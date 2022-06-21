Supercharge your biocide treatment performance and reduce costs

Avonlea Environmental Services is pleased to introduce it’s Cavitek/Biocide Treatment which harnesses the energy of hydrodynamic cavitation to supercharge your biocide while reducing dosing rates and costs. The system easily installs in-line with your facility piping while utilizing the energy from your existing transfer pump to drive the process. Cavitek’s cavitation energy release physically breaks down bacterial colonies, destroys their protective shells, stresses microbial membranes, and increases contact between microbes and biocide. The result is a significant increase in biocide efficiency and treatment kill performance. The immediate Cavitek microbial kill conserves biocide allowing it to focus on microbes within the formation allowing sterilization to push through faster, ultimately reducing dosing rates and reducing costs.

Avonlea works with Professional Microbiologists, specializing in oilfield microbial related challenges, to identify targets and develop a unique optimized biocide & dosing program for each project. Avonlea combines the bespoke biocide program with the energy release of their Cavitek technology to supercharge the process and providing a biocide treatment service which is second to none.

The high energy impact of Cavitek on biocide treatments is well researched and reported in numerous University Research Doctorate and other technical papers and is now finally commercially available through Avonlea, for your produced water and water flood microbial challenges.

Water Treatment:

With Cavitek as our core technology, Avonlea offers a full range of mechanical and chemical treatment for oilfield water and emulsions. Each treatment is developed unique to your water reuse goals and project challenges. Our strength is in developing cost effective and efficient treatments and up-scaling them from lab to the field level using practical and efficient processes. We are a strong competent team of experienced professionals that collectively take part in the development, execution, and successful completion of each project.

