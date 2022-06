Delta Petroleum Investments Limited has retained CB Securities Inc. as its advisor for the sale of their royalty interests

Non-Binding Bids are due by Thursday, June 23rd, 2022.

Highlights:

~$205 thousand of annualized royalty income at US$100/Bbl WTI ~$175 thousand annualized royalty income at US$85/Bbl WTI ~$235 thousand annualized royalty income at US$115/Bbl WTI

Lighter oil production from several Midale Units (Benson Units, Hazlet Unit, Weyburn Unit), and some non-Unit wells in Queensdale

Declines are mostly very shallow

Overall producing Reserve Life Index >10 years

Royalties are generated from Crescent Point, Federated Co-op, Freehold, Vermilion, and Whitecap

Detailed information is available at www.cbsecurities.com or by emailing info@cbsecurities.com