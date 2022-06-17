Kiwetinohk announces annual general meeting results

At the meeting, shareholders considered the following resolutions:
1. Election of Directors: The nine director nominees were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
Withheld (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
Kevin Brown
|
34,697,380
|
98.6812 %
|
463,700
|
1.3188 %
|
Beth Reimer-Heck
|
35,151,480
|
99.9727 %
|
9,600
|
0.0273 %
|
Judith Athaide
|
35,153,080
|
99.9772 %
|
8,000
|
0.0228 %
|
Patrick Carlson
|
34,648,366
|
98.5418 %
|
512,714
|
1.4582 %
|
Leland Corbett
|
34,513,132
|
98.1572 %
|
647,948
|
1.8428 %
|
Nancy Lever
|
35,161,080
|
100.0000 %
|
0
|
0.0000 %
|
Kaush Rakhit
|
34,626,366
|
98.4792 %
|
534,714
|
1.5208 %
|
Steven Sinclair
|
35,153,080
|
99.9772 %
|
8,000
|
0.0228 %
|
John Whelen
|
35,153,080
|
99.9772 %
|
8,000
|
0.0228 %
2. Appointment of Auditors: The appointment of Deloitte LLP as Kiwetinohk’s auditor for 2022 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|
Votes For (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
Withheld (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
35,132,380
|
99.9659 %
|
12,000
|
0.0341 %
3. Approval of Amendments to the Bylaws of the Company: The amendments to the bylaws of Kiwetinohk were approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|
Votes For (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
Against (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
35,160,980
|
99.9997 %
|
100
|
0.0003 %
4. Name Change: The resolution authorizing the board of directors of the Company to amend the articles of the Company to change its name from “Kiwetinohk Energy Corp.” to such other name as the Board may determine, at its sole discretion, was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|
Votes For (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
Against (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
35,218,782
|
99.9997 %
|
100
|
0.0003 %
5. Addition of a Class of Preferred Shares: The resolution approving the addition of a class of preferred shares to Kiwetinohk’s authorized share capital was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|
Votes For (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
Against (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
32,697,019
|
92.9921 %
|
2,464,061
|
7.0079 %
About Kiwetinohk
We, at Kiwetinohk, are passionate about climate change and the future of energy. Kiwetinohk’s mission is to build a profitable energy transition business providing clean, reliable, dispatchable, low-cost energy. Kiwetinohk develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable power, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects. We view climate change with a sense of urgency, and we want to make a difference.
Kiwetinohk’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KEC.
Additional details are available within the year-end documents available on Kiwetinohk’s website at www.kiwetinohk.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
