Germany, Canada in talks over LNG terminal for export to Europe

LNG Tanker

Germany is in talks with Canada over options for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on Canada’s east coast for export to Europe, a German government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

In May, Canadian Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said the Canadian government was in discussions with the companies behind two proposed east coast LNG export facilities to see how it could speed up the projects and help boost supply to Europe.

The office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was not immediately available for comment.

Berlin has been rushing to phase out Russian energy imports after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and is looking for alternative supply routes and sources of energy, with the plans for its own LNG terminals in the north of Germany picking up speed.