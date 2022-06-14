Inclusive Energy: Offering cost savings and extensive inventory to assist producers in countering inflation and avoiding equipment delays

With rising production costs and supply chain issues, Inclusive Energy is providing creative solutions to help offset the cost and time associated with buying newly manufactured storage tanks. With a vast selection of inventory, Inclusive Energy is offering new/used tanks for as low as 50 cents on the dollar of the original price.

Inclusive Energy’s fully-owned assets are located in multiple yards across Alberta and, with 24/7 access to trucking and logistics, Inclusive Energy can provide quick turnaround for all your production and surface equipment needs.

All of Inclusive’s equipment is fully inspected with full QA and QC documentation. Many units have never been in service and customization options are available, depending on the client’s needs.

Whether you need one piece of equipment or 100, or you need to buy, rent or rent to own, Inclusive will tailor-make a solution that that works for the customer. With flexible financing options, whatever your needs, whatever your limits, Inclusive Energy will economically accommodate your requirements.

As a complement to its oilfield equipment business, Inclusive Energy also offers producers the unique benefit of a capital investment fund. The Inclusive Energy investment fund offers a broad range of flexible, creative and accretive financing alternatives to assist companies or projects with capital requirements. Inclusive can invest at the corporate level or through direct participation in assets/projects via joint ventures, farmins or royalty arrangements.

Equipment for immediate sale include:

Tank Farm Opportunity (3000 BBL) (2500 BBL) (2000 BBL)

(7) 3000 BBL New/Used Storage Tanks

New/Unused

Flat Bottom

23 ft x 40 ft

API-650 (modified)

Manufacturer: Leading Manufacturing Group (LMG)

Design Pressure: 3.5oz & 0.4oz Vacuum

Design temp: 200F, MDMT: 11F

Wind Loads: 56mph

Shell/Roof/Bottom Materials: A-36 or Equal

Quantity available: 7

Located in Vermillion AB

(1) 2500 BBL New/Unused Emulsion Tanks

This 2500BBL surplus tank was built in 2012 and was never commissioned. Contact us today as this tank won’t last long!

New/Unused

Flat Bottom

Emulsion Tank

23.5 ft x 32 ft

API-650 (modified)

Manufacturer: Leading Manufacturing Group (LMG)

Design Pressure: 8.0oz & 0.4oz Vacuum

Design temp: 200F, MDMT: 11F

Wind Loads: 111mph

Shell/Roof/Bottom Materials: A-36 or Equal

Quantity available: 1

Located in Vermillion AB

(2) 2000 BBL New/Unused Skim Tanks

These brand-new tanks have never been in service (cancelled project) and come with warranty and full QC documentations. They are still sitting in the fabricator’s yard in Vermillion, so if any modifications are required, they can be done easily.

New/Unused

Flat Bottom

Skim Tank

23.5 ft x 26 ft

API-650 (modified)

Manufacturer: Leading Manufacturing Group (LMG)

Design Pressure: 8.0oz & 0.4oz Vacuum

Design temp: 200F, MDMT: 11F

Wind Loads: 111mph

Approx Weights: 29581 lbs bare, 44817 lbs dressed, 747263 lbs full of water

Shell/Roof/Bottom Materials: A-36 or Equal

Quantity available: 2

Located in Vermillion AB

1100 BBL Insulated Horizontal Storage Tanks

This 1100 BBL surplus tank was built in 2018 and was never commissioned.

Manufacturer: Automated Tank Manufacturing Inc

Year: 2018

Capacity: 1100 BBL

Tank Type: Steel

Insulated

Diameter: 12′

Height: 13′

Max Operating Temp: 93°C

2000 BBL Insulated Storage Tanks (2)

Manufactured in 2007 by Argo, these 2000 BBL tanks are insulated and available for immediate loadout from Grande Prairie.

Capacity: 2000 BBL

2000 BBL Year: 2007

2007 Insulated

Manufacturer: Argo

Complete with Thief Hatch and Gauge Board

QTY: 2 (located in Grande Prairie)

New 1000 BBL Insulated Coated Tanks c/w Envirovault and Firetube Throats

Insulated and internally coated storage tanks complete with Envirovault and Fire Tube Throats.

Inclusive’s Brand New 1000 BBL Internally Coated Tanks are manufactured to exceed industry standards and are designed in accordance with API 650 design specifications, including dimensions and internal and external pressures. All of our tanks are externally insulated and 100% internally coated models are also available.

Externally Insulated

Water, sweet gas and oil service.

Complete with split ladder

Standard and custom designs available.

New 750 BBL Sales and Production Tanks

Sales and production style tanks complete with Envirovault, located in Crossfield, AB.

750 BBL

Sales and Production setup

Gauge Board and Thief Hatch

Complete with Envirovault

Located in Crossfield – In stock and ready to go

QTY 50

750 BBL Hot Pass Storage Tanks

These tanks were built for one storage facility and were used to store clean oil. All the tanks have been steam cleaned and are ready to go out of Edmonton, AB.

