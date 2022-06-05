BOE Report

Canada’s weekly rig count up 21 to 134

Canada averaged 134 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 33% are drilling for natural gas, 53% are drilling for oil, 3% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 11% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 76% in Alberta, 15% in Saskatchewan, 5% in BC, and 4% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 28%, Ensign Drilling with 25%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, and Akita Drilling with 6%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.

Follow the BOE Report

Sign up for the BOE Report Daily Digest E-mail

Latest Headlines

Return to Home