Kiwetinohk announces annual general meeting results

At the meeting, shareholders considered the following resolutions:

1. Election of Directors: The nine director nominees were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Nominee Votes For (#) Percent (%) Withheld (#) Percent (%) Kevin Brown 34,697,380 98.6812 % 463,700 1.3188 % Beth Reimer-Heck 35,151,480 99.9727 % 9,600 0.0273 % Judith Athaide 35,153,080 99.9772 % 8,000 0.0228 % Patrick Carlson 34,648,366 98.5418 % 512,714 1.4582 % Leland Corbett 34,513,132 98.1572 % 647,948 1.8428 % Nancy Lever 35,161,080 100.0000 % 0 0.0000 % Kaush Rakhit 34,626,366 98.4792 % 534,714 1.5208 % Steven Sinclair 35,153,080 99.9772 % 8,000 0.0228 % John Whelen 35,153,080 99.9772 % 8,000 0.0228 %

2. Appointment of Auditors: The appointment of Deloitte LLP as Kiwetinohk’s auditor for 2022 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For (#) Percent (%) Withheld (#) Percent (%) 35,132,380 99.9659 % 12,000 0.0341 %

3. Approval of Amendments to the Bylaws of the Company: The amendments to the bylaws of Kiwetinohk were approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For (#) Percent (%) Against (#) Percent (%) 35,160,980 99.9997 % 100 0.0003 %

4. Name Change: The resolution authorizing the board of directors of the Company to amend the articles of the Company to change its name from “Kiwetinohk Energy Corp.” to such other name as the Board may determine, at its sole discretion, was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For (#) Percent (%) Against (#) Percent (%) 35,218,782 99.9997 % 100 0.0003 %

5. Addition of a Class of Preferred Shares: The resolution approving the addition of a class of preferred shares to Kiwetinohk’s authorized share capital was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For (#) Percent (%) Against (#) Percent (%) 32,697,019 92.9921 % 2,464,061 7.0079 %

About Kiwetinohk

We, at Kiwetinohk, are passionate about climate change and the future of energy. Kiwetinohk’s mission is to build a profitable energy transition business providing clean, reliable, dispatchable, low-cost energy. Kiwetinohk develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable power, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects. We view climate change with a sense of urgency, and we want to make a difference.

Kiwetinohk’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KEC.

Additional details are available within the year-end documents available on Kiwetinohk’s website at www.kiwetinohk.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON KIWETINOHK, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mark Friesen, Director, Investor Relations

IR phone: (587) 392-4395

IR email: IR@kiwetinohk.com

Address: Suite 1900, 250 – 2 Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta T2P 0C1

Pat Carlson, CEO

Jakub Brogowski, CFO