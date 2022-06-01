Tenaz Energy Corp. announces 2022 annual meeting results and provides notice to shareholders regarding UK disclosure requirements

All of the matters put forward before the shareholders, as set out in the Company’s management information circular dated April 27, 2022, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Anna Alderson 11,319,887 97.878% 245,466 2.122% John Chambers 11,494,772 99.390% 70,581 0.610% Anthony Marino 11,347,921 98.120% 217,432 1.880% Marty Proctor 11,347,921 98.120% 217,432 1.880% Mark Rollins 11,347,921 98.120% 217,432 1.880%

Other Matters

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also (i) fixed the number of directors at five for the ensuing year, (ii) approved the appointment KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s auditors and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration, and (iii) approved an ordinary resolution approving the Tenaz Incentive Plan, the Company’s new omnibus security-based compensation arrangement

Tenaz Energy Corp: Notice to Shareholders Regarding UK Disclosure Requirements

Tenaz wishes to direct the attention of its shareholders to certain disclosure requirements applicable to the offer by Tenaz for SDX Energy Plc which was announced on May 25, 2022. Tenaz’s common shares are admitted to trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The relevant disclosure requirements are set out in Rule 8 of the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, which is published and administered by the UK Takeover Panel. In particular, Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code requires that any person who is interested (directly and indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of relevant security of any party to the offer period must make (a) an Opening Position Disclosure and (b) a Dealing Disclosure if they deal in any relevant security of any party to the offer during an offer period. The common shares of Tenaz are relevant securities for the purposes of this offer period.

Further information about the Takeover Panel’s disclosure regime is available at: http://www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk/disclosure. If any Tenaz shareholder has any questions on these disclosure requirements, the Takeover Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit should be contacted on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.