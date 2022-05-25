Countering cyber attacks in the Canadian energy sector

OTTAWA, ON – The need to strengthen the reliability and resiliency of Canada’s energy systems from cyber attacks has never been greater as cyber threats grow more frequent, complex, and costly. Protecting the energy sector remains critical for the economy, the environment, and national security, and is essential for ensuring the secure adoption of the technologies contributing to Canada’s commitment to reach net zero by 2050.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $156,514 investment in a Canadian engineering company’s playbook that provides instructions and guidelines which the energy sector organizations leverage to counter and recover quickly from cyber attacks.

Created by the Canadian consulting engineering firm BBA, the Industrial Automation and Control Systems (IACS) Cyber Security Incident Response Playbook relies on best-industry practices to provide for strong cyber security responses to ensure organizations are prepared to react systematically during times of emergency.

BBA specializes in power, mining and metals, biofuels, and oil and gas with an emphasis on developing cutting-edge expertise and creating reliable, sustainable and innovative solutions. In 2020, it developed a methodology, also funded through CCEIP, to help companies identify and manage cyber risks associated with operational equipment.

BBA presented the playbook for the first time on March 29 to energy and critical infrastructure stakeholders during Public Safety Canada’s March 2022 virtual Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Symposium.

The Cyber Security and Critical Energy Infrastructure Program (CCEIP) has received $2.42 million over five years to enhance the cyber security and resilience of domestic and cross-border energy infrastructure, in support of Canada’s National Cyber Security Strategy .

The Government of Canada is working collaboratively to ensure the reliability, resiliency, and security of critical energy infrastructure in Canada while combating cyber threats. The Government of Canada is making cyber security a priority, and will continue to play an active role in improving the long-term security of the sector.

Quotes

“Our government is working diligently to ensure the long-term security of critical infrastructure, which includes dealing with current and emerging risks presented by cyber attacks. By applying industry’s knowledge, such as BBA’S IACS playbook, we are supporting the energy sector’s efforts to respond and recover from cyber threats, while protecting Canada’s energy security.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources