three years, have an exercise price of $1.92 per share and will expire between May 19, 2024 and May 19, 2026. As of the date hereof and after the grant of the stock options described above, the total number of Pine Cliff common shares reserved for issuance pursuant to stock option grants is 26,963,026, representing 7.85% of common shares outstanding.

