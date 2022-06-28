New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jun. 28
|CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Jun. 27
|Strategic Account Manager
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Jun. 27
|Commissioning and Start-up Gas Plant Operators (14/14)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Jun. 27
|Engineering Technolgist/Operations Tech. – Mid level/Senior
|LRTL Private Co.
|Calgary
|Jun. 24
|Senior Business Development Advisor
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jun. 24
|Damage Prevention & Public Awareness Specialist
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Jun. 24
|Shift Lead
|Pembina
|Taylor
|Jun. 24
|Safety Advisor
|Pembina
|North Vancouver
|Jun. 23
|Administrator, Human Resources
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Jun. 23
|Construction Coordinator
|Tundra Oil & Gas
|Virden
|Jun. 23
|Cost Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|Jun. 23
|Labourers – Skilled and General
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 23
|Journeyman Pipefitter & Apprentice Pipefitters
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 23
|Pipefitters
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 22
|Material Coordinator
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Jun. 22
|Instrumentation Technician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Jun. 22
|Instrumentation Technician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Jun. 22
|BASE ADMINISTRATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Jun. 22
|SAND BULK OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jun. 22
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 22
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Jun. 22
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Jun. 22
|CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 22
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Jun. 22
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Estevan
|Jun. 22
|CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Jun. 21
|On-Site Administrator
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Jun. 21
|Office Administrator
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Jun. 21
|Call Centre Customer Experience Representative
|Roska DBO
|Burnaby
|Jun. 21
|Instrumentation Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Jun. 21
|Electrical Foreman
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Jun. 21
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Jun. 21
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Jun. 21
|Instrumentation Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Jun. 21
|Instrumentation Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Whitecourt
|Jun. 21
|Project Manager
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Calgary
|Jun. 21
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Brooks
|Jun. 21
|JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 21
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jun. 21
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 21
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Jun. 21
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jun. 21
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Jun. 21
|CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Jun. 21
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Jun. 21
|Training Mentoring & Qualification Advisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Jun. 21
|Commercial Services Representative
|Pembina
|Calgary
New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs
BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.