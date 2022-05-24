Result of AGM

Shell plc announces the poll results on the resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday May 24, 2022 at Central Hall Westminster, Storey’s Gate, Westminster, London, SW1H 9NH. Resolutions 1-20 were carried and resolution 21 (Shareholder resolution) was not carried.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business at the Annual General Meeting, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD 1 Receipt of Annual Report & Accounts 4,469,477,767 98.43 71,091,532 1.57 4,540,569,299 60.82% 15,067,658 2 Approval of Directors’ Remuneration Report 4,346,283,705 95.92 184,753,614 4.08 4,531,037,319 60.69% 24,598,418 3 Appointment of Sinead Gorman 4,516,521,089 99.48 23,417,006 0.52 4,539,938,095 60.81% 15,675,553 4 Reappointment of Ben van Beurden 4,496,569,558 99.24 34,290,352 0.76 4,530,859,910 60.69% 24,761,284 5 Reappointment of Dick Boer 4,474,674,800 98.51 67,820,033 1.49 4,542,494,833 60.84% 13,126,425 6 Reappointment of Neil Carson 4,491,217,829 98.88 51,083,981 1.12 4,542,301,810 60.84% 13,317,337 7 Reappointment of Ann Godbehere 4,458,461,056 98.15 83,907,506 1.85 4,542,368,562 60.84% 13,244,853 8 Reappointment of Euleen Goh 4,479,743,495 98.62 62,636,105 1.38 4,542,379,600 60.84% 13,240,198 9 Reappointment of Jane Holl Lute 4,514,627,950 99.39 27,643,508 0.61 4,542,271,458 60.84% 13,345,259 10 Reappointment of Catherine Hughes 4,472,378,257 98.46 70,125,060 1.54 4,542,503,317 60.84% 13,117,075 11 Reappointment of Martina Hund-Mejean 4,533,297,371 99.80 9,092,680 0.20 4,542,390,051 60.84% 13,230,216 12 Reappointment of Sir Andrew Mackenzie 4,229,127,499 93.12 312,416,135 6.88 4,541,543,634 60.83% 14,070,548 13 Reappointment of Abraham (Bram) Schot 4,510,980,924 99.32 30,852,332 0.68 4,541,833,256 60.83% 13,768,612 14 Reappointment of Auditors 4,498,735,944 99.88 5,326,757 0.12 4,504,062,701 60.33% 51,567,695 15 Remuneration of Auditors 4,536,967,618 99.88 5,577,382 0.12 4,542,545,000 60.84% 13,084,173 16 Authority to allot shares 4,454,082,528 98.05 88,725,174 1.95 4,542,807,702 60.85% 12,831,705 17 Disapplication of pre-emption rights* 4,490,698,350 98.92 48,830,150 1.08 4,539,528,500 60.80% 16,095,313 18 Authority to make on market purchases of own shares* 4,487,609,043 98.83 53,240,550 1.17 4,540,849,593 60.82% 14,778,954 19 Authority to make off market purchases of own shares* 4,485,657,888 98.79 54,853,594 1.21 4,540,511,482 60.82% 15,114,434 20 Shell’s Energy Transition Progress 3,525,014,244 79.91 886,272,022 20.09 4,411,286,266 59.08% 144,341,223 21 Shareholder resolution* 906,494,546 20.29 3,560,626,618 79.71 4,467,121,164 59.83% 88,507,794

* Special resolution

Please note that a ‘vote withheld’ is not a vote under English Law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes ‘for’ and ‘against’ a resolution.

Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said: “Shareholder support is critical as our business continues to change and we work towards our target to become a Net-Zero Emissions energy business by 2050. We are pleased that the overwhelming majority of shareholders continue to support Shell, our energy transition strategy and the progress we have made in the past 12 months. We are on the right track. We are also encouraged by the reduced support for Shareholder Resolution number 21 but recognise there is still work to do. We will consult shareholders to understand these votes and formally report back to investors within six months.”

