Obsidian Energy announces expanded 2022 development program, increased 2022 guidance, and preliminary 2023 forecast

Calgary, Alberta – OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (NYSE American: OBE) (“Obsidian Energy“, the “Company“, “we“, “us” or “our“) is pleased to provide an operational update on the success of our 2022 first half development program, as well as announce an expanded second half development program, increased 2022 guidance and a preliminary forecast for 2023.

The first half 2022 development program resulted in significant production growth for the Company from our Willesden Green, Pembina, and Peace River assets. An additional 38 wells (35.5 net) will be drilled over the second half 2022 for a total of 68 wells (65 net) rig-released this year. As a result, we are increasing our 2022 average production guidance to between 31,500 and 32,500 boe/d. Looking to 2023, we are providing a preliminary forecast of between $260 and $270 million of capital expenditures, further growing average production to between 37,000 and 38,000 boe/d.

“We entered 2022 with a bullish outlook on commodity prices that anchored our tactical decision to operate four drilling rigs during our first half development program,” said Stephen Loukas, Obsidian Energy’s Interim President and CEO. “Moreover, we secured contracts whereby we obtained the required services and materials to maintain the optionality to continue to operate four drilling rigs through to spring break-up in 2023. Notwithstanding recent service cost inflation, wellhead economics are extremely robust with compelling returns and recycle ratios at current commodity prices.”

Mr. Loukas continued, “Accordingly, our Board of Directors has decided to increase our second half 2022 capital expenditure budget to better align Obsidian Energy’s production profile with its vast resource base – while maintaining strong free-cash flow generation for further debt paydown. The pace of our drilling program is expected to result in production growth that allows for significant projected funds flow from operations and free cash flow growth as we execute on our development plans. The allocation of projected free cash flow will be evaluated as we approach our long-term debt targets and assess our reinvestment opportunities and return of capital strategies.”

UPDATED 2022 GUIDANCE; 2023 PRELIMINARY FORECAST

We are revising our 2022 guidance in response to strong commodity prices and in conjunction with the expected successful completion of the refinancing of our existing debt facilities by mid-July. Our 2023 preliminary forecast anticipates drilling 51 wells across our portfolio of which two are Clearwater wells that we anticipate expanding as the play is further delineated during the second half of this year with drilling in and around our acreage. Both our revised 2022 guidance and 2023 forecast includes approximately 15 percent inflation on our capital program over levels experienced in the first half of 2022.

Our 2022 guidance and 2023 preliminary forecast increases average production to approximately 37,000 to 38,000 boe/d in 2023 and reaches our long-term debt target of under 1.0x net debt to funds flow from operations (“FFO“). Additionally, we expect our absolute long-term debt level to be $225 million or less, which we believe is an appropriate level to effectively manage potential fluctuations in commodity prices. This absolute debt level is expected to keep our Net debt to FFO at approximately 1.0x if WTI prices were to fall to approximately US$50 per barrel.

2022E Guidance

(Original) 2022E Guidance

(Revised) 2023

Forecast 4 Production 1 boe/d 29,100 – 30,100 31,500 – 32,500 37,000 – 38,000 % Oil and NGLs 66% 66% 69% Capital expenditures $ millions 143 – 149 295 – 305 260 – 270 Decommissioning Expenditures2 $ millions 14 17 14 Net operating costs $/boe 12.00 – 12.90 12.70 – 13.50 12.50 – 13.30 General & administrative $/boe 1.55 – 1.65 1.45 – 1.55 1.30 – 1.40 Based on midpoint of above guidance WTI Range3 US$/bbl 70.00 – 80.00 90.00 – 120.00 95.00 AECO Range3 CAD$/GJ 3.50 5.50 – 7.50 5.00 Funds Flow from Operations4 $ millions 309 – 345 455 – 580 650 Adjusted FFO4 $ millions 328 – 364 499 – 624 662 Free cash flow4 $ millions 149 – 185 137 – 262 374 Net debt5 $ millions 271 – 235 257 – 132 (162 ) Net debt to FFO4,5 times 0.9x – 0.7x 0.6x – 0.2x N.A.

(1) Mid-point of original 2022E guidance range: 11,800 bbl/d light oil, 5,175 bbl/d heavy oil, 2,450 bbl/d NGLs and 61.1 mmcf/d natural gas.

Mid-point of revised 2022E guidance range: 12,350 bbl/d light oil, 6,325 bbl/d heavy oil, 2,525 bbl/d NGLs and 64.6 mmcf/d natural gas. Average production volumes in 2022 do not include any forecasted production associated with Clearwater exploratory capital expenditures.

Mid-point of 2023F guidance range: 13,850 bbl/d light oil, 9,200 bbl/d heavy oil, 2,835 bbl/d NGLs and 69.8 mmcf/d natural gas.

(2) Decommissioning expenditures do not include grants and allocations to be utilized by the Company under the Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program.

(3) Mid-point pricing assumptions for our 2022E Guidance (revised) include WTI at US$105.00/bbl and AECO at $6.50/GJ.

(4) Pricing assumptions outlined are forecasted for the second half of 2022 and includes risk management (hedging) adjustments as of June 10, 2022. Guidance FFO and free cash flow (“FCF“) includes approximately $44 million of estimated charges for 2022 and $12 million for 2023 related to the deferred share units, performance share units and non-treasury incentive plan awards share-based compensation amounts which are based on a share price of $15.00 per share. The charge is primarily due to the Company’s increased share price in 2022 compared to the closing price on December 31, 2021, of $5.21 per share. Adjusted FFO excludes the estimated non-cash share-based compensation amounts for 2022 and 2023.

(5) Net debt figures estimated as at December 31, 2022, and 2023.

2022 UPDATE AND SECOND HALF DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

Our first half 2022 program was completed ahead of schedule with increased activity across our entire portfolio, resulting in significant production growth. In addition to completing the planned drilling in our Willesden Green, Pembina, and Peace River areas, we added eight wells (8.0 net) to our first half development program in our Viking area and accelerated the drilling of two wells (2.0 net) in Peace River from our second half 2022 program.

We plan to drill an additional 38 wells (35.5 net) over the second half of 2022 in our Willesden Green, Pembina, and Peace River assets, utilizing three rigs in the third quarter and expanding to four rigs in late 2022. Combined with the wells from our first half 2022 program, a total of 68 wells (65.0 net) will be rig-released in 2022, of which 55 wells (52.5 net) are expected to be on production by the end of 2022.

Drilling activity H1 Gross (Net)

Wells H2 Gross (Net)

Wells Total Gross (Net)

Wells Willesden Green (Cardium/Mannville) 10 (10.0 ) 11 (10.5 ) 21 (20.5 ) Pembina (Cardium/Blueridge) 6 (5.5)1 13 (11.5 ) 19 (17.0 ) Peace River (Bluesky/Clearwater) 6 (6.0 ) 14 (13.5 ) 20 (19.5 ) Viking 8 (8.0 ) – 8 (8.0 ) TOTAL 30 (29.5 ) 38 (35.5 ) 68 (65.0 )

(1) One Pembina well (0.9 net) was spud in 2021 and rig-released in 2022; it is included in these totals.

Additional detail regarding our 2022 development activity by area is discussed below.

Peace River

The Company has rig-released four Bluesky wells (4.0 net) from the first half 2022 program to date. The first two came on production in mid-April and have produced an average of 327 boe/d per well initial production (“IP“) 30-day rates (99 percent oil). The remaining wells are in the process of being brought on production. From the 2021 program, IP 90-day rates from the first four Bluesky wells (4.0 net) averaged 447 boe/d per well (99 percent heavy oil).

Obsidian Energy plans to drill an additional 14 wells (13.5 net) in Peace River over the second half of the year. Twelve wells (12.0 net) will target the established Bluesky reservoir, following up on the solid results over the past eight months. The remaining two wells (1.5 net) in our second half development program will target the Clearwater play to further delineate our land base. Clearwater development will be a key focus for our 2023 plans as we continue to appraise our 487 prospective land sections, including further exploration and development drilling to increase our future inventory of locations.

Willesden Green

All ten wells (10.0 net) from our first half development program are rig-released and completed. Seven wells (7.0 net) are currently on production. The average per well IP 30-day rates were:

Faraway 8-3 Pad (3 wells): 190 boe/d (90 percent oi)

Crimson 8-19 Pad (2 Wells): 275 boe/d (76 percent oil)

Faraway 9-17 Pad (1 well): 267 boe/d (87 percent oil)

Faraway 14-17 (1 well): 237 boe/d (92 percent oil)

For the remainder of 2022, we plan to drill ten wells (10.0 net) targeting the Cardium formation and one gas-weighted Mannville well (0.5 net).

