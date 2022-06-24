Canada’s weekly rig count up 15 to 175

Canada averaged 175 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 29% are drilling for natural gas, 52% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 17% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 70% in Alberta, 19% in Saskatchewan, 3% in BC, and 8% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 26%, Ensign Drilling with 23%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, Akita Drilling with 5%, Bonanza Drilling with 5%, Horizon Drilling with 5% and Stampede Drilling with 5%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.