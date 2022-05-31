Journey Energy Inc. reports on voting from the 2022 shareholders meeting

1. Fixing the Number of Directors to be elected at the meeting
On a vote by proxy, the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at five members. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
17,179,490
|
99.4
|
102,870
|
0.6
2. Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and the by-laws of the Company:
|
Nominees
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Craig Hansen
|
17,111,541
|
99.01
|
170,820
|
0.99
|
Thomas Mullane
|
11,795,927
|
68.25
|
5,486,434
|
31.75
|
Steve Smith
|
17,106,066
|
98.98
|
176,295
|
1.02
|
Scott Treadwell
|
17,172,234
|
99.36
|
110,127
|
0.64
|
Alex Verge
|
17,178,702
|
99.40
|
103,659
|
0.60
3. Appointment of Auditor
On a vote by proxy, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration as such. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
17,620,125
|
99.42
|
103,503
|
0.58