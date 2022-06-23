Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. extends credit facility refinancing terms

Tidewater’s business continues to outperform its initial forecasts due to higher refining margins and increased midstream volumes.

The Company is working with its senior secured lenders on a potential increase to its credit facility to support this Refinancing Transaction as well as the future growth of its business. Potential increases to the credit facility are subject to the approval of the senior secured lenders.

About Tidewater

Tidewater is traded on the TSX under the symbol “TWM”. Tidewater’s business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined product, and renewable energy value chain. Its strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value through the acquisition and development of conventional and renewable energy infrastructure. To achieve its business objective, Tidewater is focused on providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain through the acquisition and development of energy infrastructure, including downstream facilities, natural gas processing facilities, natural gas liquids infrastructure, pipelines, railcars, export terminals, storage, and various renewable initiatives. To complement its infrastructure asset base, the Corporation also markets crude, refined product, natural gas, NGLs and renewable products and services to customers across North America.

Tidewater is a majority shareholder in Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (“Tidewater Renewables”), a multi-faceted, energy transition company focusing on the production of low carbon fuels. Tidewater Renewables’ common shares are publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol “LCFS”.

