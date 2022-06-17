Equinor, partners mull 1 GW offshore wind farm to power oil fields

Equinor and its partners in the Troll and Oseberg oil and gas fields in the North Sea are looking into possible options for building a one-gigawatt floating offshore wind farm, the Norwegian energy firm said on Friday.

The project, named Trollvind, could provide much of the electricity needed to run the Troll and Oseberg fields through an onshore connection point, Equinor said.

“Power from Trollvind could make a solid contribution towards electrification of oil and gas installations, accelerate offshore wind development in Norway, and deliver extra power to the Bergen region,” it said in a statement.

Equinor and its partners in the two fields, TotalEnergies, Shell, ConocoPhillips and Norway’s Petoro aim for a final investment decision during 2023, with possible start-up in 202y.