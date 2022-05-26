Correct data management will significantly strengthen critical “measurement” information for corporate decision makers

There are many options in the market today to automate data flow for measurement and operational requirements. Optimizing your data management system requires an understanding of current technology as well as the requirements from various users and their systems. This is most effectively accomplished with the support of a specialist that has proper operational measurement experience. With that, it’s possible to reduce costs by implementing advanced software solutions while optimizing processes from validation and alarming to information and data interchange systems.

Modern systems utilize protocols and database architectures that are more friendly to data interchanges. Innovations have been held back by reluctance to change legacy systems; however, they have slowly been making their way into the industry. It’s important to note that with a solid OT (Operation Technology) specialist, who understands the operational needs for data management, IT solutions will be able to achieve their targeted deliverable more effectively. Fig 1 presents an example of data visualization, specific to receipt point delivery. Many other options are possible from a properly developed database including data validation, segment balance updates, as well as volumetric and product quality data. It connects data interchanges seamlessly when collecting from the source or delivering to downstream end users or value add processes.

Additional options include tools to help manage well production during curtailments, pump efficiencies, and predictive maintenance applications that tie directly to maintenance systems. Data flows to a centralized database that is used for many processes, exercises and improvements for delivering timely, accurate and reliable ‘information’ to corporate and commercial systems (Power BI or others).

Questions your team may want to ask are;

Are month-end volumetric reporting schedules being met?

Do anomalies and issues interfere with timely and reliable delivery?

Are requests for resolution from Finance being effectively addressed (recurring issues)?

Is there broad awareness of the Regulatory requirements under EPAP?

Is access to capable and competent measurement and instrumentation resources a challenge?

Measurement of production volumes are the feedstock to your financial reporting, operational efficiencies and compliance. Correct data is the foundation of a functional system to meet the needs of each user. When properly coordinated, field data is provided in a timely and reliable manner to meet accuracy and responsiveness expectations for a given process. Operationally, measurement data is a key influencer to improving efficiency and maintenance planning. Compliance will be easier met with foresight from an OT specialist.

