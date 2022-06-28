BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jun. 28 CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Jun. 27 Strategic Account Manager Strike Group Saskatoon
Jun. 27 Commissioning and Start-up Gas Plant Operators (14/14) Roska DBO Fort St John
Jun. 27 Engineering Technolgist/Operations Tech. – Mid level/Senior LRTL Private Co. Calgary
Jun. 24 Senior Business Development Advisor PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jun. 24 Damage Prevention & Public Awareness Specialist Pembina Calgary
Jun. 24 Shift Lead Pembina Taylor
Jun. 24 Safety Advisor Pembina North Vancouver
Jun. 23 Administrator, Human Resources Strike Group Calgary
Jun. 23 Construction Coordinator Tundra Oil & Gas Virden
Jun. 23 Cost Administrator Roska DBO Calgary
Jun. 23 Labourers – Skilled and General Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jun. 23 Journeyman Pipefitter & Apprentice Pipefitters Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jun. 23 Pipefitters Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jun. 22 Material Coordinator Strike Group Projects
Jun. 22 Instrumentation Technician Journeyman Strike Group Saskatoon
Jun. 22 Instrumentation Technician Apprentice Strike Group Saskatoon
Jun. 22 BASE ADMINISTRATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Jun. 22 SAND BULK OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Jun. 22 NITROGEN OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jun. 22 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Jun. 22 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Jun. 22 CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jun. 22 CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Jun. 22 CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST) Trican Well Service Ltd. Estevan
Jun. 22 CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Jun. 21 On-Site Administrator Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Jun. 21 Office Administrator Strike Group Bonnyville
Jun. 21 Call Centre Customer Experience Representative Roska DBO Burnaby
Jun. 21 Instrumentation Journeyman Strike Group Calgary
Jun. 21 Electrical Foreman Strike Group Calgary
Jun. 21 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Calgary
Jun. 21 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Calgary
Jun. 21 Instrumentation Apprentice Strike Group Calgary
Jun. 21 Instrumentation Apprentice Strike Group Whitecourt
Jun. 21 Project Manager Summit, An Earth Services Company Calgary
Jun. 21 Field Operator Roska DBO Brooks
Jun. 21 JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jun. 21 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Jun. 21 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jun. 21 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Jun. 21 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jun. 21 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Jun. 21 CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Jun. 21 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Jun. 21 Training Mentoring & Qualification Advisor Pembina Calgary
Jun. 21 Commercial Services Representative Pembina Calgary