BOE Report

Canada’s weekly rig count up 15 to 175

Canada averaged 175 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Of those rigs, 29% are drilling for natural gas, 52% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 17% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 70% in Alberta, 19% in Saskatchewan, 3% in BC, and 8% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 26%, Ensign Drilling with 23%, Savanna Drilling with 11%, Akita Drilling with 5%, Bonanza Drilling with 5%, Horizon Drilling with 5% and Stampede Drilling with 5%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.

Follow the BOE Report

Sign up for the BOE Report Daily Digest E-mail

Latest Headlines

Return to Home