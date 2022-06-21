Earth Horse Energy Advisors and Gryphon Geo & Energy Advisors announce a strategic partnership

Calgary, June 21, 2022 – Earth Horse Energy Advisors (“Earth Horse”) is proud to announce that, it and Gryphon Geo & Energy Advisors (“Gryphon Geo”) have formed a strategic partnership to complement on each company’s strengths and significant experience in the Canadian oil & natural gas industry.

The principals of each of the companies, which have combined experience in the Canadian energy industry of over 40 years, have worked together at another advisory firm and believe a partnership would benefit both companies and the industry as they move forward. Earth Horse brings extensive experience in closing oil & natural gas M&A transactions, business development and industry analysis with the founder being active in the industry since 2006 and having a financial background, while Gryphon Geo provides extensive technical experience with the founder having 25 years of experience working with both exploration and production (“E&P”) companies and advisory firms/investment banks.

Earth Horse is an independent corporate advisory firm founded by Mr. Ryan Ferguson Young, B.Comm in February 2021, which focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Mr. Ferguson Young has been actively involved in the Canadian oil & natural gas industry since 2006 and has been involved in over $1.0 billion in M&A transactions. He has participated in transactions that range in value from below $1 million to over $250 million and is a seasoned professional in providing valuations and fairness opinions to the industry. Earth Horse offers various customized corporate advisory services, including the marketing of oil and natural gas interests (corporate and asset), buy-side mandates, investor relations support, negotiation assistance, information analysis, valuations, fairness opinions and strategic planning.

Since inception last year, Earth Horse has acted as advisor and/or agent in a number of asset and corporate dispositions, most of which were completed on a quiet, discrete basis with aggregate production of over 12,000 boe/d. In addition, Earth Horse has been actively assisting companies with buy-side mandates, has provided numerous valuations of private companies and has acted as advisor to an internationally focused company, providing it with a verbal fairness opinion to date on a transaction that is scheduled to close in the near future. Earth Horse focuses on the small to mid-sized market transactions while its WCSB Divestitures division focuses on the micro-small cap market.

Gryphon Geo is a private company that was founded by Mr. Robert Panek earlier in 2022. Mr. Panek is a professional geologist with APEGA and has been active in the Canadian oil and natural gas industry since 1997. Robert has a Bachelor of Applied Science in Geological Engineering, a Master of Science in Geology, and a Master of Business Administration. He has been actively involved in geological analysis, having worked in exploration, development, and operations positions for Talisman Energy Inc., Encana Corp., Jupiter Resources Ltd. and Crew Energy Inc. among additional smaller entities. In addition to his roles with E&P companies, Mr. Panek has over eight years of experience at energy advisory firms (RBC Capital Markets, RBC Rundle (formerly Rundle Energy Partners) & Sayer Energy Advisors) where he led all aspects of business development including the technical and economic evaluations of hundreds of properties, marketing of assets and corporate divestitures, assisted with buy-side mandates, negotiations, strategic planning, and the identification of upside opportunities. Mr. Panek also has energy transition research and oil & natural gas infrastructure experience.

Gryphon Geo specializes in geological and energy advisory services with a focus in Western Canada. Gryphon Geo assists with geological evaluations of oil and natural gas assets for acquisitions, divestitures, or organic growth. Gryphon Geo’s geological solutions include updating existing or creating new geological maps, cross sections, schematics, and other related materials. Gryphon Geo can assist with the identification of upside opportunities, strategic planning, business development strategies, or help with the creation and development of materials for corporate presentations, investor presentations, or other marketing materials.

Earth Horse and Gryphon Geo believe in doing business with the same motto as Earth Horse which is: Kind. Honest. Work Horse.

To learn more about each of the companies, Earth Horse and Gryphon Geo, you can visit their respective website’s at: www.ehenergyadvisors.com and www.gryphongeoadvisors.ca or contact the founders through the contact information below.

Contact Information: