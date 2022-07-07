Higher drilling activity to drive Q2 margins for oilfield services

RBC Capital Markets says fundamentals within the energy sector appear strong as oil markets remain in a tightening cycle and notes an increase in North America and global oil rig counts

In Q2, the U.S. rig count increased 13% sequentially, while the drilled-uncompleted well count decreased by 3% through May- RBC

Says higher U.S. drilling and completions activity, as evidenced by the 13% sequential improvement in industry rig counts, will help in annual margin expansion in Q2

Brokerage raises forecast for North American land rig counts for 2022/23 to range of 879-980 from previous estimate of 849-945

Higher service pricing, as contract books for rigs and frac crews re-price toward prevailing spot rates, to reflect in the Q2 results-RBC

Says it expects increased Exploration and Production (E&P) budgets in the second half of the year which could present a catalyst for the sector

Brokerage’s top picks include Schlumberger Helmerich & Payne, Precision Drilling and Secure Energy Services.