GLJ celebrates 50th anniversary

CALGARY, AB – Calgary -based GLJ Ltd. is celebrating its 50th anniversary today. As a leading global energy consulting firm, GLJ has spent 50 years providing expertise to clients and helping meet the world’s need for responsible, sustainable energy.

Since 1972, GLJ has advised private and public sector clients on a wide variety of energy plays and projects around the world. GLJ’s team of engineers, economists and geoscientists have become international leaders in both emerging and traditional energy services, helping their partners successfully navigate the future of energy.

GLJ continues to be at the forefront of the energy sector, now working with hundreds of local and global clients each year. As the market leader in conventional reserves evaluation, GLJ has mapped every reservoir in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

With more than 30 years of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) leadership experience, GLJ is a leader in assessing site selection, economics and utilization of carbon as a commodity. They have advised on CO 2 projects for governments, producers, midstream and industrial partner clients in Canada and around the world. Globally, GLJ and their Canadian expertise is the go-to source for reliable, accurate and robust advice on CCUS and hydrogen initiatives.

“For 50 years, GLJ has been a leading global energy consultant, helping our partners adapt to an everchanging energy landscape,” says Jodi Anhorn, President and CEO of GLJ. “We take pride in being detail-oriented and developing tailored, sustainable strategies that lead to successful projects for our clients. It is a true honour to celebrate our 50-year milestone with our team, clients and partners.”

Continues Anhorn, “At GLJ, we are future-thinking and want our clients to thrive in our new world of energy. This means continuing to be at the forefront of innovation in carbon capture, utilization and storage and the fast-evolving hydrogen sector.”

GLJ helps producers, government agencies, Indigenous groups, cleantech companies, startups and the financial and legal sectors understand and successfully navigate the future of energy. For the past 50 years, GLJ has refined their technical skills and industry knowledge while drawing insights from client relationships to become one of the largest independent energy consulting firms in the world.

To learn more, visit gljpc.com , or connect with GLJ on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

About GLJ Ltd.

Founded in 1972, GLJ is a global energy consulting firm based in Calgary. GLJ’s expertise has evolved over the past 50 years to meet the world’s need for responsible, sustainable energy. Their team of engineers, geoscientists and business professionals are international leaders in both emerging and traditional energy services. GLJ has advised on a wide variety of energy plays all around the world, helping propel the industry forward and improving client outcomes while solidifying their reputation as a leading evaluation company. With more than 50 years of energy consulting experience and more than 30 years of Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) experience, GLJ has a proven track record of helping their clients find the right sustainable solutions to thrive in the new world of energy. gljpc.com