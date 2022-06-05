Canada’s weekly rig count up 21 to 134

Canada averaged 134 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 33% are drilling for natural gas, 53% are drilling for oil, 3% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 11% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 76% in Alberta, 15% in Saskatchewan, 5% in BC, and 4% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 28%, Ensign Drilling with 25%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, and Akita Drilling with 6%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.