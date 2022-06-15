Kiwetinohk provides operations update, adds solar project to Green Energy portfolio and increases bank credit facility

About Kiwetinohk

We, at Kiwetinohk, are passionate about climate change and the future of energy. Kiwetinohk’s mission is to build a profitable energy transition business providing clean, reliable, dispatchable, low-cost energy. Kiwetinohk develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable power, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects. We view climate change with a sense of urgency, and we want to make a difference.

Kiwetinohk’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KEC.

Additional details are available within the year-end documents available on Kiwetinohk’s website at www.kiwetinohk.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Oil and Gas Disclosure

The term “boe” may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas per barrel of oil (6 mcf:1 bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and do not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from an energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion ratio of 6:1 may be misleading as an indication of value.

Forward looking information

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking information and statements including, without limitation, management’s business strategy, management’s assessment of future plans and operations. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “project”, “potential” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding future performance and outlook. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following:

the timing for the Company’s solar and Firm Renewable projects to reach FID;

estimates of CCUS costs; and

the final design, performance projection, cost estimate, full regulatory approval, internal and external funding of the Company’s planned power generation projects.

In addition to other factors and assumptions that may be identified in this news release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things:

the timing and costs of the Company’s capital projects;

the impact of increasing competition;

the general stability of the economic and political environment in which the Company operates;

general business, economic and market conditions;

the ability of the Company to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner;

future commodity and power prices;

currency, exchange and interest rates;

the regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes, power, renewable and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates;

the ability of the Company to obtain the required capital to finance its exploration, development and other operations and meet its commitments and financial obligations;

the ability of the Company to secure adequate product processing, transportation, fractionation and storage capacity on acceptable terms and the capacity and reliability of facilities;

the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company; and

the ability of the Company to successfully market its products.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions that have been used. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements as the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements or information involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things:

those risks set out in the AIF under “Risk Factors”;

the ability of management to execute its business plan;

general economic and business conditions;

the risk of instability affecting the jurisdictions in which the Company operates;

the risks of the power and renewable industries;

operational and construction risks associated with certain projects;

the possibility that government policies or laws may change or governmental approvals may be delayed or withheld;

risks relating to regulatory approvals and financing;

uncertainty involving the forces that power certain renewable projects;

the Company’s ability to enter into or renew leases;

potential delays or changes in plans with respect to power and solar projects or capital expenditures;

risks associated with rising capital costs and timing of project completion;

fluctuations in commodity and power prices, foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates;

risks inherent in the Company’s marketing operations, including credit risk;

health, safety, environmental and construction risks;

risks associated with existing and potential future lawsuits and regulatory actions against the Company;

uncertainties as to the availability and cost of financing;

the ability to secure adequate processing, transportation, fractionation and storage capacity on acceptable terms;

processing, pipeline and fractionation infrastructure outages, disruptions and constraints;

financial risks affecting the value of the Company’s investments; and

other risks and uncertainties described elsewhere in this document and in Kiwetinohk’s other filings with Canadian securities authorities.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Future-Oriented Financial Information

Financial outlook and future-oriented financial information contained in this press release about prospective financial performance, financial position or cash flows is based on assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and proposed courses of action, based on management’s assessment of the relevant information currently available. In particular, this press release contains expected capital costs of the Company’s proposed power generation capital projects. These projections contain forward-looking statements and are based on a number of material assumptions and factors set out above and are provided to give the reader a better understanding of the potential future performance of the Company in certain areas. Actual results may differ significantly from the projections presented herein. These projections may also be considered to contain future oriented financial information or a financial outlook. The actual results of the Company’s operations for any period will likely vary from the amounts set forth in these projections, and such variations may be material. See “Risk Factors” in the Company’s AIF published on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a further discussion of the risks that could cause actual results to vary. The future oriented financial information and financial outlooks contained in this press release have been approved by management as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned that any such financial outlook and future-oriented financial information contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON KIWETINOHK, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mark Friesen, Director, Investor Relations

IR phone: (587) 392-4395

IR email: IR@kiwetinohk.com

Address: Suite 1900, 250 – 2 Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta T2P 0C1

Pat Carlson, CEO

Jakub Brogowski, CFO