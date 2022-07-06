Canada Energy Partners resumption to trade on July 8, raise additional funds, issues compensation warrants

The Company’s last shareholders meeting was held on July 21, 2020. Upon closing of the proposed private placement of units, the Company will commence the process to call a shareholders meeting and anticipates that the meeting will be held in approximately mid-September 2022.

The Company also announces that it today issued 300,000 compensation warrants to Emerging Equities Inc. (“Emerging”) for corporate advisory services. The compensation warrants are exercisable at $0.16 and expire on October 4, 2024. Emerging will provide the corporate advisory services to the Company until June 30, 2024. The Company paid Emerging a one-time cash fee of $50,000 in 2021 for the corporate advisory services.