750 BBL

Year: 2008

Lightly Used

Manufacturer: Hot Pass

API 12F

Ladder

Gauge Board

Bot Thickness: 1/4″

Shell Thickness: 3/16″

Deck Thickness: 3/16″

Quantity: 25

Steam cleaned – Ready to go

Location: Edmonton, Alberta

New 400 BBL Internally Coated Tanks

Skidded with sloped bottom, complete with steam coils and valves.

400 BBL

Internally Coated

Skidded

Sloped Bottom

Access ladder

Complete with Steam Coils and Valves

400 BBL Sour Service Production Tanks

API 12F, 16oz design pressure, insulated and internally coated (Devoe 253)

25 Tanks Available

400BBL Single Wall

Weld-In Envirovault

Full Internal Coating – Devoe 253

1.5″ Insulation

4 – 4″ 150# RFSO Flanges

1 – 2″ 150# RFSO Flange

Hawk eye Sour service Gauge Board

L – Skid

Manway 24″ x 36″

Sour Service Thief Hatch

Ladder with optional OH&S Compliant Cage

New Sour 10 well header test separator package

Originally built for Nexen (cancelled project) Inclusive Energy is offering this new 10-well header for 50% off of its original price of $400,000.

30″ x 10′ vertical 1335 PSI Separator

Service: Sour

10 x 6″ #600 Inlets

10 x 4″ #600 Outlets

Ready to go, located in Crossfield AB

Anime Plant – 38 GPM / 36″ x 52′ x 1600 PSI

Huge opportunity to acquire this 38 GPM Amine Plant with a $2 million replacement value. Located at the manufacturers yard in Red Deer, this plant is ready to be refurbished to the customers specification.

Manufactured: Alco 1996

Amine Contactor: 36″ ID x 52′ S/S x 1610PSIG @ -20/150° / 20 Stainless Steel Valve Trays

Amine Flash Tank: 36″ ID x 8′ S/S x 150PSI

Amine Charge Pumps: 2 Union TD VCM 1.5x2x9 / 42GPM @ 26PSI / 100% Backup

Lean Amine Cooler: 0.775 MMBTU/Hr @ 150psig

Sweet Gas Cooler: 1.1 MMBTU/Hr c/w 30HP Electric Motor @ 1610PSI

Amine Reflux Condenser: 2.1 MMBTU/Hr @ 50PSI

Lean Amine Reboiler: 84” ID x 30’ S/S / 20” OD Firetubes c/w 25’ High Stacks / 2 x 2.0MMBTU/Hr Flame Arrested Burners

Amine / Amine Exchanger: Alva Lava Plate/Frame Stainless @ 1.15MMBTU/Hr

H2S Analyzer: 24V Class 1 Div 2

Status: Disconnected

Location: Red Deer, AB

38,000,000 BTU Dragon Frac Water Heater Units

Originally acquired from a water management company, these frac water heaters were built and purchased for over $1.5 million each. Inclusive Energy is offering them for less than 50%, offering a head start for service companies to acquire and start making returns.

Manufacturer: Dragon

State of the art, diesel-fired, trailer-mounted

Self-contained frac water heater systems

Offers superior heating times and efficiencies in fuel consumption

Performance

Water Flow:

850 GPM @ 50 PSI Inlet Pressure (Nom)

550 GPM @ 30 PSI Inlet Pressure (Nom)

400 GPM @ 20 PSI Inlet Pressure (Nom)

Temperature Rise:

70 Deg F @ 850 GPM (Nom)

100 Deg F @ 500 GPM (Nom)

Fuel Rate:

4.3 GPM, 258 GPH @ Full Fire (Nom)

Dimensions:

45’ Long, 8’ 6” Wide, 13’ High

66,000 Lbs (Nom, Dry Heat Exchanger)

Fuel Tank

2700 gal aluminum fuel tank

Top fill and lower pressure fill connections

Top manway, pressure relief valve, level gauge

air operated vent valve, air operated fuel supply valve to burner

Manual fuel supply valve to deck engine

Heated and insulated tank bottom shell

John Deere engine with jacket water heater and aluminum enclosure

36″ x 52′ Contractor Anime Sweetening Package

Estimated New Value: $2,000,000

Year Built: 1995

Manufacturer: Alco Gas and Oil

PASC Condition Rating: B

Condition :Used

Warranty: No

SOUR 84″ ID x 20 FT 285psig Separator

Sour built 2 phase inlet separator which was recently refurbished in 2015

Includes 36″ ID x 10′ S/S Inlet Filter Separator (285psig) – was added in 2004 and can by bypassed with spec flanges. Unit was decommissioned in September 2016 and was operating well prior to that.

MDR’s and inspection reports are available. Unit is ready for immediate redeployment. Massive savings, contact us today.

Dimensions: 84″ ID x 20′ S/S

Estimated New Value: $750,000

Service: Sour

Year Built: 1995

Manufacturer: Bimac Industries Ltd.

PASC Condition Rating: B

Condition: Used

Orientation: Horizontal

Pressure Rating: (PSI) 285 psig