Pembina

All five wells (4.5 net) from the first half program are on production. In addition to the first two wells averaging IP 30-day rates of 281 boe/d (82 percent oil), the remaining three averaged IP 30-day rates of 238 boe/d (84 percent oil). In our second half 2022 development program we plan to drill 13 Pembina wells (11.5 net), predominantly targeting the Cardium formation.

Viking

The first well in our eight-well (8.0 net) Viking program was spudded in mid-May, representing our return to development in the asset. Overall, the eight wells are expected to add approximately 1,000 boe/d on an IP-30 basis (67 percent light oil) with capital expenditures of approximately $12.5 million. Most of the drilling will be completed by the end of June with production expected early in the third quarter. Looking forward, we have ample capacity for further Viking development with our strong inventory of locations and 100 percent ownership of oil and gas infrastructure in the region.

ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

The Annual and Special Meeting (the “Meeting“) is scheduled for today, Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 9:00 am (Mountain Daylight Time) at the offices of Obsidian Energy. In association with the Meeting, our Interim President and CEO, Mr. Stephen Loukas and other members of management will host a webcast presentation after the formal portion of the meeting at 10:30 am (Mountain Daylight Time) (the “Presentation“) along with a question-and-answer period.

The Presentation will be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed either through our website, www.obsidianenergy.com, or directly at the webcast portal. Those who wish to listen to the Presentation should connect five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time through the following numbers:

Canada / USA: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)

Toronto: 1-416-915-3239

Calgary: 1-403-351-0324

After the webcast, Obsidian Energy will post the updated Presentation on our website, www.obsidianenergy.com.

ADDITIONAL READER ADVISORIES

OIL AND GAS INFORMATION ADVISORY

Barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of crude oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency conversion ratio of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis is misleading as an indication of value.

TEST RESULTS AND INITIAL PRODUCTION RATES

Test results and initial production rates disclosed herein, particularly those short in duration, may not necessarily be indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. Readers are cautioned that short term rates should not be relied upon as indicators of future performance of these wells and therefore should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes. A pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out and thus certain of the test results provided herein should be considered preliminary until such analysis or interpretation has been completed.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Throughout this news release and in other materials disclosed by the Company, we employ certain measures to analyze financial performance, financial position and cash flow. These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS, such as net income (loss) and cash flow from operating activities as indicators of our performance. The Company’s unaudited consolidated financial statements and notes and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A“) as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are available on the Company’s website at www.obsidianenergy.com and under our SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The disclosure under the section “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” in the MD&A is incorporated by reference into this news release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following measures are non-GAAP financial measures: FFO; adjusted FFO; net debt; net operating costs; and FCF. These non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. See the disclosure under the section “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” in our MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2022, for an explanation of the composition of these measures, how these measures provide useful information to an investor, and the additional purposes, if any, for which management uses these measures. Included in this press release is adjusted FFO which includes all the components within our FFO definition as outlined in our MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and excludes non-cash share-based compensation charges related to the deferred share units, performance share units and non-treasury incentive plan awards.

Non-GAAP Ratios

The following measures are non-GAAP ratios: net operating costs ($/boe), which uses net operating costs as a component; and net debt to FFO which uses both net debt and FFO as components. These non-GAAP ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. See the disclosure under the section “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” in our MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2022, for an explanation of the composition of these non-GAAP ratios, how these non-GAAP ratios provide useful information to an investor, and the additional purposes, if any, for which management uses these non-GAAP ratios.

Supplementary Financial Measures

General and administrative costs ($/boe) is a supplementary financial measure. See the disclosure under the section “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” in our MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2022, for an explanation of the composition of these measures.

ABBREVIATIONS

Oil Natural Gas bbl barrel or barrels mcf thousand cubic feet bbl/d barrels per day mmcf million cubic feet boe barrel of oil equivalent mmcf/d million cubic feet per day boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day AECO Alberta benchmark price for natural gas MSW Mixed Sweet Blend NGL natural gas liquids WTI West Texas Intermediate GJ gigajoule

FUTURE-ORIENTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This release contains future-oriented financial information (“FOFI“) and financial outlook information relating to the Company’s prospective results of operations, expenditures, production, FFO, adjusted FFO, FCF, net operating costs, general and administrative costs and net debt, which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth below under “Forward-Looking Statements“. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such FOFI, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. The Company has included this FOFI in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on the Company’s business as of the date hereof and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.